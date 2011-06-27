  1. Home
2007 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Athletic handling for an SUV, robust V6 engine, comfortable and practical interior, all major safety features are standard.
  • Continuously variable transmission (CVT) compromises performance, choppy ride on SE models, can't get stability control on S.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although hampered by its power-sapping CVT, the stylish and agile 2007 Nissan Murano is a strong pick for those seeking a crossover SUV that stands apart from the pack.

Vehicle overview

Sport-utility vehicles have evolved with as much efficiency as living, breathing organisms. The first sport-utility vehicles were most at home in the wild, cresting grassy knolls and scrambling down boulder-strewn trails. Eventually, though, many of these vehicles migrated to the city, purchased by buyers enamored with their size and brawn, and a new breed of SUV was born. Crafted to shine on pavement, haulers like the 2007 Nissan Murano provide the impressive power and sizable dimensions of their ancestors, but offer the sort of carlike handling that suburban drivers crave. The Murano was among the first of these midsize crossover SUVs, and it continues to be one of the best.

The Nissan Murano -- named after the island off the coast of Italy that specializes in hand-crafted glass -- boasts a futuristic exterior marked by wraparound surface construction, an imposing grille and an ultra-high beltline. (Unfortunately, this styling cue compromises visibility.) The cabin offers lots of cubbies and bins for storage, and cargo capacity is a respectable 81.6 cubic feet. Third-row seating isn't available, however. Still, the Murano is roomy for four or five, thanks to well-bolstered seats and ample head-, hip-, foot- and shoulder room in back.

Nissan's midsize crossover SUV has a tight suspension and quick, well-weighted steering, giving it a more athletic feel than most competitors. Low ground clearance makes the Murano a washout off pavement, which isn't much of an issue for the city dwellers who comprise its core constituency. More troubling, though, is the Murano's power-sapping CVT, which dulls the charms of its 240-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6.

If you're seeking the most distinctive-looking beast in the midsize crossover SUV species, the 2007 Nissan Murano is your ride -- its sleek looks make it a standout and its sporty dynamics back that up. However, the Murano no longer has a lock on athleticism in this class, as the all-new Mazda CX-7 and CX-9 slip past it in this regard, with the latter offering the third-row seat that many families want. Another solid new entry is the Ford Edge, which attempts to match the Murano's strengths one for one while offering another unusual take on SUV styling. For buyers less concerned about aesthetics and handling, the well-packaged Honda Pilot, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mitsubishi Endeavor and Toyota Highlander are also worth consideration. That's not to say that the Nissan Murano isn't the one for you: For smaller families who want a vehicle that's practical on the inside but doesn't look that way on the outside, Nissan's crossover makes a lot of sense.

2007 Nissan Murano models

A five-passenger car-based SUV, the 2007 Nissan Murano comes in three trim levels: base S, luxury-oriented SL and sporty SE. The S trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, cloth seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, a four-speaker CD stereo, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and full power accessories. The Murano SL adds a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with power lumbar, an upgraded six-speaker stereo and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On top of that, the SE comes with a sport-tuned suspension, xenon headlamps and a rearview camera.

Minimal options are available on the base S model, but SL and SE models can be equipped with the Touring Package, which provides a sunroof, heated outside mirrors, keyless startup, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 225-watt Bose stereo system with an in-dash CD changer, and your choice of XM or Sirius satellite radio; some of these items can be purchased in smaller, less expensive packages. Stand-alone options include a DVD entertainment system and a navigation system.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Nissan Murano brings only minor revisions. A tire-pressure monitoring system is now standard, and seatbelt warning lamps have been added.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Nissan Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 similar to the one found in the Altima and Maxima that makes 240 hp and 244 pound-feet of torque. The sole transmission choice is a CVT. Benefits of the CVT include smoother operation and greater fuel-efficiency than a traditional automatic. In the Murano's case, though, this setup tends to take the shine off power delivery. Murano S and SL models are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, while the Murano SE is AWD only. Properly equipped, the Murano can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Nissan's midsize crossover SUV comes with antilock disc brakes, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A stability control system (called Vehicle Dynamic Control) is optional on the SL and SE, as are adjustable pedals (as part of the Touring or Premium Package). The SE comes with a back-up camera, but this valuable safety feature is not available on other Muranos, nor are bumper-mounted parking sensors. In government crash tests, the 2007 Nissan Murano earned a perfect five-star score for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact testing, it earned five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for the rear. Testing conducted by the IIHS returned a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset impacts.

Driving

Acceleration is lively for the most part, though the CVT can make for sluggish starts in traffic. The Nissan Murano's handling is sharp compared to most other car-based crossover SUVs. Buyers can choose from the sport-tuned SE model and the more softly calibrated S and SL forms. The SE's firm suspension can make for somewhat harsh ride quality, so unless you're really into driving your SUV fast on a curvy road, we'd suggest the S or SL for day-to-day comfort.

