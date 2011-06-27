  1. Home
1994 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The Mirage finally gains a standard driver airbag, but the LS loses its optional antilock brakes. The LS Coupe gets the 1.8-liter engine that was formerly available only on the LS and ES sedans. S and ES coupes get power steering added to their standard equipment lists, and LS sedans get alloy wheels.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

very reliable
mitman,04/14/2002
We bought this car new in 1994, and had it break down one time, it wouldn't start suddenly after being parked at the mall. It cost us $250 to fix it. Other than that it has had absolutely nothing done to it except an oil change about every 6000 miles on average. (well tires a couple times). I say, Very reliable car. We have a/c and a manual transmission
Great car. Bring back the Mirage!
Mary S.,10/07/2008
I have owned this car for 14 years. It has been very dependable, gets good gas mileage, and is comfortable to be in. It does really well in the snow for such a small car. It has enough weight that it doesn't get blown around. I am really sad that it is getting old and I may have to replace it. I never had any problems other than regular maintenance until the past few years. The Lancer feels cheap in comparison. The Mirage needs to be reinstated!
Reliable and won't quit.
Wes in Colorado,08/11/2009
Bought this car recently ( August 8,2009). Has 150,000 miles on it and previous owner said it has the same 1.5 liter engine, never been rebuilt and doesn't smoke. Starts right up every time and still has decent power with a 5 speed manual. Easy to work on for the DIY Mechanic and I look forward to keeping this car for another 100,000 miles. Parts are cheap and readily available at the local auto parts store. I'm averaging 31 MPG in city/hwy driving with the A/C on. Good little car and easy to maintain. If you find one for sale, buy it and you won't be disappointed.
Dependable.
jason1972,02/26/2010
Great cars if you CHANGE the timing belt every 60,000 miles. Do that and you can add a 2 or even a 3 in front of that 6 as far as mileage longevity. I bought mine for 800 bucks with 145,000 miles on the odometer. Have put 15,000 additional miles on it since and averages 33-37 mpg's even with it's age and mileage. Mine has the 5 speed You WILL NOT beat a Civic or even an old Sentra with this car. However, parts are relatively cheap , especially the tires. The struts on the other hand run 100 dollars EACH. In short, if you find one, buy it and have the timing belt inspected and replaced. You won't be disappointed and these cars are very dependable especially in cold Colorado winters !
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

More about the 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Sedan, Mirage Coupe. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, LS 2dr Coupe, ES 4dr Sedan, ES 2dr Coupe, S 2dr Coupe, and LS 4dr Sedan.

