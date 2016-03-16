Used 2012 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 70,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995$3,240 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Loaded Nissan Murano LE! All Wheel Drive, GPS Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Backup Camera, and more. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW8CW234472
Stock: 234472A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,495$2,158 Below Market
Classic Volkswagen - Mentor / Ohio
Feast your eyes upon our 2012 Nissan Murano S AWD shown in Tinted Bronze! Powering this upscale crossover is the award-winning 3.5 Liter V6 producing 260hp and linked to the innovative Xtronic CVT. You can expect to achieve up to 24mpg on the open road and will appreciate the sure-footed stance of All Wheel Drive. Step inside the refined interior and find yourself spoiled with features like the Intelligent Key w/Push button ignition, vehicle information center with a 7 inch monitor, mood lighting and three 12-volt DC power outlets. An AM/FM/in-dash 6-CD changer audio system features 6 speakers and an auxiliary audio input jack, making your daily commute just that much more entertaining. When it comes to safety, the Murano has you covered with six airbags, vehicle dynamic control, traction control and a tire pressure monitoring system all standard. Reward yourself with a crossover that is just as distinctive as it is versatile. This is the intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW3CW216784
Stock: V18902A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 91,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,000$1,451 Below Market
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Super Black Clearcoat 2012 Nissan Murano SL CLEAN TITLE! +BOSE SOUND SYSTEM +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +TWIN PANEL MOONROOF +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MWXCW209654
Stock: 285224C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
View OffersAd2019 Nissan MuranoSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 154,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,692$1,047 Below Market
Ken Ganley Nissan of Medina - Medina / Ohio
2012 Sapphire Black Nissan Murano SL CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Leather Seating, Sunroof/Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Passed Rigorous 160 Point Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Vehicle has been freshly detailed, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.We will do our best to provide you with a Truly Exceptional Experience! We offer upfront pricing, Up front Appraisals and the Best Bottom Line Pricing! We will not be undersold and we will match or beat any advertised price! We need trades too so even if you don't buy a car from us we will make an offer to buy yours!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MWXCW210738
Stock: 21494T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 116,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,191
Cedar Park Nissan - Cedar Park / Texas
Contact Cedar Park Nissan today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Nissan Murano SL. This Nissan includes: [B93] ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS (PIO) Luggage Rack [U01] NAVIGATION PKG Navigation System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player [L92] FRONT/REAR CARPETED FLOOR MATS Floor Mats [B10] SPLASH GUARDS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Nissan Murano SL defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU5CW109203
Stock: CW109203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 72,675 milesGreat Deal
$8,995$3,231 Below Market
The Car House NJ - Butler / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW5CW225082
Stock: 6599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,000$1,941 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
18
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW1CW236094
Stock: D1EL6YN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
View OffersAd2019 Nissan MuranoSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 121,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,300$1,731 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1424876 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU4CW105885
Stock: c1409580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 100,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$8,699$1,279 Below Market
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2012 Nissan Murano S Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY*!!!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! PUSH BUTTON START! AWD!NO ACCIDENT!2012 Nissan Murano is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy!'The 2012 Nissan Murano stands out among other midsize crossovers thanks to its unique styling, engaging driving experience and overall sophistication.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- High-quality cabin - Spacious backseat - Responsive powertrain - Precise steering and confident handling - Smooth ride - User-friendly controls.The vehicle has been reported as used as a rental vehicle.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW8CW217185
Stock: 21-2853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,582$669 Below Market
Nissan of Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
Nissan of Bradenton is open for sales, service, and parts! We have taken all of the necessary precautions to keep our employees and customers safe during this unexpected time. Our dealership and vehicles are cleaned with a safe chemical agent several times throughout the day. Presented in Platinum Graphite, our Clean Carfax 2012 Nissan Murano SL offers style, performance, and versatility. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 260hp while linked to the innovative Xtronic CVT that provides smooth passing power. With this Front Wheel Drive SUV, expect to achieve up to 24mpg on the open road while showing off great lines and alloy wheels.Step inside the refined SL, enjoy leather heated front seating, steering wheel, and find yourself spoiled with features like the Intelligent Key w/Push button ignition, a sunroof, and vehicle information center with a 7-inch monitor. Add in a Digital Bose audio system features 9-speakers and an auxiliary audio/video input jacks, making your daily commute just that much more entertaining.Welcome to Nissan of Bradenton! We are a part of the Garber Automotive family! We are only doing our job properly when we create an experience for the customers for which they choose to return and do business with us again.We are located at 1611 Cortez Road West, across from the Lowe's & Best Buy Plaza and are open from 8:30am-8:00pm Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday. Bad credit? No Problem! We specialize in helping clients establish or reestablish their credit! Prices plus dealer fee and dealer reconditioning cost. Please call us at 941-755-1571 today about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU7CW102933
