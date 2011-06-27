  1. Home
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage

MSRP range: $14,295 - $17,445
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Carbonite Edition 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
MSRP$15,290
Edmunds suggests you pay$15,290
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressive fuel economy when equipped with the CVT automatic
  • Long warranty coverage
  • One of the least expensive cars on sale
  • Acceleration is very slow
  • The engine is noisy and unrefined
  • Excessive road noise at highway speeds
  • Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
  • Updated exterior with new front and rear fascias
  • Forward collision mitigation now standard
  • 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
  • Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    ES 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    ES 4dr Hatchback
    1.2L 3cyl CVT
    MSRP$15,595
    MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower76 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Carbonite Edition 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    Carbonite Edition 4dr Hatchback
    1.2L 3cyl CVT
    MSRP$16,995
    MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower76 hp @ 6000 rpm
    SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SE 4dr Hatchback
    1.2L 3cyl CVT
    MSRP$17,445
    MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower76 hp @ 6000 rpm
    LE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    LE 4dr Hatchback
    1.2L 3cyl CVT
    MSRP$16,220
    MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower76 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Mirage both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mitsubishi Mirage fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Mirage gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg to 39 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mirage has 17.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Mirage. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage:

    • Updated exterior with new front and rear fascias
    • Forward collision mitigation now standard
    • 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
    • Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the Mitsubishi Mirage reliable?

    To determine whether the Mitsubishi Mirage is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mirage. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mirage's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Mirage is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage?

    The least-expensive 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage is the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,295.

    Other versions include:

    • ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $15,595
    • Carbonite Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,995
    • SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $17,445
    • LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,220
    • ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) which starts at $14,295
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mitsubishi Mirage?

    If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Mirage, the next question is, which Mirage model is right for you? Mirage variants include ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), Carbonite Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT). For a full list of Mirage models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

    The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback. Available styles include Carbonite Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M).

    What do people think of the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Mirage.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Mirage featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    2021 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)