Interior

Immediately noticeable when you climb aboard the 2007 Nissan Murano is the distinctive "floating dash" design, complemented by the real aluminum trim liberally sprinkled around the cabin. The gauges glow orange and are easy to read. Split-folding rear seats are pretty standard these days, but in the Nissan Murano, they have a reclining feature and a remote flip-down function, allowing the seats to be easily released from the rear cargo area. For storage, there's a two-tiered lockable center console box roomy enough to hold a laptop computer, door pockets with a flip-out function, as well as assorted nooks and crannies for items such as cell phones, sunglasses and coins. With the rear seats down, the Murano's cargo bay offers a healthy 81.6 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Nissan Murano.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beware - My Murano Has Not Aged Well
fran31,02/20/2013
This car was great for the first 5 years. At 73,000 miles some very expensive and un warranted repairs became necessary. The drivers seat frame cracked, this necessitated replacement that cost $1300. The high pressure power steering line also went, this was a $600 repair. The transfer case associated with the CVT transmission is seeping and requires a rebuild that will cost over $2500. My Niissan service manager told me that Nissan is fully aware of each of these issues and as has published service bulletins because of the high failure rate. Unfortunately Nissan would not reimburse me for these repairs. The extended warranty on the CVC does not cover the transfer case.
Unreliable vehicle for the high price
pukark,08/26/2013
My powertrain warranty expired on March 13. I went to dealership on Jan/Feb 13 & till then I did not have any problem. I went again on 07/13 just after my warranty expired & now dealer says I have following issues and the price for it. Nissan Dealership is not telling me issues with cars until warranty runs out so that they can get money out of me. I have 5 year around 3 month and 49900 mileage on my 2007 Nissan murano SL. Âright front lower control arm($445.99) & left front lower control arm($445.99) ÂReseal transfer case ($1,871.37) ÂReplace rack & pinion assembly ($1,441.19) ÂReplace oil pan gasket($141.99) Hall nissan virginia beach suks .transfer case problem is wide spread.
Love ❤️ my Murano
Margo H.,06/15/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I bought my 2007 Murano used February 2017 with a 126,000 miles on it. It was a 2 lot, 2 previous owners vehicle myself being the 3rd. I have the SL AWD. The original owner apparently upgraded at purchase so my Murano has almost everything the SE has. No navigation which I am fine with. We use mid grade gas ⛽️ 89. I notice if we use the lowest it rattles more. All maintenance is done as soon as it’s due. Luckily my Murano was well taken care of by previous owners. I get 18.8 miles per gallon and moving up because I reset my average mpg so I could get an accurate reading. Plus I don’t drive like a maniac. Follow the road rules and dont beat your Murano it will run longer and gas will go further. I did my research before buying this vehicle. It is not made for off roading. It does have some pep but it’s not going to fly like an 8 cylinder. The CVT transmission is quiet and smooth. Keep in mind how it works and you will understand how hot rodding this vehicle could cause issues. The back seat is very roomy. I dont have 3rd row seating. The front seats are adjustable and heated. I can also store my seat preference on the drivers door. You can also set your driver seat to move to make it easier to get in and out with the led screen options again don’t have navigation. The back up camera is great. You can see the entire width of the vehicle. For those who like music the Bose sound system is nice and honestly I can turn mine all the way up and it could still handle louder. I don’t know if all of the systems come with sub woofer but mine did. It fits inside of the spare tire in the storage. The LED are adjustable and very bright. Well maintained braking system stops on a dime. I like the back window wiper! My favorite thing besides everything is my keyless start using my FOB. I feel safe with my family in our 2007 Nissan Murano SL AWD. It’s a great family vehicle that needs on time routine maintenance. I ❤️ mine and will definitely buy another Nissan in the future. Update: 12 year old Murano ended up with a rusted rear subframe. How does a vehicles suspension rust that badly at this age? $2700.00 dollars later and it's now safe to drive. Seems like maybe Nissan only used partial quality items to supe up their sales but fall flat when it comes longer term. 12 year old vehicles should not experience these type of major repairs.
Save your money!
Tammy,09/12/2017
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Purchased my 2007 Nissan Murano this past April and had to put well over $5,000 extra into it. Transmission failed, (just missed warranty of course). There is supposed to be a discount if the warranty is up and I still did not qualify because I was not the original owner of the car. Unreal! So many other problems are occurring and I cant even keep up. I completely got ripped off with this piece of crap car that I am now stuck with until I drive it in the ground. I am too deep in the hole with putting money into this POS. Do not get this car if its even close to 100k miles on it. Alllll down hill after that.
See all 121 reviews of the 2007 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Nissan Murano

Used 2007 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2007 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 159551 and159551 miles.

