Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me

396 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mirage Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 396 listings
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Gray
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    134,971 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

    $1,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Purple
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    87,874 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,011

    $1,216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    64,070 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    $626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    95,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    $932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    63,747 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,298

    $1,276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    97,984 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Purple
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    16,567 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,991

    $373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Purple
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    66,836 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,900

    $674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    97,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    71,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,900

    $532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Purple
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    93,938 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Purple
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    68,700 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    92,002 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Silver
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    56,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Silver
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    56,643 miles

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    75,213 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,496

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    55,116 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    78,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,983

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Mirage searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 396 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage
Overall Consumer Rating
4.333 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (36%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 1
    (3%)
2014 Mirage ES CVT - Gets better with age!
dparris99,01/05/2014
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
Mirage ES w/ CVT automatic, and Navigation. Excellent car, 62975 miles to date. Fuel economy- I average 44 to 52 MPG summer, 38 to 44 winter, mixed city / highway driving. In summer I've gotten over 60 MPG on longer trips at a steady 55 MPH, 72 MPG at steady 45 NPH. When new, MPG improves gradually as the car gets more miles on it, until 40K then stays the about the same. Ride, handling, and braking also improve gradually with use; German cars I've owned were like that. Great in snow, even without switching to winter tires. 6" is deepest snow driven in so far. On glare ice the electronic traction controls are impressive. Maintenance / Repairs - in 3 years I've had to replace one headlight bulb ($9.00). Though not necessary, I also changed fluid in the CVT transmission, installed iridium tip spark plugs, and added a K&N air filter element (clean/re-use type). In sub-zero degree weather the car cranked slowly so the 3rd year in fall I replaced the battery with a more powerful one (500 CCA). Replaced front brake rotors and pads at 62K miles, did myself, quick and easy, parts were $145.00 from NAPA Auto Parts. Other than that, just wash, wax, vacuum the interior, rotate & balance tires, change oil & filter every 10K miles. Seats are very comfy even on long trips (e.g Madison WI, to St. Loius, MO and back, in one day) though at 50K miles I noticed padding on drivers seat cushion is less supportive than it had been. In general the interior is comfortable, and well laid out, Controls are sensibly located, intuitive, and I'm 5' 10" and 160 lb. yet it is easy for me to enter / exit the car, has plenty of headroom, shoulder room, and legroom. Seat base is height adjustable, very helpful. Great for parallel parking - small, short turning radius, and it has a backup camera. The tires show moderate wear at 63K miles and seem to have better traction than when new. I highly recommend this car, new or used, and you can get a nice used one at a great price if you shop online. That is because resale value isn't great, which may change as word gets around that these are great little cars, but until that that happens I'd say don't buy a new one if you don't plan to keep it for at least 5 years.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Mirage
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Mirage info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings