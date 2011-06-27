Vehicle overview

Available as a coupe or sedan in DE and LS trim levels, the Mirage is now better-equipped to battle with sales favorites like the Honda Civic and the Ford Escort.

The most noticeable changes to the cars this year include new rear deck lids and taillamps, and a redesigned sunglass storage case, which is standard on LS and optional on DE with the Preferred Equipment Package. For 1999, new seat fabric and two new exterior colors also debut: Royal Blue Pearl and Santa Fe Beige Metallic. The Mirage Coupe LS also adds white-faced instrumentation, and a tachometer is included with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The entry-level DE has a 95-horsepower, 1.5-liter engine mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic transmission. DE sedan has a front stabilizer bar that helps the car move nimbly between potholes and slow-moving traffic, and both the DE coupe and sedan have a four-wheel independent suspension. LS models, which are meant to appeal to a fashion-conscious crowd, have larger engines which displace 1.8 liters and make 113 horsepower. Other upgrades include alloy wheels, a chrome-tipped exhaust, tilt steering, a stereo with integrated CD controls and a covered center armrest.

We have always liked the Mirage, thinking it one of the better entry-level cars on the market today, and the 1997 redesign hasn't diminished our thoughts about the car. The LS coupe equipped with ABS and the LS Value Package; with these options, the Mirage has almost every conceivable convenience, has a base MSRP of less then $15,500, and doesn't look like every other car parked outside the mall.