Consumer Rating
(80)
2016 Nissan Murano Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and upscale interior
  • comfortable seats
  • nice balance of power and fuel economy
  • Compromised visibility
  • modest cargo area
  • meager towing capacity
List Price Range
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Nissan Murano is a pleasant and versatile five-passenger midsize crossover with ample room for all passengers. It is a smart choice if you want an upscale, V6-powered crossover without having to pay a premium for a luxury brand.

Vehicle overview

A crossover SUV is not a vehicle where you'd expect to find bold styling. Typically, these vehicles are more about utilizing vast interior space to carry passengers in comfort, or filling the cargo area to the brim with groceries and the kids' sports equipment. But the 2016 Nissan Murano is a notable exception. Fully redesigned just last year, the latest Murano has dramatic curves and a sleek roof line that make it a standout in its class. Thankfully, there's a suitable amount of function to go along with the form, too.

There's no shortage of style with the 2016 Nissan Murano.

Indeed, passenger space is one of the primary reasons you'd consider buying a Murano. Although the Murano doesn't offer three rows of seating (as some of its competitors do), there is plenty of space to stretch out, and the seating is impressively comfortable both front and rear. Once seated, you'll notice how the Murano is noticeably more upscale than the typical compact crossover (think Nissan's Rogue) thanks to plenty of high-quality materials and standard features. We're also fond of the powertrain. The Murano has come with a V6 engine paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) since its debut all the way back in 2003, and the latest incarnation delivers impressively smooth acceleration and respectable fuel economy.

A few other automakers also offer some models you'll want to consider, though. The 2016 Ford Edge is a good choice if you want more engaging performance and handling than what the Murano can deliver. For stronger towing performance and off-road ability, the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is ideal. There are also some larger models, such as the 2016 Honda Pilot, 2016 Kia Sorento or 2016 Toyota Highlander, to check out if you think you need more cargo space or a third-row seat to occasionally transport extra passengers. Overall, though, the Murano is a solid choice for an upscale and comfortable crossover that delivers a bit more style than the norm.

2016 Nissan Murano models

The 2016 Nissan Murano is a midsize crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Each can be had with front- or all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the base S includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights and taillights, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch display screen, a rearview camera, smartphone app integration and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary input jack.

The S model is offered with an optional Navigation package that consists of an 8-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, a navigation system, HD radio and an additional USB port.

Most 2016 Murano models will be equipped with this 8-inch touchscreen, which features user-friendly controls but just average graphics.

The SV model gets all the equipment in the Navigation package, plus remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, foglights, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment) and a four-way power front passenger seat. An optional Premium package for the SV adds a panoramic sunroof and an 11-speaker Bose audio system.

Going with the SL model gets you the Bose audio system as standard and further adds heated outside mirrors, driver memory settings, a blind spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alerts, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 360-degree parking camera system, ambient interior lighting and a power liftgate.

The top-line Murano Platinum is loaded with the above, plus a power tilt-and-telescoping heated steering wheel, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, additional memory settings, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats and power return rear seats.

The SL and Platinum are offered with a Technology package that includes the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.

2016 Highlights

A USB port is now standard, and the Bose audio system included in the Premium package now has 11 speakers rather than nine. Otherwise, the Nissan Murano is unchanged for 2016.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2016 Nissan Murano is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. A CVT comes standard, and you can get the Murano with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Either way, EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway), which is better than what you get from most competing crossover SUVs with V6 engines.

In acceleration testing of a front-wheel-drive Murano Platinum, Edmunds.com recorded a 7.5-second time to reach 60 mph. That's about average for a front-drive midsize crossover.

Properly equipped, the 2016 Nissan Murano can only tow up to 1,500 pounds, which is less than the Edge and Grand Cherokee.

Safety

The 2016 Nissan Murano comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, hill-start assist, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints and a rearview camera.

The SL and Platinum models add blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, as well as a 360-degree parking camera system that includes a moving-object detection feature that lights up quadrants of the around-view monitor and sounds a beep if people or objects are moving near the vehicle. Optional for these models is adaptive cruise control combined with a frontal-collision warning and mitigation system that can automatically apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate the severity of a frontal crash.

In Edmunds.com testing, a Murano Platinum with front-wheel drive required 117 feet to stop from 60 mph, a shorter than average distance for vehicles in its class.

In government crash tests, last year's Murano (2015) received a four-star overall rating, with four stars for total front-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. (Updated 2016 front-impact scores were not available as of this writing.) In tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Murano earned a top score of "Good" for its performance in the small- and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also had a "Good" score for side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

The ride is luxurious in the 2016 Nissan Murano, although the large 20-inch wheels on the Platinum trim make for a choppy experience when driving on poorly maintained roads. While the Murano doesn't necessarily embarrass itself around turns, body roll is more noticeable and steering responses are slower than in other crossovers. The steering can be oddly slow at times, with no real payoff in terms of feel. Mostly, the Murano is at home just swallowing up miles on the interstate, and we suspect most car buyers will find its laidback personality easy to like.