Stock: 8102933T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 64,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$1,337 Below Market
RRR Auto Sales - Fairhaven / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW5CW235093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,964 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,500
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Glacier Pearl, beige Leather.Odometer is 28755 miles below market average!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Glacier Pearl 2012 Nissan Murano LE LEGlacier Pearl, beige Leather, **ABS BRAKES**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.173 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Bose Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MUXCW109228
Stock: K109228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 83,792 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$8,998$857 Below Market
Premier Picks Auto Sales - Bettendorf / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW4CW201209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,300$398 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2012 Nissan. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Murano SL. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW1CW210496
Stock: 02734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 115,504 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,775$635 Below Market
Acura of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / Arkansas
PEARL WHITE exterior and Beige interior, S trim. Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Nissan S with PEARL WHITE exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com explains The Murano has an attractive blend of five-passenger comfort, luxurious trappings, a refined demeanor, and sporty handling.. VISIT US TODAYCall or Email our Internet Department to schedule your test drive today! We are the largest Pre-Owned Super Center in Northwest Arkansas. We have over 500 pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including certified GM, certified Acura, certified Honda and certified Toyota. In addition to this, we also offer new Honda, new Acura, new Toyota and new Chevrolet brands. Take Exit 67A off I-49 *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Front Tow Hooks, Power Driver Mirror, Driver Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Cloth Seats, Compact Spare Tire, Side Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW1CW217027
Stock: CW217027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 90,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,827$566 Below Market
Peters Nissan - Nashua / New Hampshire
+++2012 NISSAN MURANO SV++++++ We proudly stand behind all our pre-owned vehicles and we have also competitively market priced this vehicle in order to save you the time and hassle that is normally associated with the car buying experience.If you've ever shopped for a Pre-Owned vehicle, you might give it a thorough going over. Or take it to a trusted mechanic. But you might still wonder, did you miss anything?With a pre-owned vehicle from Peters, you don't have to wonder. We take the vehicle to the best mechanic we know, a factory-trained mechanic. Using state-of-the-art equipment and a discerning eye, each pre-owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection.PETERS IN THE COMMUNITYPeters of Nashua has been serving the area's automotive needs since 1955. Family owned and operated, Peter Proko and Peggy A. Proko are involved in the daily operations of all of their stores and take personal pride in knowing that their customers are well taken care of. Peters of Nashua is fully involved with the organizations that matter to you. We are proud to support a number of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Nashua P.A.L., Nashua Technical College, Jewish Federation of the Arts, The American Red Cross, Local High Schools and Sports Teams, The Nashua Soup Kitchen, The Humane Society of Greater Nashua, The Nashua Police and Fire Departments, Veterans Associations, The Nashua Silver Knights and many more. We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW4CW213697
Stock: 20N324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 96,238 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,982
Courtesy Nissan - Richardson / Texas
*We are excited to offer this 2012 Nissan Murano.*When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this Nissan Murano SL handles with ease.This low mileage Nissan Murano has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Murano SL.*Thank you for your consideration of our dealership where we bring you “The Courtesy Way”.*We believe in a truly customer friendly way of doing business – with an attentive and caring staff that focuses on you and doing it right the first time – every time. Our experience will be different from the rest because of our focus on you and how we can assist with your automotive needs. Sales, Service or Parts – we will be transparent in all of our transactions.You can have confidence in our Pre-Owned selection because of the inspection process by factory trained technicians. We will show you the inspection not only for the Certified vehicles but also for our Select and Value Line vehicles. Take the guesswork out and visit us to experience the difference.With State of the Art facilities providing a spacious showroom, charging stations all over the place, free coffee, hot chocolate and now espresso, a children’s room with dedicated TV and a self- service café your visit will be as comfortable as possible.The culture of the store is putting fun and excitement back into buying a car all while making you – our customer the center of attention. With aggressive pricing in all our departments Sales, Service, and Parts we want to earn your business with more than just pricing and that's the Courtesy Way.Come see what “The Courtesy Way” is all about!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MUXCW107298
Stock: CW107298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 65,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$13,499$779 Below Market
The Auto Exchange - Lakewood / New Jersey
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, SERVICE RECORDS, SUPER CLEAN A MUST SEE AND DRIVE!!KNOW WHO YOUR BUYING FROM THERE IS A DIFFERENCE and that's NO BULL OVER 36 YRS IN THE BUSINESS, FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED CALL TODAY 732-367-3325(DEAL)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MWXCW200436
Stock: RS24233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Murano searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano
- 5(61%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(17%)
Related Nissan Murano info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Bronx NY
- Used Nissan Kicks Memphis TN
- Used Nissan GT-R Irvine CA
- Used Nissan Altima Wilmington DE
- Used Nissan NV200 Arlington TX
- Used Nissan GT-R Paterson NJ
- Used Nissan GT-R Plano TX
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Norfolk VA
- Used Nissan Juke Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Titan 2010 Phoenix AZ
- Used Nissan Rogue 2011 Hialeah FL
- Used Nissan Altima 2015 Rockville MD
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019