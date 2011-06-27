  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy with CVT
  • low base price
  • lots of available options
  • long warranty.
  • Harsh ride
  • uncoordinated handling
  • sluggish acceleration
  • intrusive engine noise
  • low-quality interior materials.
Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage is affordable and fuel-efficient, other small cars offer vastly better performance, comfort and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for an affordable car that doesn't cost much to fill up and comes with enough equipment to get you through your daily commute, there are plenty of choices in the subcompact car class. The 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage is one of the newest entries in the field. With an EPA-estimated 40 mpg combined with the available continuously variable transmission (CVT) and an impressively low base price, this four-door hatchback is aimed at the thriftiest of car shoppers.

It's a noble mission, and on paper at least, the new Mirage looks pretty compelling. The standard equipment list includes desirable items like keyless entry and automatic climate control, while a visit to the options list turns up features like a navigation system, a rearview camera and parking sensors. Mitsubishi's warranty coverage on the 2014 Mirage is similarly generous, with a five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage.

Unfortunately, that's about where the Mitsubishi Mirage's strengths end. The little car's fuel efficiency is one of the few redeeming aspects of a driving experience that's otherwise defined by slow acceleration, an uncomfortable ride and handling that simply isn't as steady or secure as that of most other subcompact hatchbacks. Although there's a decent amount of room for taller drivers, the cabin environment isn't especially pleasant, either. There's a lot of engine noise no matter how fast you're going, and most of the interior materials are low in quality.

For these reasons, we encourage shoppers to consider other options in this price range. If affordability is top priority, the 2014 Chevy Spark actually has a lower starting price. It's also a more enjoyable car to drive, and its interior is notable for its quality design and materials. If you can spend a bit more, you'll find that cars like the 2014 Ford Fiesta, Hyundai Accent, Nissan Versa Note and Toyota Yaris offer quite a bit more room inside, better ride quality and quicker acceleration.

Although the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage may be appealing to consumers on a strict budget, rival subcompact cars offer better value and are more likely to put a smile on your face.

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage models

The 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage is a small, four-door, five-passenger hatchback offered in two trim levels: DE and ES.

Standard features for the base DE trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, automatic climate control, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40 split-folding rear seats and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and USB and auxiliary audio inputs. Alloy wheels are a stand-alone option on the DE.

The ES adds those 14-inch alloys, along with keyless ignition, foglights, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls) and shift knob, Bluetooth phone connectivity and metallic interior accents. The optional Navigation package adds a navigation system and rearview camera.

Available on both the DE and ES trims, the Park Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors. Also available for both trim levels are several options packages that add trim like interior lighting and chrome accents, as well as utility items like cargo nets and mud flaps.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage is an all-new subcompact, four-door hatchback.

Performance & mpg

Powering the front-wheel-drive 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 74 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. Both trim levels give you the choice of a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the Mirage with the five-speed manual is 37 mpg combined (34 mpg city/42 mpg highway). With the CVT, the EPA estimates the Mirage will get 40 mpg combined (37 mpg city/44 mpg highway), which is impressive for a non-hybrid vehicle.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Mirage with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 11.7 seconds, a slow time even for a subcompact car.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage include four-wheel antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, and traction and stability control. Front and rear parking sensors are optional on both trim levels, while a rearview camera is optional only on the ES trim.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average distance for a car in this class.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage scored an overall rating of "Good" with good ratings in moderate overlap front test, roof strength, and head restraints and seats, and a "Poor" rating in small overlap front tests.

Driving

Thanks to a small turning circle and light-effort steering, the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage is easy to maneuver in dense urban settings. Out on the highway, though, the little car becomes fidgety and demands more of the driver's attention. The Mirage rides harshly over bumpy pavement, and handling isn't what we'd call confident or secure. Rival subcompact cars far surpass the Mitsubishi in these areas.

Although the three-cylinder engine is certainly fuel-efficient, acceleration is quite slow and you'll need to plan well ahead for passing maneuvers on the highway. More annoying than the 2014 Mirage's sluggish performance, though, is the excessive noise from the engine compartment. Even at low speeds, the three-cylinder makes a considerable racket. The CVT often adds to the mayhem, as the slightest increase in accelerator pedal pressure results in a dramatic increase in engine rpm.

Interior

Don't expect anything fancy inside the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage. Most surfaces are hard plastic and not particularly high in quality. On a positive note, all the essential controls are easily accessible and simple to use. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel might make it a little difficult to get comfortable behind the wheel, but taller drivers should find enough head- and legroom. On longer drives, the absence of an armrest (not available as an option) could get tiring.