The 2016 Murano's styling is significantly more exciting than its performance, though ride comfort is a strong suit.

The V6 engine is suitably powerful and works well with the CVT. While CVTs are often associated with increased engine drone during hard acceleration, this transmission acts more like a regular automatic and simulates gearshifts. That said, accelerating up to highway speeds or passing slower traffic with authority requires an aggressive right foot, and the V6 engine sounds a bit coarse in the process.

Interior

The seats might not be the first thing you notice when you hop in the Murano, but they will leave a lasting impression. Nissan calls them "Zero Gravity" seats because they are designed to contour to the position the body assumes in zero gravity. Here on 1-G Earth, we think they are among the finest seats on the market. They are especially supportive of the lower and mid back, and you'll find them up front and in the two outboard rear seating positions.

The well-appointed 2016 Murano does a fair impression of a luxury vehicle in its fancier trim levels.

The rest of the interior is also impressive. While we're not really sold on the glossy faux wood trim, almost all of the other materials are soft to the touch and high in quality. The overall effect is not unlike stepping into an Infiniti, and the new Murano's large size gives it an airy feeling. The standard audio system with the 7-inch display screen offers smartphone integration via Facebook, Pandora and iHeartRadio apps. The Nissan Connect 8-inch touchscreen interface houses the available navigation system, but smartphone integration is limited to a Google search application.

When it's time to haul stuff, the 2016 Murano offers up 32.1 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 67.0 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat. It's an adequate amount, and the Murano's wide stance makes it easy to load up grocery bags and the like. That said, the cargo areas in the Ford Edge and Jeep Grand Cherokee are slightly larger, while rivals with three rows can carry even more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Nissan Murano.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Murano Platinum vs Mazda CX-9 touring 4 year updat
RichieP,09/29/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I finally had to to trade car in. Got Something else. Entertainment/nav screen would freeze or not turn on. Poor ddealer support. In fact 2 dealers didn't want to deal with it. It was out of warranty and both want to change out the entire module to the tune of over $2000. No matter how much I love the vehicle poor support lead me away from Nissan, perhaps forever. To start I traded a Lexus 2010 RX 350. A wonderful car with no complaints. It is just too generic and boring. I had a silver one and it is one of the most common SUV models I see and there is nothing exciting or exceptional. Just good old fashion reliability. Nothing wrong with that. I just got bored after 5 years. I started looking at other make and models and noticed that most are variations of the same theme. From the Kia, to the Audi to the Lexus, they all just seem very similar. I even rented a BMW X-5 and an Audi Q5. Ridiculously complicated. I had to stop and pull over in the beemer to put the windshield wipers on. Come on! And to put the shifter in reverse you push it forward! And forget about using the entertainment system. Moving on, I wanted a vehicle that was both style and comfort, economical and practical. Something I thought was impossible. I was not going spend upwards of $50,000 on a car. Enter the Murano. Outstanding style. Easily the most comfortable drivers seat ever. The Mazda was quickly ruled out when I found it only had 6 way seats. The "zero gravity" seats in the Murano are the best I have experienced. There are missing features that I miss from the RX, such as automatic dimming headlights and the rain sensor windshield wipers found in the Mazda. But the trade off is the heated steering wheel ( I live in the cold northeast) and the panorama sun roof. Also the cooled seats cause it also gets hot up here. I also think the Murano is by far the best looking SUV out there. It is only missing the status branding of the Lexus or the BMW. Otherwise, I love the CVT transmission, but I am not a driving nut and need for speed testosterone guy. I want safe and quick acceleration when needed. But I prefer comfort and gas economy over acceleration. I average 23.3 overall and get 30-31 MPG on the highway. For a SUV with all wheel drive and 6 cylinder this is outstanding. The entertainment is Bose and is awesome. The GPS is typical; almost useless, but I have had that with every in car with GPS. I just use google maps and am done with it. The ride is smooth and quiet. Some have said the 20" wheels do not handle to bumps well, but I disagree. In New England the roads are terrible from winter frost heaves and the large wheels just seem to glide over them. Much much better than the Lexus. My complaints are: The Nissan Apps are useless. They would be better to have eliminated them rather than release something that just doesn't work. Also it takes just too long for the entertainment system to read connect to the iphone, that I can't listen to the radio for minutes when starting the car. Another very annoying feature is the stupid constant dinging when the car is in the on position and driver's door is open. Say you want to listen to the radio in a parking area and leave the driver's door open. I don't know how to shut this feature off and car manufacturers should stop trying to appease the dumb downed idiots. With keyless entry it is impossible to lock the keys in the car, so let me listen to the radio with the doors open. So to summarize, I love the vehicle, the style, the ride and the features. I do not believe there is a better car for the money than the Murano. If you are struggling with the decision, take each for an extended test drive and notice the seating comfort between the two. I am not looking back. There is nothing else out there that compares. One year update:. I'm still very happy with the comfort. I get incredible gas mileage averaging 24 MPG and actually see 30 MPG highway. The features I dislike: can't open sunroof shade manually. Can't use cruise control without"active" cruise control which I feel is dangerous as it brakes and slows the vehicle at unnatural speeds. It also takes too long for the radio to load up the software upon first starting the car. If I'm running errands and do a lot of in and out this can be really annoying. Lastly the wind noise with the sun roof open is loud. Very loud. So much so I rarely use it. Update 4/4/18. Nothing new. I still love it . No problems or issues after 33,000 miles. Update 10/5/18- The only issue that has developed is with the XM radio. Sometimes after the car is turned off is defaults to station #1, the XM intro station and sometimes is defaults to where is was left last, the way it always was and should be. XM has told me it is the issue with the XM hardware and the dealer has blamed XM software. Since the dealer wants $150 to diagnose it, I will live with it.
A 60k car for 40k
Matty M,08/01/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I'm a 29 y/o male roughly 6'3" and 275 pounds. I was driving a Infiniti 35 before this car. I was looking for something a little bit more roomy, sporty looking and capable of holding my friends of similar stature. I saw the Murano and immediately loved the look of it. I know it's a bold design but it's flawless in my eyes. Its sporty, the interior is great (I have the arctic blue exterior with black leather interior) and I LOVE IT! I would caution anyone with kids not to get the S or SV as it's cloth and don't get the cashmere because it is too light in color. I couldn't believe for the price I am paying the quality of the vehicle that I'm driving. I believe that the car is comparable to a Infiniti Q70 which I was looking into but was way too expensive for me. It has a lot of the same qualities just not the big budget name. The car handles smoothly at all speeds (I've gone 75 in it so far). Fuel efficeny has got me going 450 miles per tank. The viewing angles are great and the blind spot monitoring, 360 degree cameras, are very helpful as well. I believe that I am riding in style with this SUV with a lot of curb appeal. The cons of the SUV are few and far between but the USB'S aren't fast charging so that is unfortunate. The Nissan Connect doesn't allow any other apps except for Google Search so no Pandora, no I <3 Radio or others. (I hope they release an update for this). Also I don't like that I have to hit the lock button before the auto start on my remote. (I wake up at 4:30am for work and hate that it beeps and may wake the neighbors. (Again a small flaw but I'm considerate). Again the car is fantastic and I'm very happy with it. There are multiple tools to learn about the SUV. Overall I'd give it a 4.7-4.8 rating out of 5. I hope if your serious that this review is worth your while. The pros definitly outway the cons.
Luxury for Less
Ralph Smith,06/13/2016
Platinum HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT)
