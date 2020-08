Used 2012 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

Classic Volkswagen - Mentor / Ohio

Feast your eyes upon our 2012 Nissan Murano S AWD shown in Tinted Bronze! Powering this upscale crossover is the award-winning 3.5 Liter V6 producing 260hp and linked to the innovative Xtronic CVT. You can expect to achieve up to 24mpg on the open road and will appreciate the sure-footed stance of All Wheel Drive. Step inside the refined interior and find yourself spoiled with features like the Intelligent Key w/Push button ignition, vehicle information center with a 7 inch monitor, mood lighting and three 12-volt DC power outlets. An AM/FM/in-dash 6-CD changer audio system features 6 speakers and an auxiliary audio input jack, making your daily commute just that much more entertaining. When it comes to safety, the Murano has you covered with six airbags, vehicle dynamic control, traction control and a tire pressure monitoring system all standard. Reward yourself with a crossover that is just as distinctive as it is versatile. This is the intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ1MW3CW216784

Stock: V18902A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020