Consumer Rating
(28)
1999 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

  • Better-looking than a Civic or Escort, interior materials are of high quality.
  • Not much of a value without option packages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Available as a coupe or sedan in DE and LS trim levels, the Mirage is now better-equipped to battle with sales favorites like the Honda Civic and the Ford Escort.

The most noticeable changes to the cars this year include new rear deck lids and taillamps, and a redesigned sunglass storage case, which is standard on LS and optional on DE with the Preferred Equipment Package. For 1999, new seat fabric and two new exterior colors also debut: Royal Blue Pearl and Santa Fe Beige Metallic. The Mirage Coupe LS also adds white-faced instrumentation, and a tachometer is included with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The entry-level DE has a 95-horsepower, 1.5-liter engine mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic transmission. DE sedan has a front stabilizer bar that helps the car move nimbly between potholes and slow-moving traffic, and both the DE coupe and sedan have a four-wheel independent suspension. LS models, which are meant to appeal to a fashion-conscious crowd, have larger engines which displace 1.8 liters and make 113 horsepower. Other upgrades include alloy wheels, a chrome-tipped exhaust, tilt steering, a stereo with integrated CD controls and a covered center armrest.

We have always liked the Mirage, thinking it one of the better entry-level cars on the market today, and the 1997 redesign hasn't diminished our thoughts about the car. The LS coupe equipped with ABS and the LS Value Package; with these options, the Mirage has almost every conceivable convenience, has a base MSRP of less then $15,500, and doesn't look like every other car parked outside the mall.

1999 Highlights

A new rear deck lid and taillamps, new seat fabric and some different exterior colors premier on the Mirage. The LS trim level also gets a few interior enhancements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage.

4.3
28 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

My very first car, the Mitsubishi Mirage
Chris8412,10/10/2002
I think this car is great. I bought it used at 57k miles and I havn't had problems with the vehicle at all! The accleration is crazy for a 1.5 litre engine. Pick up is pretty good, however, I just wish I had an RPM meter so I know when to switch gears. I recommend to get this car in a 5 speed manual. Automatic, from what I heard, is a slow "P.O.S." I would recommend this car to first time buyers, mainly the young crowd. Great for teens and great for commuting for school and work.
Great, inexpensive car
Lily,12/29/2004
My 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage has been such a fun, little, reliable car! I'm bothered by folks who view Mitsubishi as bad cars....my first car was a Dodge Colt (engine imported by Mitsubishi) and that too, was a great car until I retired it at 130,000 to buy the Mirage. I've had the Mirage for five years and bought it knowing it was in an accident and was used as a rental (all of which are no-nos for resale)--but I have never had a problem. Absolutely nothing! I'm now looking at the new Endeavor for my next car. Mitsubishi has never let me down!
Been a great car
linc59,03/10/2008
This has been a great car. I bought it new in 1999. It has been very reliable and fun to drive. It is a great starter car. However, the tires, be it the brand or industry perks, have been my only major headache with this car. I am forever dealing with tire issues. Aside from some minor maintenance, this car needed nothing more than general tune-ups and oil changes to keep it going the 9 years I have had it. I will be sad to sell it.
Daily driver
mike,04/06/2008
I drive 200 to 300 miles a day as an auto adjuster. I have owned three 1.5 liter 5 speed manual trans mirages and these are the most trouble free and highest mileage vehicles I have ever driven. I am saddened that Mitsubishi stopped making them. 206,000 miles on my first one an a/c compressor, 293,000 on the second and only inner and outer tie rods, third 167,000 inner and outer tie rods.
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

More about the 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Sedan, Mirage Coupe. Available styles include DE 2dr Coupe, LS 2dr Coupe, DE 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

