Consumer Rating
(18)
2002 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling, low entry price, attractive shape.
  • Horsepower-deficient base engine, minimal amount of features with DE trim, poor crash-test results.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Only if you really, really want a two-door subcompact, should you consider the Mirage coupe. And even then, you really shouldn't.

Vehicle overview

Say, it really was a mirage. With the arrival of the all-new Mitsubishi Lancer compact sedan, the Mirage sedan has faded away, leaving only the coupe body style for 2002. (And yes, we're grateful that Mitsubishi's keeping the Mirage name, as it allows us to come up with witty introductory paragraphs like this one.)

There are two trim levels available this year: the entry-level DE and the better-equipped LS. The DE comes with a frugal 92-horsepower 1.5-liter engine mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration, particularly when the car is equipped with the automatic, could be described as anything from "leisurely" to "I can run faster than this," depending on the situation.

More power is available on the LS. This trim has a larger 1.8-liter 111-horsepower engine. It, too, is available with a manual or an automatic. While both cars possess nimble handling thanks to a four-wheel independent suspension, the LS is the livelier and more stable of the two because of wider tires and a front-mounted antiroll bar.

Either trim level is attractive from the outside, and the interior, while bland, is roomy and tightly constructed. And while it's easy to be tempted by the DE's low price, understand that the car comes with few modern conveniences. Air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a folding rear seat are all optional. Cruise control, a tachometer, power mirrors and map lights can't even be ordered on this budget-minded conveyance.

Again, the LS comes to the rescue. It has an eight-way-adjustable driver seat, a rear window defroster, a CD player and body-colored exterior trim. If you want your Mirage LS with some "sport" thrown in, it can be ordered with an optional Sport package that includes 14-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, chrome tailpipe extension and side ground effects. There's also a power sunroof available.

When the Mirage was last redesigned in 1997, it was a sporty, competent car that was often overlooked by consumers. Now entering its sixth year with no major changes, the competition has clearly left the Mirage behind. The two-door body style does little other than limit versatility, and poor crash-test scores are cause for concern. If you want a Mitsubishi and don't mind four doors, go with the all-new Lancer. Otherwise, the Honda Civic coupe is a vastly superior product.

2002 Highlights

Though the Mirage sedan has been discontinued to make room for the all-new Lancer sedan, Mitsubishi will continue to offer the Mirage coupe. Only a few minor changes -- a new audio faceplate, an emergency inside-trunk release and a new chrome badge -- are in store this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(56%)
4(39%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
18 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

From Myrtle Beach, SC to Oceanside, CA
Jules,08/08/2015
DE 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
I felt the need to pay homage to this amazingly reliable car. I bought this car in 2009, used for $1,000 cash. This is and will likely remain the deal of a lifetime. It had 90,000 miles on it and had been regularly maintained. The only initial issue was a broken front right axel and a dented passenger side door, both from hitting a deer. The front right axel issue was not disclosed to me at the time of purchase. I have been driving this car since and the axel issue the previous owner created finally gave way to bigger issues. It is now at 229,000 and I just paid a pretty penny to give her a well-deserved and vital brand new 2015 sports edition rack and pinion. This, alone should sway any potential buyer. I call her Ole' Bessie and she is my best friend. I have driven this car from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Oceanside, California, and halfway back again. She's gone over the Rockies, driven to Vegas, New Orleans, Miami. This car has taken me everywhere I wanted or needed to go for the last 6 and a half years. Aside from my left turning signal and horn going out, the only problems I have had have been regular, to be expected, and small repairs. The worst problems were so miniscule; starter once and distributor cap once. Regular maintenance is vital to longevity of any used car. I have done timing belt change twice since purchase, new serpentine and fan belts once, put on new spark plugs at 200k miles, regular oil change, of course, and the like. The A/C has finally gone and squeaks when I try to turn it on. If it still worked I would actually be more surprised. Luckily, my climate is very mild so it hasn't been a main concern, however this will be the next thing to be replaced. Great gas mileage on the interstate. I do believe it to be higher than most sites have estimated. As long as the car is well maintained it is very quiet on the road. Brakes work great- had a few close calls and was very glad for that. The storage is good for a 2-door, as the back seat pulls down and open to the trunk. My fiance and I have moved with all of our things in this car over 10 times easy. We are minimalists, but the storage is still exemplary. I don't think I can say enough great things about the 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage. I would absolutely recommend this car to any and everybody. I will drive this car as long as possible (which will be a long time with such a quiet, reliable engine) and continue to restore her as the years go by because she has been so good to me and my fiance. *UPDATE* I finally traded her in. We decided to make a big move Northwest and we knew in our hearts that our wonderful little Mitsubishi just couldn't do it- not again, anyways. That being said, I drove it for 7 solid years, age 19 to age 26- from coast to coast, over the rockies, down through the bayou, through the deserts, with her little 1.5litre engine. From 90k to 260k and only ever had minor and normal maintenance issues arise etc. A week after trading her in, her transmission went. I think her heart broke because I just couldn't say goodbye. It was a very safe car. Many times it's quick reactions and great breaks saved me from accidents- I never got into a single accident in that car and clearly I have done some serious driving. My fiance actually took her for the trade in. I loved that car. Now I'm in a custom 2005 Buick LeSabre which is a great car, and certainly faster with it's 3800 V6 but I miss the Mits. If you ever come across one of these, buy it and cherish it. If you know how to do general maintenance on a car, or don't mind replacing a part here and there for $100 or less, it will never let you down. Ole' Bess RIP.
2002 Mitsubishi Mirage LS
chad kassinger,11/17/2005
The Mitsubishi Mirage is a great car to drive around and just have fun with especially for a teeager or a younger person. It looks sporty and has pretty good power for a 4-cylinder vehicle. I'm thinking about fixing mine up, they make excellent import tuner cars.
Mitusbishi ride to thrill
kid sid 2479,05/02/2006
I bought this car in April 2006 for only $7,999. It recently hit 23,000 miles. It was cheap and affordable. It was the best deal from a car dealership plus it still had avpowertrain warranty on it. It was easy to drive and had less confusing controls inside the car. It handled like a dream. It was a sporty looking car. The back part of it looks like Honda Coupe. I am not complaining about the power. It could have more, but that would make it more expensive. The car is very affordable, nice, and fun to drive of course. It does not give a good milege on roadways but on highways it does pretty well. For people with a tight budget who want a decent, sporty, eye-catching car, this would be it.
Cheap to high performance
Michael,05/11/2009
This car handles great, good on gas, to gain more horse just replace air filter with a KN filter. That will give you 12 additional horse power and if you spend an additional $150 bucks you can up the performance with an after market chip for extra 30 hp without affecting smog. Cheapest way to get performance for a very reliable car-try it!
See all 18 reviews of the 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
111 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
111 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

More about the 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Coupe. Available styles include DE 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 4A), DE 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A), and LS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

