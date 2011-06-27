  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Maxima
  4. 2022 Nissan Maxima
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Maxima
More about the 2022 Maxima
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,240
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/540.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower300 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque261 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,073 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Sliding Trunk Organizer Tray +$90
Rear USB Charging Ports +$140
Interior Accent Lighting +$210
Floors Mats, Trunk Mat, Trunk Net, First Aid Kit, and Bag Hooks +$365
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rocker Panel Moldings +$435
Illuminated Kick Plates +$375
Special Paint +$395
Premium Spoiler +$420
Rear Diffuser +$370
Splash Guards +$205
18" Alloy Wheels +$900
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,609 lbs.
EPA interior volume112.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,685 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum payload1,073 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.2 in.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Gun Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Inventory

Related 2022 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models