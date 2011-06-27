  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(58)
Appraise this car

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy with CVT
  • low base price
  • long warranty.
  • Harsh ride
  • uncoordinated handling
  • sluggish acceleration
  • intrusive engine noise
  • low-quality interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage is affordable and fuel-efficient, other small cars offer vastly better performance, comfort and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

The subcompact economy car segment, once comprising mostly rolling penalty boxes, has matured into one with a number of pleasant, inexpensive transportation choices. Sadly, the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage, despite being one of the newest entries here, seems to be a holdout.

You won't immediately notice this just by looking at the specs. With an EPA-estimated 40 mpg when combined with the available continuously variable transmission (CVT) and an impressively low base price, this four-door Mitsubishi hatchback is certainly thrifty. Standard features on the base model are pretty good and even include automatic climate control and a USB/iPod hookup for the audio system, while the options roster includes a navigation system, a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. Adding more window sticker conviction is the generous warranty coverage.

Head out on a test-drive, however, and the bloom comes off the rose, quickly. Underway, you can't help but notice the wheezy acceleration, bumpy ride and unsettled handling. Furthermore, the cabin environment isn't especially pleasant. There's a lot of engine noise no matter how fast you're going, and most of the interior materials are low in quality even for this fairly thrifty segment.

For these reasons, we've given the Mirage an Edmunds "D" rating and strongly encourage shoppers to consider other choices in this price range. If affordability is top priority, the Chevy Spark actually has a lower starting price. It's also a more enjoyable car to drive, and its interior doesn't feel cheap. If you can spend a bit more, you'll find that cars like the 2015 Ford Fiesta, 2015 Honda Fit and Hyundai Accent offer quite a bit more room inside, better ride qualities and quicker acceleration. Sometimes retro has its appeal, but that's not the case with the 2015 Mirage.

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage models

The 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage is a small, four-door, five-passenger hatchback offered in two trim levels: DE and ES.

Standard features for the base DE trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, full power accessories, automatic climate control, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40-split-folding rear seats and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and USB and auxiliary audio inputs. Alloy wheels are a stand-alone option on the DE.

The ES adds those 14-inch alloys, along with keyless ignition and entry, foglights, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls) and shift knob, Bluetooth phone connectivity and metallic interior accents. The optional Navigation package adds a navigation system (imagine that!) and a rearview camera.

Available on both the DE and ES trims, the Park Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors. Other options include various chrome exterior accents, added interior lighting and utility items like cargo nets and mud flaps.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Mitsubishi Mirage sees a handful of minor upgrades. Both trims now have a shorter radio antenna and added chrome interior accents, while the ES trim now features mirror-mounted turn signal repeaters and new upholstery.

Performance & mpg

Powering the front-wheel-drive 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 74 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. Both trim levels give you the choice of a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the Mirage with the five-speed manual is 37 mpg combined (34 city/42 highway). With the CVT, the estimates are even higher at 40 mpg combined (37/44), which is impressive for a non-hybrid vehicle.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Mirage with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 11.7 seconds, a slow time even for a subcompact car.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage include four-wheel antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, and traction and stability control. Front and rear parking sensors are optional on both trim levels, while a rearview camera is optional only on the ES.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average distance for a car in this class.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Mirage received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Mirage's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In that agency's small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Mirage received the lowest score of "Poor." In government testing, the Mirage earned four-of-five possible stars for overall crash worthiness, with five stars in side-impact and four stars for rollover potential.

Driving

Thanks to a small turning circle and light-effort steering, the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage is easy to maneuver in dense urban settings. On the highway, though, the little car becomes fidgety and demands more of the driver's attention. The Mirage rides harshly over bumpy pavement, and handling isn't what we'd call confident or secure. Rival subcompact cars far surpass the Mitsubishi in these areas.

Although the three-cylinder engine is certainly fuel-efficient, acceleration is quite slow and you'll need to plan well ahead for passing maneuvers on the highway. Even more annoying than the sluggish performance is the excessive noise from the engine compartment. Even at low speeds, the three-cylinder makes a considerable racket. The CVT often adds to the mayhem, as the slightest increase in accelerator pedal pressure results in a dramatic increase in engine rpm.

Interior

Don't expect anything fancy inside the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. Most surfaces are hard plastic and not particularly high in quality. On a positive note, all the essential controls are easily accessible and simple to use. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel might make it a little difficult for some drivers to get comfortable behind the wheel, but taller folks should find enough head- and legroom. On longer drives, the hard door armrests and the lack of a front center armrest reduce driver comfort.

In the rear, headroom and shoulder room are limited, and average-size adults will likely find the quarters cramped. In addition, the rear bench is quite flat, with minimal cushioning. With the rear seats in place, the Mirage offers a respectable 17.2 cubic feet of cargo space. With the seats folded down, capacity increases to 47 cubic feet: a good number for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(60%)
4(26%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(9%)
4.3
58 reviews
See all 58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Follow Up On Mirage ES CVT
distantthunder,04/28/2015
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
It's a 12014 leftover as as an fyi. I did my research...oh did I do my research on this car. I am truly grateful for all those owners that posted their honest opinions, likes and dislikes which were more informative than the jaded opinions of the professional reviewers. I am of the generation that wished for a simpler, inexpensive car that got great gas mileage with manual roll down windows. If I could have fit this car into that one Corvair body year I liked it would have been perfect. I absolutely love this car. I've seen Consumer Reports trashing this car (more than once). I'd like to think I have reasonable expectations when buying a new car (I've have over 10 in the last 45 years during that time driving about 40,000 miles per year) knowing what are the pluses and minuses of each so I don't know if I can be accused as having low expectations and/or if Consumer Reports has some sort of issue with their own evaluations of vehicles. It's almost as if they're being prissy about it as if they're being put-upon by having to explain to us lesser mortals what should be obvious to everyone. Well, it may be obvious to them, but not to me. If I want something that is a definitive sports car I'll get a Corvette; if I want something that defines luxury maybe one of those in the class of a Lexus, top-end Hyundai, etc. I wanted something this time as an economical alternative to the wife's very nice SUV as a practical matter. For 14 thousand, contrary to Consumer Reports, the car handles well-enough, has enough power if you drive it intelligently on the road (I used to own the original Volkswagen normally aspirated diesel which taught you to be aware of your driving conditions and to think ahead), the CVT works well with the non-hybrid 3 cylinder without the extra weight, added costs and complexity of a hybrid, has proximity sensors and a decent radio with mapping and Bluetooth. Of all things, the fit and finish is better on this car than ALL of my previous new ones-and cripes, it's made in Thailand. But then I did take the time on the lot to look for the one that looked the best to me in terms of fit and finish and took it for a test drive. Yes, it doesn't have a center console but with the space savings I found I didn't need it. Yes, it doesn't have Corinthian leather, but it saves me attempting to patch it when the dog attempts to claw it to death. Yes, it doesn't like potholes and bumps. But on a decent road it rides as well as the wife's SUV. Yes, it leans on turns and I would have preferred to have a sway bar, but not dangerously so unless you are stupid enough to try to drive it like a sports car. Yes, it has 14 inch tires and I would have preferred 15 inches. But it actually drives pretty good in the snow. Yes, because the car is so light it doesn't like strong crosswinds and the CVT intrudes in the cockpit on heavy acceleration. So what? I'll take that for 50 mpg with the air off. And it has "gasp" a spare tire unlike the low end Hyundai and the newer model version of my previous Optima. You get a can of useless flat tire repair for that. But to my immense irritation, it didn't have hooks to hang laundry like on my last car. After grousing about that to the wife for about a week I ordered a hanger from Amazon that attaches to the back of the front passenger seat. All is good. As an update which was requested Update request by Edmunds: Car itself has been perfect....except the steering wheel has discolored...maybe my sweat is corrosive...the CVT has been properly matched with the engine and is very smooth...for a 3 cylinder noise and vibration is better than most of the 4 cylinders from other cars in that class...and I test drove most of them...doors have stayed aligned unlike previous cars and there are absolutely no creaks or rattles...I have never had that with any other car and there are some really bad roads in NJ...I still can't understand Consumer Reports and other "professional" reviewers trashing this car...one of the few objective evaluations I have seen of this car came from MotorWeek...and from individual assessments from actual owners found on the 'net...I do like the ground clearance the car has consider it is a small car which works well in snow unlike a earlier Honda I had that acted like a snow plow...Third update requested by Edmunds: If you want me to say something as if it's a negative review that agrees with the professionals...oh yes...the "professionals"...it "ain't" happening...no squeeks or rattles from their genius testers were using vehicles that were pounded to a fair thee well on in their "tests"...again...when an economy car has been so railed against by a so-called consumer agency and it has worked so well for me at my age and perspective I begin to wonder if it's not the cars but the people that evaluate them that should be called into question.
Most "Honest" car on the market
Bryan,08/09/2015
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
Don't believe all the negative reviews from the media. The Mirage may be the most "honest" vehicle on the market today. Simple, reliable transportation with a quality drivetrain that delivers excellent mileage. The 3A92 motor is a very good motor designed for longevity. Timing chain instead of a belt with a double overhead cam. You shouldn't be able to wear out either the 5 speed or CVT. Other than replacing the clutch on the manual and changing the gear oil it should last a really really long time. The CVT is way over engineered for the Mirage. The JATCO Cvt7 is designed for up to 150hp and the Mirage has 74hp. Yes, with the CVT it can be kinda slow off the start but the Mirage just isn't designed to be a performance car. Once rolling along I've had no issues with passing. If you've ever owned a Colt, Metro, Fiesta, Swift, Echo, Aveo or any other low cost subcompact you'll love the Mirage. Is it perfect? No. The ride is soft and handling is a little wonky but I've gotten more than 50mpg on the highway. Better than hybrid mileage for less than 1/2 the cost of a hybrid. The haters are gonna hate this car no matter what. I'll just keep smiling at every fill up knowing that my cost per mile factoring in mileage & price of the vehicle just can't be beat! It's been 7 months now and I still love my Mirage. It's been flawless in it's operation and no issues have popped up. Once the updated 2017's come out I'm thinking about buying a second one used with a 5 speed. Update #2-It's been 14 months of problem free ownership. Has 74hp been enough? Yes, but if I lived in an area where A/C usage was required constantly it would be more of a struggle. Overall, my opinion still stands. Great inexpensive, efficient car. Not exciting, not powerful, not a sports car, just good basic frugal transportation. Update #3-The Mirage continues to deliver reliable, efficient ownership. 27,000 miles now with no issues. Combined overall MPG has been right at 40. Still love this little car. Update #4-It's been over 2 years of trouble free ownership. 36,000 miles now with no issues. I've replaced the front tires but other than oil changes and two air filters no other maintenance items. We continue to love our Mirage! Update #5-Just hit the 50,000 mile mark and 3 years of trouble free ownership. Replaced the rear tires and cabin air filter since last update. Other than regularly scheduled oil changes no issues whatsoever. Still highly recommend this little car for basic, inexpensive, efficient transportation. Update #6-now over 83,000 miles and 4 1/2 years of trouble free ownership. Replaced the front tires, got a front end alignment. Regular oil changes and replaced the engine air filter. No issues whatsoever. Continues to deliver great economy with rock solid reliability.
The most fuel saving non hybrid go-kart ever!
rooaru,12/31/2014
DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
I bought the 2015 Mirage in Oct and I do not regret it. Before buying it, reviewers, including Edmund really put the car down. I feel most of them were unfair with the reviews. This car is no louder, rougher, or less quality built compared to other subcompacts cars out there and I drove quite a bit before deciding on the Mirage. Yes it is a little loud when revving, yes it can be bumpy on a bad road, yes it is small and compact but at $13,000 base, it's loaded enough and fun! I got it for a better price with some effort. Think of it as a Modern Geo Metro, better built!
Perfect for those who just wanna get there CHEAP!
Speed-Timer,10/23/2015
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
I LOVE this car. I have had it for ten months and have put nearly 25k miles on it, so I now feel as though I am in a position to comment on it here. I bought the Mirage mostly for the same reason people bought VW Beetles back in the '60s or Chevy Chevettes in the '70s. Not for performance or handling, not for comfort or style. But for economy. The comparison of the Mirage to the original Beetle or the Chevette is not an unwarranted one. Adjusted for inflation, the Mirage, the Beetle, and the Chevette cost about the same amount. In 1970, the Bug was about $2000; in 1976 the Chevette was near $2,800...both of which would be right around $12,000 today. Though I don't think the VW or the Chevy came with automatic climate control and power windows as standard equipment...in fact, they weren't even OPTIONS! The average transaction amount for a new car nowadays is somewhere north of $35,000, so if a person is spending less than half of that they can expect to leave a few things "on the table". This is not a fault with the car, but rather just COMMON SENSE! Is the car a bit noisy? Yes. Does it handle well? Not really. Does it accelerate like a rocketship? Nope. Many other reviewers lament these facts (unfairly), but the Mirage simply isn't designed for any of that. Though the one thing it IS designed for it does very well. It is cheap to buy, cheap to insure, and VERY, VERY cheap to run. Most critics of the Mirage simply expect too much for the car's incredibly low price point. My 5-speed ES model was a shade over $14,000. Could I have bought a 37k-mile 2011 Corolla with that money? Sure. But I wanted a new car with a warranty and without a previous owner's cigarette burns and dog smell on the seats. And I didn't want the Corolla's 30-ish mpg, either. Over the 25k miles I have driven, I have averaged about 48 mpg...that is not an exaggeration! Driven correctly, these cars are almost unbelievably thrifty. Creature comforts are in line with a 21st century car...even an economy car. Fog lights, passive "F.A.S.T. key" ignition, nice stereo, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, power everything, etc, etc. I have had ZERO problems with the Mirage, and all it has needed is oil changes. Not everyone wants or needs the classic "A-to-B" car anymore, and there are those among us who feel that we, as a species, should have evolved well beyond such humble cars by now. But for those of us that DO still just want to get there without having a $600-a-month car payment, I really can't recommend the Mirage highly enough. As an economy car in a bad economy, it truly has no equal. ***Original poster here. Just an update on the Mirage. It has been outstanding! The car has needed nothing but oil changes, a set of front brake pads, and a set of tires over the 35,000 miles I have driven it. Still averaging around 48 mpg.*** ***Original poster again. Another update on my 2015 Mirage, which I have now owned for almost two years. I just rolled over 50,000 miles, and the car is as solid and trouble-free as the day I bought it. No repairs of any kind have been needed, just oil changes. Still averaging right around 48 mpg. Would I buy it again? YOU BET!*** ***Original poster. Nearing 80,000 miles over my three years of ownership, and the Mirage continues to impress. Still getting around 48 mpg, and all the car has ever needed is brake pads, tires, oil changes, and bulbs. If you want inexpensive, simple, reliable, and efficient...like I did...the Mirage is a great bet. I would buy another one in a heartbeat, and that really is the best compliment any driver can give a car. ***Original poster. Just under 100,000 miles now, and the mileage has dropped off a bit. Used to be 45 to 55 mpg (averaging 48), now 40 to 50 mpg (averaging 44). I am not surprised by this at all as it is simply due to mileage and normal wear (plus larger, non-LRR tires). Mileage may improve a bit after I do the 100k mile service on the car. Engine now consumes a small amount of oil between changes. I wore out the driver's seat and had to replace it. The Mirage has been absurdly reliable, and still has only required 'consumables'. No leaks, no squeaks, no smoke, no rattles, no problems. Not even so much as a "check engine" light. Starts EVERY time. This vehicle has redefined automotive reliability for me! I fully expect to get another 100,000 miles out of it.
See all 58 reviews of the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
37 city / 44 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
74 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback. Available styles include DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M), Rockford Fosgate Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE is priced between $4,900 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 62869 and96353 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES is priced between $5,998 and$7,850 with odometer readings between 38736 and43755 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2015 Mirages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 38736 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Can't find a used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,620.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,145.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,354.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,744.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Research Similar Vehicles