In the rear, headroom and shoulder room are limited, and average-size adults will likely find the quarters cramped. In addition, the rear bench is quite flat, with minimal cushioning. With the rear seats in place, the Mirage offers a respectable 17.2 cubic feet of cargo space. With the seats folded down, capacity increases to 47 cubic feet -- a good number for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(52%)
4(36%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.3
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 Mirage ES CVT - Gets better with age!
dparris99,01/05/2014
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
Mirage ES w/ CVT automatic, and Navigation. Excellent car, 62975 miles to date. Fuel economy- I average 44 to 52 MPG summer, 38 to 44 winter, mixed city / highway driving. In summer I've gotten over 60 MPG on longer trips at a steady 55 MPH, 72 MPG at steady 45 NPH. When new, MPG improves gradually as the car gets more miles on it, until 40K then stays the about the same. Ride, handling, and braking also improve gradually with use; German cars I've owned were like that. Great in snow, even without switching to winter tires. 6" is deepest snow driven in so far. On glare ice the electronic traction controls are impressive. Maintenance / Repairs - in 3 years I've had to replace one headlight bulb ($9.00). Though not necessary, I also changed fluid in the CVT transmission, installed iridium tip spark plugs, and added a K&N air filter element (clean/re-use type). In sub-zero degree weather the car cranked slowly so the 3rd year in fall I replaced the battery with a more powerful one (500 CCA). Replaced front brake rotors and pads at 62K miles, did myself, quick and easy, parts were $145.00 from NAPA Auto Parts. Other than that, just wash, wax, vacuum the interior, rotate & balance tires, change oil & filter every 10K miles. Seats are very comfy even on long trips (e.g Madison WI, to St. Loius, MO and back, in one day) though at 50K miles I noticed padding on drivers seat cushion is less supportive than it had been. In general the interior is comfortable, and well laid out, Controls are sensibly located, intuitive, and I'm 5' 10" and 160 lb. yet it is easy for me to enter / exit the car, has plenty of headroom, shoulder room, and legroom. Seat base is height adjustable, very helpful. Great for parallel parking - small, short turning radius, and it has a backup camera. The tires show moderate wear at 63K miles and seem to have better traction than when new. I highly recommend this car, new or used, and you can get a nice used one at a great price if you shop online. That is because resale value isn't great, which may change as word gets around that these are great little cars, but until that that happens I'd say don't buy a new one if you don't plan to keep it for at least 5 years.
Love my Mirage
kdcka1,12/27/2013
I was attracted to this car because of the low purchase price and low fuel costs - I get up to 48 MPG ! I think it is adorable and fun to drive. It is liberating to not feel the money flying out of your pockets every time you go somewhere. I previously drove a Jeep and got about 15 MPG. It is full of standard features and does not feel like a cheap car at all. My Jeep was a 2005 loaded limited edition - and I do not feel deprived at all making the change. Great bargain, reliable, and feels like you spent more than you did. Great size to sneak into small parking spaces.
I dont understand the bad reviews
db1980,05/01/2014
Seems like car reviewers focus on how horrible the car is. Depends on what you are looking for. I hate the big bloated heavy cars everyone seems to love. I wanted a warranty, cheap to buy and cheap to drive. Car scores huge on all points there. It also has nice features for the price. I reccomend the ES manual with no extra options. CVT is for the lazy, and it adds a lot to the price of the car. It has a growly engine sound (I find this a positive not a negative). Handling can be improved greatly by adding a $200 rear sway bar. Styling is so so. Interior is hard plastic but seems like there is very little to break. It is designed to be practical and durable. No defects so far
Driven this little car through EVERYTHING
scion123,09/01/2015
DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
I've now had this car over a year and Ive really tested what it could truly do .. We were hit in it hard shortly after purchase myself and my two occupants were just fine .. My insurance covered repairs but it was just superficial no frame damage .. I took lots of road trips through faLl .. Went camping .. Which we had a massive rain storm roads were flooded trees down .. That little car drove right over branches and through deep puddles zero issues. My mom is disabled having several spinal fusions she can't turn her head and her arms, neck and shoulders are in constant pain she LOVES my little Purpink (that's what I call her) we raised the seat up so its easier for her to get in and out it definitely doesn't feel like a tiny car you don't feel like you're sitting on the road and when the seat is raised it sits like an SUV. The steering wheel initially feels loose it takes small inputs to move it .. Once you get used to it every other car feels like so much effort to drive .. And I nearly take out curbs etc in other vehicles as I'm uSed to the tight turns Purpink can make with minimal effort .. My mom drives my car with ease .. She's even taken several 12+ hr road trips with me which she never thought she'd be able to do but Purpink is so comfortable and easy to drive. I'm 5'9" and a large person my family/ friends etc are also 5'9" or taller and no one is skinny everyone fits great .. We don't even have to touch in the front seat .. My friends who have ridden in back say it's not bad .. I drove from wi to NY and back over the winter we spent more on tolls .. than gas .. On the way home we hit a 6 hr snow storm throug Ohio cars were spinning off the road .. We were totally fine .. Kept my speed down and she drove as well as my AWD suv. This summer my friend and I spent 10 days exloring colorado .. All our camping gear, tents, cooler, etc us two large suitcases fit just fine without blocking any windows. We spent the majority of time on gravel roads and remote camping we drove up and down a nearly straight up and down rut covered dirt hill to get to our campsite on the river even pick up trucks had an issue making it .. We just went.. Up and down it repeatedly zero Issues .. People kept staring at her all amazed that she could even make it there and she did it with ease .. I LOvE this car .. Even my guys friends and brother love my tiny purpink car. Only thing is change is a center console/ arm rest for comfort and much needed storage for small things .. Plenty of cup holders tho
See all 33 reviews of the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage
Features & Specs

MPG
37 city / 44 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
74 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
34 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
37 city / 44 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
74 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
34 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

