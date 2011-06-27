  1. Home
2000 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, quality interior materials, stable handling.
  • Questionable crash-test scores and value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although generally a good little car, the dated Mirage is hallucinating if it thinks it can challenge the class leaders.

Vehicle overview

Available as a coupe or sedan in DE and LS trim levels, the Mirage is now better-equipped to battle with sales favorites like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla as well as Korean upstarts like the Kia Sephia and Hyundai Accent.

The entry-level DE Coupe has a 92-horsepower, 1.5-liter engine mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic transmission. The DE Sedan now comes with the larger 1.8-liter, 113-horsepower engine that was formerly reserved for LS trim models. This same sedan also has a front stabilizer bar that helps the car move nimbly between potholes and slow-moving traffic, and both the DE Coupe and Sedan have a four-wheel independent suspension. Several standard features have been added to the DE trim level this year, including tilt steering, remote outside mirrors and intermittent wipers.

All LS models, which are meant to appeal to the features-conscious crowd, have the larger 1.8-liter engine, front bucket seats, a six-way adjustable driver's seat, rear window defroster, a body-colored grille and body-colored door handles. Other upgrades include alloy wheels, a chrome-tipped exhaust, a stereo with integrated CD controls and, new for the 2000 LS Sedan, a standard sunroof.

If you want your Mirage with some "sport" thrown in, the LS Coupe can be ordered with an optional sport package that includes a rear spoiler, chrome tailpipe extension, a sunroof and side air dams. All LS Coupes come with air conditioning, an AM/FM stereo with CD player, a tachometer and a split folding rear bench seat for increased cargo capacity.

Regardless of the specific body style and trim level you order, you can be sure your Mirage won't blend in with the other small cars in the parking lot. Its shape offers more personality than the Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic, giving the Mirage "coolest-looking kid on the block" status in the subcompact class. Too bad it's not the most refined, best-handling or lowest-priced car in its class and too bad the Mirage's crash-test scores are less than impressive.

Generally we like the Mirage. It's got a good look, a quiet interior, stable road characteristics and comfy seats. But the Kia Sephia is still a better value and the redesigned 2000 Accent looks to be a strong contender in terms of refinement, interior space and overall design. And while the Civic and Corolla may not be as sexy, they do come with legendary reliability at a comparable price. Competition in the small-car segment continues to heat up, and we fear the Mirage may be fading.

2000 Highlights

The DE Sedan now comes with the more powerful 1.8-liter engine in place of last year's base 1.5-liter power plant. All DE models (sedans and coupes) get a host of luxury items and larger brakes as standard equipment. The LS Sedan also gets a few more standard goodies for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(60%)
4(22%)
3(10%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.4
40 reviews
See all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

it is fine
raiser,09/03/2002
not back for basic transport, but even mitsu dealer pays $3500 for a 12k miles car makes ppl leave mitsu bad resale value , dun buy this car a penny above invoice
I LOVE my car
lalalaaa,11/19/2012
This car is awesome. I bought it used in 2008, it had 2 previous owners, one for a year or two and the other for about 6 years before i bought it. This thing is sturdy. I've hit things, I've been hit and it will not quit. I've got some pretty bad cosmetic damage. Like, really bad, but i just cant bring myself to give it up because i have not had any major mechanical issues. My mother has a much newer Mazda 6, that she has had both transmission and alternator issues with. The most serious thing i had to get replaced thus far is a bearing. I need to get my exhaust manifold replaced because it is making my car kinda loud, so that is next on the list, but i won't give this car up until I HAVE to
Really a good car
excellent2,01/24/2012
Ive had my 2000 mitsubishi mirage for 6 yrs and and it has 267873 miles all ive ever done to it is change the oil and tranny fluid, put new tires and brakes this car is by far the best car ive ever had it is still runing strong it is better than my honda if this car ever goes under im buying another one.
Never Would Have Made It
Toya,12/18/2008
I got my 2000 Mitsu. Mirage DE in April of 2001 after I wrecked a Honda Accord and I was not happy about it. It was plain and cheap (I was 18 and wanted something sporty). However, when I got it, it only had 15,000 miles on it and I'm still driving it today over 7 years and I have a little over 192,000 miles on it. I put rims on it to make it look nice and a sound system for my entertainment. I have never ever had any major mechanical problems with it, it took 5 years before anything went out on it and I got it fixed immediately, I get my oil changed every 3 months(just because) and I love my car. I've taken good care of it and it is taking good care of me, and it's great on gas.
See all 40 reviews of the 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

More about the 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Sedan, Mirage Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, DE 2dr Coupe, DE 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Can't find a used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,172.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,303.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,791.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,907.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

