Consumer Rating
(221)
2009 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Responsive powertrain, sporty handling and smooth ride, luxurious cabin in LE trim.
  • Cargo space behind second row a few cubes shy of some rivals, compromised rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Nissan retains the Murano's attractive qualities while making some key improvements to keep this sporty crossover more than competitive in the midsize segment.

Vehicle overview

It's a balancing act that would test a Cirque du Soleil performer: the task of redesigning a popular vehicle without diluting its appeal by making it too different. Such was the challenge Nissan faced when it decided to revamp its popular Murano midsize crossover SUV as an early 2009 model year release.

The first-generation Murano (it debuted back in 2004) was known for its sporty styling and sharp handling. For that first quality, not much changed for the new 2009 Nissan Murano. At a glance, especially in profile, one might have trouble discerning the new model from its predecessor. The same kicked-up beltline and triangular rearmost side windows remain, as does the general silhouette. The face is more aggressive, however, with its rather strange grille that incorporates squinty headlights. The tail retains the unique back window design (that's thankfully a bit bigger) but takes on new, more horizontal taillights.

It's also more of the same in regards to handling ability. Part of the old Murano's handling credentials came about as it shared some lineage with Nissan's athletic Altima sedan. The 2009 Murano continues that trend, though it's now related to the latest-generation Altima that recently debuted. Meanwhile, the peppy 3.5-liter "VQ Series" V6, already highly regarded, gains 25 horsepower for a total of 265, while the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) -- one of the old model's more disappointing qualities -- has been tweaked for sharper response.

What we notice the most on the 2009 Nissan Murano is the much nicer cabin. Inside, higher-quality materials and an upscale ambience replace the mediocre quality and avant-garde look of the previous interior. New features like a hard-drive-based navigation system and a dedicated iPod interface are also part of the redesign. One thing that didn't change, however, is the lack of a third-row seat. No doubt, Nissan's designers felt pressure to add one, as it's offered on most other competing models. But in a (logical) show of defiance, Nissan felt a third row would be rather small and take up valuable cargo space, especially considering that the Murano is on the smaller side of the midsize crossover segment to begin with.

If you're interested in this type of vehicle, you'll find that there are more choices than ever this year. There are larger models to think about, such as the Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. But the most direct rival to this Nissan is Mazda's CX-7, as its fun-to-drive factor rates even higher than the Murano's. However, the CX-7 does give up some practicality due to its relatively meager maximum cargo space, and some may find its turbocharged four-cylinder a little too head-snapping for comfort. Other similar choices include the Ford Edge, the Mitsubishi Outlander V6, the Pontiac Torrent GXP and the Toyota RAV4 V6. These models typically offer more cargo space or passenger capacity, but they don't offer the same level of athleticism, interior refinement or flair that Nissan's star performer does.

Not surprisingly, this was pretty much what the first Murano was all about, too. But with a nicer interior and an overall increase in refinement and ability, it seems that Nissan did indeed find a balance that would please even the crew from Cirque du Soleil.

2009 Nissan Murano models

The 2009 Nissan Murano is a five-passenger, midsize crossover SUV that comes in three trim levels: S, SL and LE. Buyers have a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

The S comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, tilt/telescoping steering wheel, split/folding rear seat, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and auxiliary audio jack. The SL adds privacy glass, a power driver seat, a power return feature for the rear seats (if lowered, they return to their upright position at the touch of a button) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls. The top-shelf LE has 20-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, heated side mirrors, roof rails, automatic xenon headlights, leather upholstery, heated seats (front and rear), a power passenger seat and a pop-up cargo area organizer. An upgraded Bose audio system, iPod integration, satellite radio, keyless ignition/entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera and Bluetooth connectivity are also standard for the LE.

Many of the LE's luxury features are optional for the SL trim via various packages. Other options include a dual-panel sunroof, a hard-drive-based navigation system with digital music capability, and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2009 Highlights

After a model-year hiatus, the 2009 Nissan Murano returns fully redesigned. Given its popularity, styling changes are kept evolutionary, while an upgraded cabin and key mechanical refinements further its appeal.

