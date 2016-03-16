Used 2012 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

5,053 listings
Murano Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
  • 2012 Nissan Murano LE in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano LE

    70,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $3,240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano S in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano S

    110,870 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $2,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano SL

    91,100 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $1,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano SL

    154,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,692

    $1,047 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano SL

    116,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,191

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano SV in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano SV

    72,675 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $3,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano S

    129,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,000

    $1,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano LE in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano LE

    121,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,300

    $1,731 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano S in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano S

    100,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,699

    $1,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano SL in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano SL

    58,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,582

    $669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano SL in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano SL

    64,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano LE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano LE

    89,964 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano S in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano S

    83,792 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,998

    $857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano SL

    179,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,300

    $398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano S

    115,504 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,775

    $635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano SV in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano SV

    90,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,827

    $566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano SL

    96,238 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,982

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Murano LE in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano LE

    65,467 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,499

    $779 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Murano

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Murano
Overall Consumer Rating
4.423 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (17%)
Luxury for less
Richard,03/16/2016
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
A great car at a reasonable price. Was looking at a new CRV or Forester but this was much more bang for the buck. This was the first used car I bought. It's been 7 months with no problems and lots of complements. No rattles or anything. Ditto at one year. $30.00 oil change at dealer. 19 months, another oil change and tire rotation (39.00) and 48000 miles with no problems. A great car. 2 years and no issues. 4 years and still no issues 69000 miles, Still seems like new.
Report abuse
