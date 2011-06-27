2002 Mitsubishi Mirage Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharp handling, low entry price, attractive shape.
- Horsepower-deficient base engine, minimal amount of features with DE trim, poor crash-test results.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Only if you really, really want a two-door subcompact, should you consider the Mirage coupe. And even then, you really shouldn't.
Vehicle overview
Say, it really was a mirage. With the arrival of the all-new Mitsubishi Lancer compact sedan, the Mirage sedan has faded away, leaving only the coupe body style for 2002. (And yes, we're grateful that Mitsubishi's keeping the Mirage name, as it allows us to come up with witty introductory paragraphs like this one.)
There are two trim levels available this year: the entry-level DE and the better-equipped LS. The DE comes with a frugal 92-horsepower 1.5-liter engine mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration, particularly when the car is equipped with the automatic, could be described as anything from "leisurely" to "I can run faster than this," depending on the situation.
More power is available on the LS. This trim has a larger 1.8-liter 111-horsepower engine. It, too, is available with a manual or an automatic. While both cars possess nimble handling thanks to a four-wheel independent suspension, the LS is the livelier and more stable of the two because of wider tires and a front-mounted antiroll bar.
Either trim level is attractive from the outside, and the interior, while bland, is roomy and tightly constructed. And while it's easy to be tempted by the DE's low price, understand that the car comes with few modern conveniences. Air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a folding rear seat are all optional. Cruise control, a tachometer, power mirrors and map lights can't even be ordered on this budget-minded conveyance.
Again, the LS comes to the rescue. It has an eight-way-adjustable driver seat, a rear window defroster, a CD player and body-colored exterior trim. If you want your Mirage LS with some "sport" thrown in, it can be ordered with an optional Sport package that includes 14-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, chrome tailpipe extension and side ground effects. There's also a power sunroof available.
When the Mirage was last redesigned in 1997, it was a sporty, competent car that was often overlooked by consumers. Now entering its sixth year with no major changes, the competition has clearly left the Mirage behind. The two-door body style does little other than limit versatility, and poor crash-test scores are cause for concern. If you want a Mitsubishi and don't mind four doors, go with the all-new Lancer. Otherwise, the Honda Civic coupe is a vastly superior product.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage