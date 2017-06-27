2018 Mitsubishi Mirage Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy with CVT
- One of the least expensive cars on sale
- High level of warranty coverage
- Acceleration is very slow
- Rough and noisy engine
- Excessive road noise at highway speeds
- Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
Which Mirage does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating5.9 / 10
We'll get straight to the point: The main reason to consider buying a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage is its inexpensive price. When new, it's one of the cheapest cars you can buy. If you're on a tight budget, the Mirage represents a viable new-car option that also gets you the warranty and financing benefits that come with it. Just know that you're also getting one of the least appealing cars to drive right now. It's slow, uncomfortable and unrefined.
If your budget allows, we suggest going with more practical and desirable subcompact hatchbacks, such as the Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit. The Mirage may be inexpensive, but rivals still offer more car for the money.
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage models
The 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage is a four-door, five-passenger compact hatchback offered in three trim levels: ES, SE and GT. Moving up through the trims provides additional convenience and style-related features. Every Mirage comes with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The ES and SE trim levels give you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the GT is exclusively available with the CVT.
Standard features for the base Mirage ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
The Mirage SE adds alloy wheels, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. On the SE, Mitsubishi also replaces the ES' touchscreen with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch screen that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
If you go with the range-topping GT, you'll get 15-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights and heated front seats.
Notable options for the Mirage include front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start and a six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES (1.2L inline-3 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mitsubishi Mirage has received some revisions, including refreshed exterior bodywork, new interior materials, optional smartphone integration, revised suspension tuning and engine power. Our findings remain broadly applicable to the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, however.
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Scorecard
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Mirage models:
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you engage reverse gear.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents rolling back when starting off on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
- Active Stability Control
- Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.
