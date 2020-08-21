Used 1999 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 126,942 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,500
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D3XT207419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,294 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESWOW COME ON IN TODAY AND COME CHECK OUT THIS 1999 NISSAN MAXIMA THIS IS A FWD AUTOMAITC WITH A V6 3.0 Liter ENGINE EQUIPPED WITH CD PLAYER AND PREMIUM BOSE SOUND MOON ROOF AND SO MUCH MORE.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM,OR,97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D8XT804713
Stock: 8878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,188 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 1999 Nissam Maxima! This fun to drive vehicle is , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722. Good Car$ - Great Price$
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D4XT217568
Stock: c038732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$2,500
New South Ford - Meridian / Mississippi
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Maxima SE.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D8XM412342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,542 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Napleton St. Louis Nissan - Saint Louis / Missouri
Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Maxima GLE, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black Leather, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system.Napleton Nissan serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more! All vehicles include first year of maintenance.Disclaimer (Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications.ALL Napleton's St.Louis Nissan's Pre-Owned vehicles have been Fully inspected and have a fresh OIL CHANGE, NEW FILTERS AND FULL DETAIL!!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications. All Discounts subject to financing with NMAC. Please see dealer for complete details.2000 Nissan Maxima
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA31DXYT721226
Stock: LW040427A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 112,624 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,990
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * AC DOES NOT WORK ** - RUNS GREAT, ONE OF THE BEST ENGINES NISSAN EVER MADE - LOOKS KINDA POOR, HENCE THE LOW PRICE - PAINT IS UGLY, INTERIOR IS KINDA UGLY, ITS WORN AND TORN - MECHANICALLY, IT RUNS WELL AND HAS LOW ORIGINAL MILES - ALLOY WHEELS W/ DECENT TIRES (NEARLY NEW REAR TIRES) - ** AC DOES NOT WORK ** * AC DOES NOT WORK ** * AC DOES NOT WORK ** - SUNROOF AND BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM...NEITHER OF WHICH WORK. SUNROOF DOESNT OPEN, RADIO TURNS ON BUT ONLY AT FULL VOLUME ($120 TO CHANGE IT OUT ENTIRELY W/ A MODERN ONE) - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - WOULD MAKE A GOOD FIRST CAR OR COMMUTER - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1000 DOWN! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER "FINANCING" OR USE A CREDIT CARD (FEE APPLIES) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D6WT602242
Stock: OT2282421N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Maxima GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA31D2YT556420
Stock: 24727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,988
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! LEATHER! SUNROOF! SUPER CLEAN! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D7WT507186
Stock: C8141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,488
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Super low mileage (114k) Sherwood Green Pearl 2001 Nissan Maxima SE V6 automatic. The best of the Nissan Maxima's ever made! Perfect Tan cloth interior odor free smoke free. Factory fog lights factory rear spoiler (2) keyless remotes power windows locks mirrors tilt cruise AM FM CD Audio with factory CD changer power trunk button factory alloy wheels and brand new set of tires! Runs looks and drives excellent! Mechanical inspection invited. Clean Carfax clean title no rust no wrecks. A very well kept Nissan Maxima Special Edition. Only 4488.00!Call today to schedule a test drive! 727 510 63455242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 33709BETTER MECHANICALLY INSPECTED VEHICALS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A PLUS RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU!2019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER! Visit Autoquest Express LLC online at autoquestexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 727-510-6345 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Maxima SE with Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA31DX1T842134
Stock: J1143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,575 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,248
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**, AIR CONDITIONING**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. FWD https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/iobx3
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Maxima GLE with Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA31A81T306711
Stock: S306711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 173,475 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,802
Bachman Subaru - Louisville / Kentucky
2001 Nissan Maxima GLE, FWD... This Maxima is a New Car Trade-in with a Clean CARFAX. It comes equipped with Powered Front Bucket Seats, Leather Trim, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, and more. Please note this vehicle is straight from our Bachman BARGAIN LOT! Before these vehicles are taken to auction, we offer them to the public at a great price. They HAVE NOT been inspected and may have mechanical defects. This vehicle has been PRICED ACCORDINGLY and we encourage potential buyers to have it inspected at their (the buyer's) expense. Stop by and visit us at Bachman Subaru, 9800 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Maxima GLE with Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA31A01T304015
Stock: 202806A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 90,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Woodmen Nissan - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.* Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Woodmen Nissan come standard with one key. If we received any additional keys when we acquired or traded for the vehicle, they will be provided to the purchaser at no additional cost. Keys, key fobs, and dealer installed accessories can be purchased from Woodmen Nissan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Nissan Maxima GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D5VT818582
Stock: Y225726A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 174,712 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
This is a very nice car that get good fuel economy. If you are looking for a commuter or an everyday driver come check this one out. Trades welcome and financing available. Call email or text for additional information. 406-495-1890 Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Maxima SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31A12T312405
Stock: 312405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,931 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Ciocca Chevrolet of Princeton - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
This NISSAN MAXIMA IS SPOTLESS WITH ONLY 63K ORIGINAL MILES! GLE trim. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, REAR SPOILER, PWR GLASS SUNROOF W/SLIDE & TILT, NAVIGATION SYSTEM. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Nissan GLE with SUNLIT SAND exterior and Blonde interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 5800 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM: CD-based navigation system, 5.8" display, PWR GLASS SUNROOF W/SLIDE & TILT, REAR SPOILER. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Brake Assist. Non-Smoker vehicle, The Ciocca Promise provides up to $1,936 in no charge benefits! Ask for Details!EXPERTS RAVE4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Maxima GLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31D82T423852
Stock: 20023852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 173,162 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2002 Nissan Maxima SERecent Arrival! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Maxima SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31D22T206927
Stock: UA24189B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 188,177 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,994
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Gray Lustre Clearcoat Metallic FWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6-Speed Manual ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Maxima SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31A22T307522
Stock: MXR2809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 200,569 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
COME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: This 2002 Nissan Maxima SE runs and drives great! Hard to find 5speed. CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Maxima SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31D82T453868
Stock: 9025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 218,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,111
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.2003 Nissan Maxima SE Merlot PearlThis Do It Yourself vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility. Vehicle does NOT qualify for financing options and is being sold as cash only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Maxima SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DA31D73T524026
Stock: 203759B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Maxima searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Maxima
- 5(73%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(3%)