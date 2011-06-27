  1. Home
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, quality interior materials, stable handling.
  • Doesn't quite measure up to competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although generally a good little car, the dated Mirage is hallucinating if it thinks it can challenge the class leaders.

Vehicle overview

Available as a coupe in DE and LS trim levels, and as a sedan in ES and LS levels, the Mirage's main competition are sales favorites like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, as well as Korean contenders like the Kia Sephia and Hyundai Elantra.

The entry-level DE Coupe has a 92-horsepower, 1.5-liter engine mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The ES Sedan comes with a larger 1.8-liter, 113-horsepower engine. This same sedan also has a front stabilizer bar that helps the car move nimbly between potholes and slow-moving traffic, and both the DE Coupe and ES Sedan have a four-wheel independent suspension. Several standard features are part of the DE Coupe and ES Sedan trim level, including tilt steering, remote outside mirrors and intermittent wipers. All LS models, which are meant to appeal to the features-conscious crowd, have the larger 1.8-liter engine, a six-way adjustable driver's seat, rear window defroster, a body-colored grille and body-colored door handles. Other upgrades include alloy wheels, a chrome-tipped exhaust, a stereo with integrated CD controls and for the 2001 LS Sedan, a standard sunroof. We found that Mirage's interior appears to be made of higher-quality material than most cars at this price.If you want your Mirage with some "sport" thrown in, the LS Coupe can be ordered with an optional sport package that includes a rear spoiler, chrome tailpipe extension and side air dams. LS Coupes and all sedans come with air conditioning, an AM/FM stereo with CD player, a tachometer and a split folding rear bench seat to access the cargo capacity of 11.5 cubic feet.

Regardless of the specific body style and trim level you order, you can be sure your Mirage won't blend in with the other small cars in the parking lot. Its shape offers more personality than the Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic, although the funky shape of the Ford Focus, or the elegant Protege, may be more suited to your eclectic tastes.

Generally, we like the Mirage. It's got a good look, a quiet interior, stable road characteristics and comfy seats. But the Kia Sephia is still a better value and the 2001 Elantra looks to be a strong contender in terms of refinement, interior space and overall design. And while the Civic and Corolla may not be as sexy, they do come with legendary reliability at a comparable price. Competition in the small-car segment continues to heat up, and we fear this aging Mirage may be fading.

2001 Highlights

All 2001 Mirages now have tether anchors for child seats and meet LEV standards. A power sunroof is now available with the coupe's sport package. Sedan buyers can choose from the LS or the new base ES trim model that replaces the DE model. Nothing else has changed but the designation -- John Mellencamp? John Cougar? John Cougar Mellencamp?

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan
herrstrauss,12/16/2011
Hi, I purchased my 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan back in August, of 2011. I paid $1,500.00 cash for the car, the odometer read 160,000 miles, I thought I was buying a dying car, or a car on the verge of death. (at the time I knew nothing about Mitsubishi). But this car has been anything but a dying car, it has been a great first car. I've even gone as far as naming my car buster. This is a terrific starter car for anyone, old, middle aged, or young. Almost little to no maintenance, get in and drive. This car has never let me down. The Japanese really built an amazing car. I personally thank Mitsubishi motors for building a superb vehicle that was built with quality in mind.
Would buy another brand new if they re-made these!
Mike,11/11/2015
ES 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
Truly unbelievably reliable. Bought this from friends who were original owner and nothing but normal maintenance has ever been done to this other than some emissions things that needed to be done for living in Illinois (car came from Indiana). Car now has over 211,000 miles on it and still going strong. Only issues are so minor I don't even care (cup holders as mentioned are long gone), driver side door electronic lock wore out, keys are getting worn so only one will open the trunk. Lever to pop the trunk is broken.. but all these are so minor for such an old car, that the fact that nothing major has ever gone wrong yet on this car is truly a testament. Having had many used Ford's, Chrysler's, with MUCH lower mileage etc over the years and having to continually put in tons of work just to get the thing to run long enough to get to work, and then having this has been amazing. I will truly be sad when the time comes, and I wish more cars were this simple, cheap and reliable.
Good car
Vik2001,06/21/2003
This is an excelent vehicle to drive. With its 1.8l engine is ti powerfull enough to give you confidence and strenght in traffic. It's fun to drive and you save on gas a lot.
Very reliable
markr307,03/19/2014
I have a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, manual transmission. 160,000 miles on it, I've had it for 2 years, and the occasional repairs are just wear and tear - break pads, spark plugs. A basic but very reliable car.
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
111 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
111 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

