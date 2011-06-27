I've now had this car over a year and Ive really tested what it could truly do .. We were hit in it hard shortly after purchase myself and my two occupants were just fine .. My insurance covered repairs but it was just superficial no frame damage .. I took lots of road trips through faLl .. Went camping .. Which we had a massive rain storm roads were flooded trees down .. That little car drove right over branches and through deep puddles zero issues. My mom is disabled having several spinal fusions she can't turn her head and her arms, neck and shoulders are in constant pain she LOVES my little Purpink (that's what I call her) we raised the seat up so its easier for her to get in and out it definitely doesn't feel like a tiny car you don't feel like you're sitting on the road and when the seat is raised it sits like an SUV. The steering wheel initially feels loose it takes small inputs to move it .. Once you get used to it every other car feels like so much effort to drive .. And I nearly take out curbs etc in other vehicles as I'm uSed to the tight turns Purpink can make with minimal effort .. My mom drives my car with ease .. She's even taken several 12+ hr road trips with me which she never thought she'd be able to do but Purpink is so comfortable and easy to drive. I'm 5'9" and a large person my family/ friends etc are also 5'9" or taller and no one is skinny everyone fits great .. We don't even have to touch in the front seat .. My friends who have ridden in back say it's not bad .. I drove from wi to NY and back over the winter we spent more on tolls .. than gas .. On the way home we hit a 6 hr snow storm throug Ohio cars were spinning off the road .. We were totally fine .. Kept my speed down and she drove as well as my AWD suv. This summer my friend and I spent 10 days exloring colorado .. All our camping gear, tents, cooler, etc us two large suitcases fit just fine without blocking any windows. We spent the majority of time on gravel roads and remote camping we drove up and down a nearly straight up and down rut covered dirt hill to get to our campsite on the river even pick up trucks had an issue making it .. We just went.. Up and down it repeatedly zero Issues .. People kept staring at her all amazed that she could even make it there and she did it with ease .. I LOvE this car .. Even my guys friends and brother love my tiny purpink car. Only thing is change is a center console/ arm rest for comfort and much needed storage for small things .. Plenty of cup holders tho

