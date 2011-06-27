1990 Mitsubishi Mirage Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$781 - $1,846
Used Mirage for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The turbocharged model is dropped, no other changes for the Mirage.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
casper,07/13/2002
BEST CAR I'VE OWNED
tomj,10/01/2002
The 1.5L engine ran great for 10 years (150K miles) with no problems. It would run 70 mph with AC at 120 degree day in day out. The cooling system easly handled the hot weather while other cars were dying of over heating. The auto tranny never missed a beat. Routine maintaince (oil belts tires). Amazing what you can get in the hatchback. The only weakness is the drive Boots. They are in a exposed position to road junk. They had to be changed several times over the years due to damage from road junk.
mejoe,04/25/2004
great gas mileage with great get up and go power.easy to manuver in and out of tight spaces. sheet metal could have been a little thicker. engine very reliable and also very quiet.
C. Gomez,11/23/2006
This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It still has the original clutch, radiator, and indestructible hoses, injectors, fuel pump, and struts. My car has 207,000 miles on it so far and it is and still going strong!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage