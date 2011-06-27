2000 Mitsubishi Mirage Review
Pros & Cons
- Sleek styling, quality interior materials, stable handling.
- Questionable crash-test scores and value.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although generally a good little car, the dated Mirage is hallucinating if it thinks it can challenge the class leaders.
Vehicle overview
Available as a coupe or sedan in DE and LS trim levels, the Mirage is now better-equipped to battle with sales favorites like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla as well as Korean upstarts like the Kia Sephia and Hyundai Accent.
The entry-level DE Coupe has a 92-horsepower, 1.5-liter engine mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic transmission. The DE Sedan now comes with the larger 1.8-liter, 113-horsepower engine that was formerly reserved for LS trim models. This same sedan also has a front stabilizer bar that helps the car move nimbly between potholes and slow-moving traffic, and both the DE Coupe and Sedan have a four-wheel independent suspension. Several standard features have been added to the DE trim level this year, including tilt steering, remote outside mirrors and intermittent wipers.
All LS models, which are meant to appeal to the features-conscious crowd, have the larger 1.8-liter engine, front bucket seats, a six-way adjustable driver's seat, rear window defroster, a body-colored grille and body-colored door handles. Other upgrades include alloy wheels, a chrome-tipped exhaust, a stereo with integrated CD controls and, new for the 2000 LS Sedan, a standard sunroof.
If you want your Mirage with some "sport" thrown in, the LS Coupe can be ordered with an optional sport package that includes a rear spoiler, chrome tailpipe extension, a sunroof and side air dams. All LS Coupes come with air conditioning, an AM/FM stereo with CD player, a tachometer and a split folding rear bench seat for increased cargo capacity.
Regardless of the specific body style and trim level you order, you can be sure your Mirage won't blend in with the other small cars in the parking lot. Its shape offers more personality than the Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic, giving the Mirage "coolest-looking kid on the block" status in the subcompact class. Too bad it's not the most refined, best-handling or lowest-priced car in its class and too bad the Mirage's crash-test scores are less than impressive.
Generally we like the Mirage. It's got a good look, a quiet interior, stable road characteristics and comfy seats. But the Kia Sephia is still a better value and the redesigned 2000 Accent looks to be a strong contender in terms of refinement, interior space and overall design. And while the Civic and Corolla may not be as sexy, they do come with legendary reliability at a comparable price. Competition in the small-car segment continues to heat up, and we fear the Mirage may be fading.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage