1996 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

This is one of the best kept secrets in the subcompact class, in LS trim. The Mirage LS Coupe is relatively inexpensive, fast, reliable and undeniably attractive (except for the funny bumper blisters on the tail). Think about this: the car performs as well as a Dodge Neon, costs just over $15,000 with every option on it, and is blessed with a shape that won't pass its expiration date soon. It has dual airbags, split-fold rear seats, alloy wheels, a powerful little 1.8-liter engine, and a bunch of other stuff most people don't expect on a car of this caliber. A CD player is optional, as is air conditioning and an automatic transmission. But incredibly, what it doesn't have, even as an option, is antilock brakes. Mitsubishi, it's 1996. General Motors has been equipping such agrarian implements as the Cavalier and Beretta with standard ABS since 1991. Get with the program.

In contrast, the Mirage S is powered by a weak 1.5-liter engine that puts out 92 horsepower. Options on the S are limited; you can get a cassette or CD player, air conditioning, floor mats, mud guards, trim rings and a cargo net. That's all folks. Fully loaded, the Mirage S rolls out the door at $13,500. That's about the same price as an Escort LX with the Sport Appearance package, or a Cavalier coupe with a decent amount of equipment and standard ABS, or a Neon Highline, after rebates. Amazing what the strong yen can do to the prices of cars built in Japan.

We doubt the Mirage will ever crack the best-seller lists in the United States, but frugal-minded performance buyers who want a car with some exclusivity might find merit in this Mitsubishi. The difference in price between a S model Mirage and a LS model Mirage is about $3,000. That $3,000 buys the difference between a bare bones basic econobox and a speedy, well-equipped sport coupe. We suggest you spend the extra green for the LS.

1996 Highlights

Four colors debut, and the Preferred Equipment Packages are revised a bit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

C'mon, where's the love?
Ed Wood,09/11/2003
This is a terrific car. Bought new and still going strong. Performance--5. Only 92 horsepower. Handles OK, a little suspect in inclement weather. Comfort-4. Fine in front. Fuel Economy-9. 30 mpg Fun to drive-1. A turtle can beat it off the line but that's not why you'd buy this car. Interior design-8. Controls easy to locate and use. Exterior design-2. Passersby won't look twice. Build quality--9. No signs of rust even with a Midwest existence. Backed into a cement lightpole standard and jarred the bumper pretty good but damage was far, far less than I expected. Reliability-10. Just terrific. Brake job a couple years ago but that's it as far as mechanical breakdowns.
Great gas, engine/timing belt bad
edward yue,06/04/2008
I have been driving it since June 96. I still get 38 mpg avg (both highway n city) out of it.
14 years of driving this thing
Bertolli,03/06/2010
This was a really dependable car, and required nothing except regular oil, filter, spark, tire changes until about 150k when I had to replace the clutch, timing belt, and master cylinder all around the same time. Now it's 250k and reached the end of its life.
Gerty
katchen33,04/22/2014
For most of my life, 16 years, this 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage sedan has been with my family. We call her Gert (short for Gertrude) and she's been the most dependable car anyone can ask for. She's 18 years old with over 303 thousand miles on her and she's just now starting to go. Her transmission is still great, her engine is too, mostly. The only problem is that now she's leaking oil. (once more, after 18 years of relatively heavy use). If you're thinking about buying one, do. It'll be one of the best investments of your life
See all 4 reviews of the 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

