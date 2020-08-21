Used 1999 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

My 1999 Nissan Maxima SE runs like BRAND NEW with 245,000+ miles. Yes, the factory ignition coils are a problem, but you can get some after markets on eBay for $114.00. Installation is very simple. You are also replacing your plug wires as well when you do this. Go ahead and replace the upstream OS sensor at the same time. You can get a new one for $23.00 on eBay. If your check engine is on, go to Autozone and have them turn it off after you do this. Many "experts" agree, the 1999 Nissan Maxima has the best drivetrain ever built with the exception of the toyota pickup 22R and 22RE. Its crazy but at 245,000 miles my Nissan Maxima has NO blowby at all. AMAZING car and fun car to drive.

