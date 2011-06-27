1999 Mitsubishi Mirage Review
Pros & Cons
- Better-looking than a Civic or Escort, interior materials are of high quality.
- Not much of a value without option packages.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Available as a coupe or sedan in DE and LS trim levels, the Mirage is now better-equipped to battle with sales favorites like the Honda Civic and the Ford Escort.
The most noticeable changes to the cars this year include new rear deck lids and taillamps, and a redesigned sunglass storage case, which is standard on LS and optional on DE with the Preferred Equipment Package. For 1999, new seat fabric and two new exterior colors also debut: Royal Blue Pearl and Santa Fe Beige Metallic. The Mirage Coupe LS also adds white-faced instrumentation, and a tachometer is included with both manual and automatic transmissions.
The entry-level DE has a 95-horsepower, 1.5-liter engine mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic transmission. DE sedan has a front stabilizer bar that helps the car move nimbly between potholes and slow-moving traffic, and both the DE coupe and sedan have a four-wheel independent suspension. LS models, which are meant to appeal to a fashion-conscious crowd, have larger engines which displace 1.8 liters and make 113 horsepower. Other upgrades include alloy wheels, a chrome-tipped exhaust, tilt steering, a stereo with integrated CD controls and a covered center armrest.
We have always liked the Mirage, thinking it one of the better entry-level cars on the market today, and the 1997 redesign hasn't diminished our thoughts about the car. The LS coupe equipped with ABS and the LS Value Package; with these options, the Mirage has almost every conceivable convenience, has a base MSRP of less then $15,500, and doesn't look like every other car parked outside the mall.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage