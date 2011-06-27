  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1990 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The turbocharged model is dropped, no other changes for the Mirage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST
casper,07/13/2002
BEST CAR I'VE OWNED
Great little Car
tomj,10/01/2002
The 1.5L engine ran great for 10 years (150K miles) with no problems. It would run 70 mph with AC at 120 degree day in day out. The cooling system easly handled the hot weather while other cars were dying of over heating. The auto tranny never missed a beat. Routine maintaince (oil belts tires). Amazing what you can get in the hatchback. The only weakness is the drive Boots. They are in a exposed position to road junk. They had to be changed several times over the years due to damage from road junk.
me mighty mo
mejoe,04/25/2004
great gas mileage with great get up and go power.easy to manuver in and out of tight spaces. sheet metal could have been a little thicker. engine very reliable and also very quiet.
And Still Running Strong
C. Gomez,11/23/2006
This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It still has the original clutch, radiator, and indestructible hoses, injectors, fuel pump, and struts. My car has 207,000 miles on it so far and it is and still going strong!
See all 4 reviews of the 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback, Mirage Sedan. Available styles include EXE Special Edition 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Sedan, 2dr Hatchback, EXE Special Edition 4dr Sedan, RS 2dr Hatchback, RS 4dr Sedan, and VL 2dr Hatchback.