We owned a 2016 Acura RDX. After 3 months, we traded it for a Murano Platinum SUV. We found a dealer willing to give us an even trade. It was a good move. The Murano has been designed with the user in mind; not necessarily for the computer geeks or engineers really into auto design. The Murano has a navigation system that is reliable, easy to use, and provides useful information because of the way it is combined with Sirius/XM. It provides real time traffic issues. It shows the weather in our current area or where we are going as a destination. It lists stocks that we have entered and wish to follow. Entering a waypoint on a trip is a cinch. The sound system is excellent. It has a number of speakers that delivers great sound from our SiriusXM radio or a CD or the HD FM stations available. There are various options in the dashboard display. A driver can find just about any display he or she finds useful. I prefer the one that shows the next turn in our trip and also displays the radio station current being used with the SiriusXM system. When the navigation system is not being used, I like the compass displaying the direction heading. The transmission is very smooth and acceleration is good. It isn't a race car but passing is easy and we can get extra power when needed. It also uses regular gas. The CVT transmission is much better than some other luxury brands. I cannot feel the car shifting as we accelerate. I have had some back issues. A primary reason for buying the Murano is the comfort of the front seats. They are very comfortable. It is a pleasure driving this car. It is a luxury vehicle for a few thousand less than others (such as our Acura) with easy to use features and superior comfort. No back pain with the seats in this car. Service has been good at the Nissan dealers we have used. I use synthetic oil and can drive 7500 miles or more between oil changes. The heating/ cooling system is easy to use and works well. No problem with this car at all. There is one thing I would change: there is a bend in the hood of the car that displays a piece of metal right in front of the window. We have a white car. The sunlight that reflects off of this metal is blinding. I will consider going to a body shop to add a different color and finish to this piece of metal that is uncomfortable because of the blinding sunlight. The car is comfortable, easy to drive, handling is excellent, the sound system is exceptional and reliability is superb. This is a great car. Nissan offering a Murano that is better than many other luxury cars at a cheaper price.
Luxury Features Without the Cost or Cachet
Skip Smith,03/28/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
We purchased a 2016 Acura RDX. Within three months we traded in the Acura for a 2016 Murano. We sold a 2012 Murano to move up to a luxury SUV with the RDX model. With less than 8000 miles on the Acura in the first several months, we traded the Acura on a 2016 Murano. Despite the higher cost, the Acura did not come up to the features, comfort or performance of the new Murano. We traded the Acura with less than 8000 miles for $1.00 for a 2016 Murano Platinum model. The Murano is a good road car. It handles well. The technology of displaying an orange light is useful when there is a car passing or another car stays in the adjoining lane hidden from view due to a blind spot of our mirror. While the appears to be fairly heavy, and can be slow when leaving a stop light, there is good pick up when passing. The transmission handles the quick acceleration without any problem. The engine is smooth and quiet. The speed control took some adjustment but is a good feature. I like being able to set the speed for traveling. When getting close to another car in front of us, the deceleration is smooth and almost not noticeable. I have also experienced someone in front stopping quickly and unexpectedly. The Murano will slow as fast as necessary to avoid an accident. Our first trip was a 10 hour drive. The seats in the Murano are the most comfortable of any car we have owned—most of which were luxury brands. The lumbar support is excellent and the seat surrounds the body to keep the driver comfortable throughout a long trip. Acceleration is excellent, layout of the dashboard is easy to read. Mileage on the trip was 28.6 with most driving on interstate highways and using regular gas. The CVT transmission is smooth and puts the operation of some luxury models to shame. There is a good sound system that works well with the radio and also with compact disks. The navigation system on the Murano is fairly intuitive. On the interstate, the rest areas are tracked along with exits. The map shows a 3D view, 2D view with various options for showing the map view. Entering a new destination is quick and easy. The voice command system works well but, as usual, knowing the right phrases to use to accomplish new commands takes awhile. In fact, I gave up using voice command generally and just enter the commands using the touch screen. It also took awhile to learn how to enter a way point along the way. The search feature for locating nearby restaurants does not work as well as it should in locating restaurants in a nearby location. I have found the smart phone is more useful and often use it to provide directions to a stopping point rather than using the Nissan navigation system. The climate control system works very well. I like having a heated or ventilated seat. The heated steering wheel also feels great on a cold day. The back seats are easy to put up or down. This gives us a considerable amount of storage space on a long trip. The back seats also have a heating control and some passengers appreciate this feature. Our main complaint: The NissanConnect features do not work with an IPhone. The system is useless. Presumably, it works well with an android phone. The Nissan support line recommended only using an Apple cord to connect with the phone and the USB port. That seems unnecessary but even with the more expensive Apple cord, the NissanConnect system would not operate most of the programs. As it turns out, I do not want to check Facebook while driving anyway and do not use Google Search using the Nissan system. If it does anything else with an iPhone, I am not aware of it. We just ignored the system after getting used to the Murano and have never gone back to it. One other item that is distracting. There is a curve on the hood of the car that is just below the windshield. This curved metal catches the sun at times and is blinding. I have asked a dealer about putting matte decal on this curvature to eliminate the blinding light that can appear depending on the direction of the sun. So far, I have not received a favorable response on adding this adjustment. This is our second Murano. The technology has improved over the 2012 model we owned, the gas mileage is improved, and the seats are more comfortable. The first Murano went 90,000 without any problems. So far, the 2016 is even better. On my wish list, I wish that the bluetooth system would allow connecting more than one cell phone at a time. The system loves to connect to my wife's smartphone. That is not a phone that receives many phone calls. When the car is stopped, I have to reconnect my phone if my wife had been driving the car recently. Being able to connect both phones would be a big help. Another wish: I have used several dealers for routine maintenance or for a recall. The dealers do not have an interconnected computer system. It would be more convenient if all Nissan dealers used the same database.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Nissan Murano

Used 2016 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2016 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV, Murano Hybrid. Available styles include Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum HEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT), Platinum HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT), SL HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT), and SL HEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Nissan Murano S is priced between $15,348 and$29,100 with odometer readings between 43145 and89589 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV is priced between $13,900 and$25,995 with odometer readings between 25258 and85619 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Murano Platinum is priced between $17,999 and$22,488 with odometer readings between 43494 and121572 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $19,200 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 49300 and76537 miles.

Which used 2016 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

There are currently 15 used and CPO 2016 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,900 and mileage as low as 25258 miles.