Performance & mpg

All Muranos are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 265 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission sends the power to either the front or all four wheels. The S and SL are available as either front-wheel or all-wheel drive while the LE is AWD only. In our testing of an LE, the Murano scampered to 60 mph in 8 seconds flat. Fuel economy estimates for the 2009 Murano with AWD stand at 18 mpg city and 23 mpg highway.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, active front head restraints, side- and side curtain airbags are standard across the board.

Driving

A re-engineered suspension with lightweight aluminum pieces and a new steering system make the 2009 Nissan Murano a willing and surprisingly communicative partner in daily driving. No doubt the combination of these chassis upgrades and a new predictive (not reactive) all-wheel-drive system (first introduced by the Nissan Rogue) contribute to the Murano's genuine agility and overall feel of predictability. And, contrary to what some might expect, the 20-inch wheels and tires standard on the LE trim don't degrade the ride either.

The 3.5-liter V6 provides plenty of power for almost all situations. Of special note is the revised CVT, which incorporates adaptive shift control software and boasts ratio changes 30 percent faster than before. As a result, the reactions of the CVT are so good that Nissan decided that it's unnecessary to offer a manual-shift mode with this CVT -- and we totally agree.

Interior

The difference between the 2009 Murano's cabin and its predecessor is like night and day. High-quality materials and excellent fit and finish make it easy to confuse this Nissan for an Infiniti. Although a third-row seat is not available, passengers in the second row will enjoy an abundance of leg- and headroom. Prepped for cargo, the Murano has 64 cubic feet available, a small figure for a midsize crossover SUV.

All the state-of-the-art electronics gizmos one could want are available, including a genuine iPod interface (which is one of the best we've used), a rear-seat DVD system (with a generous 9-inch screen) and a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic plus 9.3GB of memory allotted for music storage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Nissan Murano.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Blown head gasket at 20,000
chummo,08/03/2010
The head gasket went with just under 20,000 miles. That is something that should last 200,000 miles. Nissan village fixed it under warranty and 2 days later it had to be towed in because almost all the oil leaked out all over my new garage floor because one of the gaskets was improperly installed. Then it had to go back in again because of check engine light. It was the oxygen sensor. This is my fourth Nissan and I will never buy another.
Great Car!
pat,05/16/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I absolutely loved my Murano. I had it for almost 10 years. Comfortable ride and no major repair costs.
My disappointments
oldmrt,04/13/2012
Problems with leaking head gaskets, leaking transfer case (twice repaired), defective engine mounts and seat positioning number setting that never holds seem to be common with Murano 2009 owners and we are no exception. At 70,000 miles the car is showing all the signs of a Lemon. Up until now we were strong supporters of the Nissan line, but when the manufacturer does not stand behind a chronic problem I think it's time to look at other manufacturers for better warranties and better quality
Drive train failures. CVT and Xfer case issues. Don't buy Nissan! No Manufacturer Support!
weightclub,08/25/2013
It's too bad Nissan won't stand behind THIER product. They did replace the CVT (now that they extended the factory warranty to 10yr/120K) but our transfer case was leaking too (as so many of them have) and we were told it couldn't be rebuilt since it was one that had been made with a bad part! What floored me was we got NO help from Nissan at all with the cost of the replacement part. I even contacted the executive offices in TN. $3K later, I still have a metallic rattle when the CVT is trying to kick out of the first "gear" and after reading about how many others had the same issue, I am VERY worried I will have to replace both drive train components again if we hang on to the car.
See all 221 reviews of the 2009 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Nissan Murano

Used 2009 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2009 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $5,995 and$10,495 with odometer readings between 60417 and159086 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Nissan Murano LE is priced between $5,000 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 116857 and134685 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Nissan Murano S is priced between $6,994 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 96117 and103401 miles.

Which used 2009 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2009 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 60417 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2009 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,480.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,722.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,123.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,538.

