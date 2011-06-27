1991 Mitsubishi Mirage Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$746 - $1,763
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes for the Mirage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dirtyface,10/26/2002
This little car must have been engineered by the folks in Bavaria. It has withstood the test of time in grand fashion. It received regular service every 3000 miles. Has over 185000 miles and still uses no oil between changes. It's interior has just started to show its age barely. The finish is bright and it is mechanically sound. My wife drove it for ten years and is still not tired of it. We bought a new Kia which sits outside and the '91 Mits is still in the garage. We would sell it but it doesn't cost us anything, and still gets about 42 MPG. I'm impressed, I didn't think it would last but it was well built and well engineered. I will miss it.
raditears,10/22/2002
the car is the best
GHETTO RIDR,09/21/2002
I have had very few probalems with this car. It is very dependable.
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
