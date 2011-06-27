  1. Home
1991 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes for the Mirage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bulletproof
dirtyface,10/26/2002
This little car must have been engineered by the folks in Bavaria. It has withstood the test of time in grand fashion. It received regular service every 3000 miles. Has over 185000 miles and still uses no oil between changes. It's interior has just started to show its age barely. The finish is bright and it is mechanically sound. My wife drove it for ten years and is still not tired of it. We bought a new Kia which sits outside and the '91 Mits is still in the garage. We would sell it but it doesn't cost us anything, and still gets about 42 MPG. I'm impressed, I didn't think it would last but it was well built and well engineered. I will miss it.
best
raditears,10/22/2002
the car is the best
Great Little Car
GHETTO RIDR,09/21/2002
I have had very few probalems with this car. It is very dependable.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback, Mirage Sedan. Available styles include VL 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Can't find a used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,334.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,279.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,398.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,412.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

