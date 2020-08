Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me

Lynnes Nissan East - Bloomfield / New Jersey

This 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage has passed the Lynnes comprehensive 172 point inspection with flying colors. Our ASE certified technicians have inspected this Mirage and have brought it up to date with all its regularly scheduled maintenance. 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE FWD 1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVEC 14" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Fabric Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 37 City/ 44 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ML32A3HJ8EH006709

Stock: E2802P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-31-2020