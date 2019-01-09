  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
5.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

What's new

  • New LE and RF trim levels
  • More standard features for 2019
  • Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy when equipped with the CVT automatic
  • One of the least expensive cars on sale
  • Long warranty coverage
  • Acceleration is very slow
  • Rough and noisy engine
  • Excessive road noise at highway speeds
  • Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage pricing

Build & price

Which Mirage does Edmunds recommend?

The primary reason to consider the Mirage is its inexpensive price, so we'd suggest sticking with the base ES trim level. It comes with a touchscreen interface, a rearview camera and Bluetooth connectivity. Mitsubishi added cruise control and an adjustable-height driver's seat this year, too. The more you spend on the Mirage, the more it just makes sense to buy a different car.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

5.9 / 10

The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is a car that, name notwithstanding, is just what it appears to be: an inexpensive hatchback suited for basic travel. Closer inspection and even brief seat time further reveal that the Mirage, in reality, lacks the power and refinement of any of its nearest competitors.

The main reason to consider buying a Mirage is price. It's one of the least expensive new cars you can buy and represents a viable option if you're on a tight budget but still desire the warranty and financing options of a new car. The Mirage delivers impressive fuel economy (39 mpg combined and 43 mpg highway) and a robust 10-year powertrain warranty. For 2019, you also get a handful of new standard features including cruise control and an adjustable-height driver's seat.

While the price may look right, just know that the Mirage is one of the least appealing new cars to drive. In a very real sense, you're getting what you pay for. We'd strongly suggest trying to stretch your budget a bit further for one of several superior competitors, including the Chevrolet Spark, Ford Fiesta or Kia Rio. Notably, the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage models

The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback is offered in five trim levels: ES, RF, LE, SE and GT. Every Mirage comes with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. The ES trim gives you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the remaining trims offer only the CVT automatic.

Standard features for the base ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, air conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.

The new-for-2019 RF has the same features as the ES but comes with a six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system. You'll get more features with the new LE trim. It lacks that sound system but gains 15-inch black alloy wheels, a driver-seat armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats, a CD player, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Red interior stitching and accents enhance the LE limited-edition status.

The Mirage SE offers similar equipment as the LE. But it reverts to 14-inch wheels (although alloy rather than steel) and adds foglights, keyless ignition and entry, and automatic climate control. Heated front seats aren't included, however.

Finally, the range-topping GT comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights and heated front seats.

Notable options for the Mirage include front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start and the six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mitsubishi Mirage GT (1.2L inline-3 | CVT automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall5.9 / 10
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

4.0
Not all cars should be judged on outright performance, but the Mirage almost fails to provide the driver with the bare minimum of performance necessary for modern travel. Most drivers might be unwilling to push the Mirage as far as it needs to go to keep up, let alone have any fun.

Acceleration

3.0
It takes everything this 1.2-liter engine has, and then some, just to keep up. Merging onto a highway is almost hazardous. And acceleration, once at highway speeds, is glacial. The Mirage is woefully underpowered, clocking one of the slowest times we've ever seen to 60 mph: 12.7 seconds.

Braking

8.0
Although unimpressive on paper, these front disc/rear drum brakes feel quite good on the road. Braking force is easy to modulate at any speed, and the pedal gives more than adequate feedback. Panic stops felt like a nosedive, and the rear end would wiggle and squirm but was always stable.

Steering

5.0
The steering lacks the ability to self-center between 11 and 1 o'clock, meaning you need to guide it back to the center. You'll often be chasing the Mirage around in a freeway lane or somewhat clumsily navigating it along a twisty road. A 30.2-foot turning circle makes it extremely maneuverable in tight spaces, at least.

Handling

8.0
If you can accept a fair amount of body roll, the Mirage turns in with reasonable quickness and is a nimble car around town. The narrow 175-section tires have enough grip to help hang on to precious momentum, and the stability control system is well judged and doesn't interfere in everyday situations.

Drivability

4.5
The CVT automatic defaults to efficiency when it should help you wring what little power there is from the tiny engine. Going up hills is stress-inducing because the Mirage readily loses valuable momentum with the slightest lift of the throttle due to the CVT automatic's calibration. Sport mode makes the responses needlessly jumpy.

Comfort

4.0
The amount of noise and vibration that infiltrates every second of driving the Mirage is shocking. The din overshadows the powerful climate control system and the fairly comfortable ride. Had any other production engine been installed instead, the Mirage's fortunes may have turned around.

Seat comfort

5.0
With almost no bolstering to speak of and very little support, the front seats are more like fabric-covered chairs than car seats. The seats led to fatigue in less than an hour, but the seat heaters are quick and powerful. The rear seats will do for short trips, but they are firm and fairly upright.

Ride comfort

6.5
The Mirage dispatches speed humps and singular highway dips with ease thanks to a fairly compliant suspension. But over an undulating surface, the Mirage shows itself to be underdamped, bounding up and down and even side to side. Broken surfaces can shake the little car pretty hard.

Noise & vibration

2.5
The Mirage is a very noisy thing. The engine sounds like a cement mixer, and wind noise is excessive. At idle, the car vibrates like it's misfiring. Once underway, wind noise becomes noticeable at moderate speeds and is loud enough at highway speeds to drown out the beleaguered little engine.

Climate control

8.0
While the low-contrast orange and black screen could be brighter, the interface is simple and easy to use. Both the air conditioning and heat are fast-acting and powerful, but the overly stylized center vents simply spill air into the cabin rather than direct it where you want it.

Interior

7.0
The interior won't win any design awards, but it has pretty solid basic functionality, with good visibility and user-friendly access and controls. Though getting in and out is easy, being comfortable once inside is not. But there's decent space inside for such a diminutive car.

Ease of use

6.5
The interior is pretty straightforward. Most of the controls are self-explanatory and within easy reach. The seat heater switches are the only exception since they are located in the center console underneath the dash.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The step-in height should be agreeable for most everybody. The doors are exceedingly light. While the front seats offer easy access, getting into the tighter rear seats might take a bit more thought and time.

Driving position

6.0
Taller drivers might find the seating position a bit too high. Anyone taller than 6 feet will be looking out through the top of the windshield. The seat bottom doesn't adjust much for height. And while the steering wheel does adjust for tilt, it doesn't telescope.

Roominess

7.5
There's a fair amount of room up front, but the lack of a center console can leave the passenger without an armrest on one side. As long as you stick with two rear-seat passengers, they will have enough shoulder room, but rear legroom is tight.

Visibility

7.5
Thanks to thin roof pillars and lots of glass, visibility forward and to the sides is very good. The short front and rear overhangs make it easy to judge distances when parking. Rear-seat headrests substantially block the view out back, but they can be removed.

Quality

Though there were no squeaks or rattles in our test car — commendable given the amount of vibration from the engine — panel fitment and overall fit and finish were well below expectations. For starters, the fabric in the cargo area wasn't adequately attached, and there was visible paint primer around the fuel filler cap.

Utility

7.0
While cargo space is more than adequate and adds great practicality to the Mirage, storage for passenger items almost seems like an afterthought. Its in-cabin storage is sparse and not very well laid-out.

Small-item storage

5.0
What storage space there is seems poorly thought out. Rear passengers will have to fight over even less storage space and should probably just keep anything on their laps or alongside them on the seat.

Cargo space

7.5
At 17.2 cubic feet, there's a fair amount of cargo space. That's more than a Fiesta or a Yaris, but less than the Nissan Versa Note. Split-folding rear seats help carry larger items, but the fabric in the cargo area isn't attached very well and easily snags on cargo.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
LATCH anchors are unmarked but easy enough to find thanks to the rough fit and finish of the rear seats. Larger car seats might not fit without sliding a front seat forward because there isn't a lot of room in the back seat to begin with.

Technology

8.0
There are cars costing three to four times what the Mirage does that don't offer the same smartphone connectivity. Therein lies the most appealing thing about this Mitsubishi. A solid stereo rounds things out, but with only one USB port, all of this tech seems like a last-minute addition.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported, which is a nice surprise on a vehicle priced this low. Bluetooth audio is also supported. No connection issues were reported across any devices. But only one USB port is provided for the entire car.

Driver aids

7.5
Stability and traction control are offered. And while they cannot be fully disabled, they can be relaxed and are not overly intrusive. A backup camera is standard and useful but looks tacked on.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5 star reviews: 58%
4 star reviews: 42%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • handling & steering
  • warranty
  • transmission
  • spaciousness
  • seats
  • climate control
  • driving experience
  • value
  • appearance
  • brakes
  • maintenance & parts
  • electrical system
  • oil
  • road noise
  • interior
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Absoultely nothing wrong with this car
Greg,
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)

One can get a lower delivered price versus MSRP than probably any 4-door hatchback car sold in the U.S. with few exceptions. Better mpg than Spark, Versa, Fiesta and Fit. Lower "real" price than Spark, Versa, Fiesta and Fit. More cargo space than all competitors except Fit. More usability than the 3-door Fiat 500. With the standard wheels, it has a tighter turning radius than the competitors; better warranty than the competitors. Better still, you can find a heck of a deal on a one or two year old Mirage and still have a very generous warranty and the best mpg of the entire bunch. The only car I've found that competes on price 1-3 years old is the Fiat 500, but it's only a 3-door and has many more issues for driving dynamics, as I own one. The negotiated lower price is one huge feature missing from professional reviewers' analysis of this car versus the competition. This consideration is absolutely analyzed in most consumer reviews, which explains the huge discrepancy. I test drove a 2018 CVT ES model and could find nothing wrong with this car in any area for driving a car for transformational purposes. Accelerating normal results in normal acceleration with no fuss or much noise. Handling was fine; suspension was fine; seat comfort is/was exemplary; far superior to my F150 and Fiat 500; 14" wheels results in very agile and quick maneuvers in the city and going up to speeds of 65 or below was completely without notice good or bad, which is what one would want and actually prefer in a basic city car. Other cars may be better at this or that or have more appealing appearance, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with this car driving it around that I could find whatsoever, and I drive many late model vehicles. I test drove a 2018 Mirage with 20K on the odometer from a dealer. They were asking $10K. They showed me a picture of my preferred 5-speed 2019 (used) with 6 miles on the odometer for $11.7K. How in the world can reviewers be telling us this car is a bad choice except for it's depreciation? If you want a car to drive to 100,00-200,000 miles over 6-12 years that is completely fine and gets good mpg, this is your car.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Little Car
lee,
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)

