Estimated values
1999 Nissan Maxima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$2,207
|$2,689
|Clean
|$1,168
|$1,948
|$2,373
|Average
|$851
|$1,430
|$1,742
|Rough
|$534
|$911
|$1,110
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,103
|$1,650
|$1,952
|Clean
|$971
|$1,456
|$1,723
|Average
|$708
|$1,069
|$1,264
|Rough
|$444
|$681
|$806
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Maxima SE Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,683
|$2,014
|Clean
|$950
|$1,485
|$1,777
|Average
|$692
|$1,090
|$1,304
|Rough
|$434
|$695
|$832
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,020
|$1,502
|$1,766
|Clean
|$898
|$1,325
|$1,559
|Average
|$654
|$973
|$1,144
|Rough
|$410
|$620
|$729