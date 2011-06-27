  1. Home
Used 1999 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews

245,000 And Runs / Drives Like New! Amazing Car!

rh287, 02/24/2012
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

My 1999 Nissan Maxima SE runs like BRAND NEW with 245,000+ miles. Yes, the factory ignition coils are a problem, but you can get some after markets on eBay for $114.00. Installation is very simple. You are also replacing your plug wires as well when you do this. Go ahead and replace the upstream OS sensor at the same time. You can get a new one for $23.00 on eBay. If your check engine is on, go to Autozone and have them turn it off after you do this. Many "experts" agree, the 1999 Nissan Maxima has the best drivetrain ever built with the exception of the toyota pickup 22R and 22RE. Its crazy but at 245,000 miles my Nissan Maxima has NO blowby at all. AMAZING car and fun car to drive.

my first purchased car !

STEVE GONZALEZ, 08/18/2015
GXE 4dr Sedan
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this 99 Nissan maxima when I was 21 the car looks great ran great as others I have had coil problems but after fixing them It was good. used only synthetic oil ! only used 76 gas . 87 unleaded of course. I have changed the oil seals myself. the car still runs great. reseale value totally blows I rather keep it. the purchase value was outrageous. I don't know what I was thinking.. if you drive it fast you burn the gas as fast. being it is a v6 ! I love my maxima I also have a 2007 Honda accord. cant compare them.. the maxima has great speed and the better engine. I think. the accord handles a lot better great on gas. but I will always love my maxima ! being that I am from California and the roads out here are bumpy I love my v6 to out run the smaller 4 sissy cylinder cars out here.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Man I love these cars!

Daniel Richardson, 02/27/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have always loved the Maxima. Ever since I was 16 and got my first '85. This car is great at handling, quick accleration, instant throttle response, great braking system, transmission shifts seamlessly. Plenty of leg in the back. Four doors makes it family but the rest of the car makes is sporty and a blast to drive. I love this thing and I jump out of bed so I can drive it to work and hate when I pull in at home cause I have to turn it off. I just love this thing and I don't know what more I can say.

excellent except for ignition coils

Bill Barber, 06/22/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

excellent car, very reliable and fun to drive, 5 speed, except for 2 very annoying issues, the ignition coils that Nissan is aware of and won't fix and brake calipers

1999 Nissan Maxima

..."Boomer"..., 04/06/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is my second Maxima. The first one was a 1992 that got T-boned by a full sized pick-up truck. I was impressed by the structural integrity and believe it saved my life. There was no hesitation on another Maxima as a replacement vehicle. The car is the right size with good interior room and comfort. The engine is deceptively quick when accelerating hard and I do think of the car as a Japanese BMW in terms of performance, comfort, and handling. I rated the fuel economy as a ten because I switched to Mobil synthetic oil and filter and highway mileage went from a true factory rated 29 miles per gallon to 31. In town mileage remains at 24 on average. Want to use synthetic transmission oil too.