Love the Mirage, It's no race car but with the 5 speed it will get up to freeway speeds pretty quick. I drive twice weekly from Central Wa. to Seattle over Snoqualmie Pass all year round and I avg 40+ Mpg. It Drives excellent year round in the hot summer to the Crazy Snow with no problems. I do put snow tires on in the winter. Would recommend this little beast over any hybrid out there. Almost the same MPG. 1/3 to 1/2 the price and no battery dying after 80,000 miles.

5 out of 5 stars, MIRAGE IS A GREAT CAR!
Sandra,
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)

I love love love this car. Listen, I'm not climbing mountains in the car, what do I really need? Great gas mileage! Comfortable and so easy to handle. I've been thru winter with my vehicle and NO problems.

5 out of 5 stars, Great daily commute vehicle!
Gun3214,
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)

This car is mainly for the conservatives who likes fuel saving vehicle with modern traditional style feel. In general, this car is meant to be that. Practical, reliable, and excellent mpg. In my opinion, the way I feel about this car, is really fun! Engine noise is like music to my ears, acceleration is poor but having to rev up the vehicle in most driving situation is exciting. The car is like a big bubble inside so the view is large to see out. I am also a self mechanic and doing this work on a small car with so much space inside the engine is a walk in the park in the future repairs and I can go on and on. Now a days people want speed and never minds the mpg. And with so much technology in most selling modern cars these days, having to worry about something breaking down would not be fun for the wallet or purse. Keep it simple, keep it real! 😎 Update* My car had 12600 miles and it has been doing what it needs to do taking me to work and errands etc. No issues at all And easy to maintain.

Write a review

See all 12 reviews

Features & Specs

ES 4dr Hatchback features & specs
ES 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
MSRP$14,995
MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
LE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LE 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
MSRP$15,845
MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
ES 4dr Hatchback features & specs
ES 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl 5M
MSRP$13,795
MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission5-speed manual
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SE 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
MSRP$16,495
MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Mirage safety features:

Rearview Camera
Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you engage reverse gear.
Hill Start Assist
Prevents rolling back when starting off on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
Active Stability Control
Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat4 / 5
Back Seat4 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mitsubishi Mirage vs. the competition

Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Chevrolet Spark

The Spark costs a few hundred dollars more than the Mirage, but that money makes a world of difference. This is especially true with the engine, which produces 98 hp. The Spark's fuel economy is impressive at 33 mpg combined. But the Mirage is better at 39 mpg, and it offers a longer warranty. We're not convinced the Mirage's fuel savings and warranty coverage are worth the decrease in day-to-day comfort and performance.

Compare Mitsubishi Mirage & Chevrolet Spark features

Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Honda Fit

The Fit is something of a gold standard in the subcompact world. While it costs a lot more than the Mirage, it's undeniably the better choice. The Fit is larger, and its cargo space is more versatile thanks to unique rear seats that fold flat or flip up, offering a variety of ways to haul your stuff. The Fit's overall driving experience is also vastly superior.

Compare Mitsubishi Mirage & Honda Fit features

Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Ford Fiesta

While the Mirage focuses on maximum fuel efficiency and low cost, the Fiesta prioritizes driving thrills. For not much more money than the Mirage, the Fiesta offers more horsepower, premium cloth upholstery, more advanced tech features, and a larger fuel tank. The Fiesta's fuel economy isn't as high as the Mirage's, but it's a trade we'd make for the Fiesta's better performance and tech conveniences.

Compare Mitsubishi Mirage & Ford Fiesta features

FAQ

Is the Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Mirage both on the road and at the track, giving it a 5.9 out of 10. You probably care about Mitsubishi Mirage fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Mirage gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg to 39 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mirage has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Mirage. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage:

  • New LE and RF trim levels
  • More standard features for 2019
  • Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Mitsubishi Mirage reliable?

To determine whether the Mitsubishi Mirage is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mirage. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mirage's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Mirage and gave it a 5.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Mirage is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage?

The least-expensive 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,795.

Other versions include:

  • ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $14,995
  • LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $15,845
  • ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) which starts at $13,795
  • SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,495
  • GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,995
  • RF 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $15,490
Learn more

What are the different models of Mitsubishi Mirage?

If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Mirage, the next question is, which Mirage model is right for you? Mirage variants include ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT). For a full list of Mirage models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback. Available styles include ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and RF 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Mirage 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Mirage.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Mirage featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Which 2019 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale near. There are currently 14 new 2019 Mirages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,925 and mileage as low as 1 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Can't find a new 2019 Mitsubishi Mirages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,162.

Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,970.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials

