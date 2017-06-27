  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
5.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy with CVT
  • One of the least expensive cars on sale
  • High level of warranty coverage
  • Acceleration is very slow
  • Rough and noisy engine
  • Excessive road noise at highway speeds
  • Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
Which Mirage does Edmunds recommend?

One of the key benefits of the Mirage is in its comparatively inexpensive price tag, so stick to the base ES trim level. It comes with a touchscreen interface, a rearview camera and Bluetooth connectivity this year, which enhances its appeal. The more you spend on the Mirage, the more it's going to make sense to buy a different kind of car.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

5.9 / 10

We'll get straight to the point: The main reason to consider buying a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage is its inexpensive price. When new, it's one of the cheapest cars you can buy. If you're on a tight budget, the Mirage represents a viable new-car option that also gets you the warranty and financing benefits that come with it. Just know that you're also getting one of the least appealing cars to drive right now. It's slow, uncomfortable and unrefined.

If your budget allows, we suggest going with more practical and desirable subcompact hatchbacks, such as the Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit. The Mirage may be inexpensive, but rivals still offer more car for the money.

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage models

The 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage is a four-door, five-passenger compact hatchback offered in three trim levels: ES, SE and GT. Moving up through the trims provides additional convenience and style-related features. Every Mirage comes with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The ES and SE trim levels give you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the GT is exclusively available with the CVT.

Standard features for the base Mirage ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

The Mirage SE adds alloy wheels, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. On the SE, Mitsubishi also replaces the ES' touchscreen with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch screen that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

If you go with the range-topping GT, you'll get 15-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights and heated front seats.

Notable options for the Mirage include front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start and a six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES (1.2L inline-3 | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mitsubishi Mirage has received some revisions, including refreshed exterior bodywork, new interior materials, optional smartphone integration, revised suspension tuning and engine power. Our findings remain broadly applicable to the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, however.

Driving

4.0
Combining a tiny three-cylinder engine with a CVT is a recipe for slow-moving transport. The underdamped suspension causes the car to skitter across midcorner bumps. The brakes at least work well.

Acceleration

3.0
The Mirage weighs just a bit more than 2,000 pounds, but its engine is not up to the task. A zero-to-60-mph "sprint" drags out in a laggardly 11.7 seconds. Merging and passing require extra caution.

Braking

8.0
Around town, the brake pedal feel is jumpy and hard to modulate. Our panic-stop test resulted in 121 feet from 60 mph. That's respectable, although stability was lacking.

Steering

5.0
The steering is slow and lacks feel, and we can't remember the last time we felt so many kickbacks through the steering wheel.

Handling

8.0
The Mirage offers little handling grip from its skinny tires, and the chassis is easily upset by any kind of midcorner road imperfections. It's also highly susceptible to crosswinds.

Drivability

4.5
Even the slightest push on the gas pedal causes the CVT to drastically increase engine rpm, making the Mirage lurch at low speeds. The engine is loud during acceleration and generally unpleasant to listen to.

Comfort

4.0
The Mirage's front seats are surprisingly comfortable, although the door armrests are made of rock-hard plastic. Over rough roads, the Mirage's ride quality is unduly harsh.

Seat comfort

5.0
The seats are cushioned enough for long stints, though they look flimsy and the cloth material feels cheap. There's no center armrest, and door armrests are plastic.

Ride comfort

6.5
On smooth roads, the Mirage's suspension feels adequate, but even the smallest bumps can be felt and heard. Serious vibration comes into the cabin.

Noise & vibration

2.5
The three-cylinder engine sounds rough even at idle. Wind noise is fairly well controlled, but the Mirage is boomy and seems to have a complete lack of sound deadening.

Interior

7.0
The interior controls work well for the most part, and if you're familiar with Mitsubishi products you'll recognize some of the shared parts. There's more space inside than you'd think, and it's easy to get in and out up front.

Ease of use

6.5
This is about the most basic interior you'll see these days. The driving position is high, and you can't adjust the distance of the steering wheel. The push-button ignition is oddly located to the left of the steering wheel.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Pretty much perfect step-in height up front plus the large doors make things easy. The rear doors are small, though. The rear seatback is quite upright, and you need to duck your head to avoid the roof.

Visibility

7.5
Roof pillars are narrow up front for good sightlines, but the rear pillars are thicker, somewhat reducing blind-spot visibility.

Quality

4.5
Other than the interior controls, the whole car feels cheap, as if it's made out of tin. If you tap the roof liner, you hear metal. There's no soft-touch anywhere, and there were some interior rattles over harsh pavement.

Utility

7.0
Though small and lacking small storage space, the Mirage uses its interior space efficiently and is even competitive with cars one class bigger.

Small-item storage

5.0
The center console cupholders don't hold bottles in place, and there isn't much in the way of bins. The door pockets are well-sized, and there's a handy key fob pocket.

Cargo space

7.5
The trunk is large for class, but it has a small opening. The 60/40-split fold-down rear seats ensure you have access to what little space is available.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall5.9 / 10
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my silver bullet
KECIA TODD ,04/05/2018
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
** UPDATE ** I have had my car for 10 months. I now get up to 58mpg on calm days and driving on the highway at 65mph. Everything else is the same. Bad camera and lack of nooks to place items. Other then that it is wonderful. I purchased my Mitsubishi Mirage in December 2017. I have already put 3600 miles on the car driving back-and-forth to the grandkids house. It has enough horsepower to keep up with other cars on the road and to pass when necessary. The interior of the car has ample space in the front seat and even seems larger then some full-size cars. I can park in tight parking spots and turn on a dime. I only have two issues with this car, one is there are no little pockets to put things in and the back up camera is not as clear as it should be. All in all I love this car and I think it’s fun to drive. If you’re looking for a small car with excellent gas mileage (41 highway 39 city) this car is for you.
Best Value
Jake,02/19/2018
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
Bought a 2018 Mirage 5speed in November of 2017 for $9988 plus tax/license. After 24,000 miles I consider it the best small car on the road for these reasons: The 3 cylinder engine has been around for decades and is both refined and powerful for its size. The car easily keeps up with legal traffic and can hold 65mph on the highway with two adults at 3400 rpm, which is about half throttle. Engine red line is 6,500rpm. The interior is spacious and comfortable and the ride is surprisingly smooth. Handling is nimble and secure at normal speeds and interior noise is low to moderate. The car has bluetooth/USB and touchscreen controls, although I mostly use the manual controls and just listen to the radio using the steering wheel mounted buttons. It has power locks/windows and numerous airbags, and even a backup camera, which seems a little unnecessary to me. Using the heater all winter and air conditioning sometimes in summer( which runs the compressor and lowers mileage) I have averaged 47plus mpg in year round driving and 48-50mpg highway. On days when no heat or air conditioning is needed the mileage can be up as high as 49mpg per tankful. This is phenomenal for a non hybrid car. My wife had a 2012 Prius C and the Mirage has a similar 'feel' and fuel efficiency for $10,000 less. My only complaints-and these are minor-is that the manual transmission is a little 'notchy' at first and requires some practice and about 3,000miles break-in to shift smoothly. (The gear ratios, however, are Perfectly spaced for the engine and allow the car to cruise most roads at under 3,000rpm. The little engine is NOT straining as one would expect, rather has a smooth, surprisingly torque y power band.) The only other minor flaw is that the windows tend to fog up a little in winter unless the fan is on. I just replaced the original Dunlop tires (which wear out too fast) with a cheap $40 aftermarket brand that perform well enough for this little car. The car has developed One small muffler/heat shield rattle when idling that I will tighten up at next inspection. Once under way It is quiet at all driving speeds. This car has a 10 year/100,000 mile power train warranty and 7 years rust through protection with a 5 year roadside assistance. It is solid all around transportation that is fun to drive-not in a Mazda Miata way- rather in a perky small car easy to maneuver way.My advice is to IGNORE the 'experts' and test drive this car! For the price of a used car like a Honda Fit you will have a great little car with a fantastic warranty. So, as of September 2019..after 24,000 miles the car has been totally trouble free and the shifting has smoothed so that I easily go between gears. The air conditioning is not the most powerful I have ever used, buts works well enough. NOT a big deal. I honestly like the car more and more and would recommend this vehicle to anyone. It is not the smoothest, fastest, quietest, biggest, best handing car on the road but it is NOT supposed to be- Remember that it costs less than $10,000 new and it does EVERYTHING well For basic all around driving... What's not to like??
My cute little "MITSY"
Bonnie,06/04/2019
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
The gas mileage is CRAZY GOOD!!! It handles so smooth on the road. If you drive fast as I do, it will surprise you. Don't underestimate it's ability to keep up with other large cars on the road. I purchased a base model thinking that it would not have the bells and whistles but once again I was wrong. But It just looks so good sitting in the parking lot. I am so happy..my birthday gift to myself.
Love my car!
ChityRach,06/27/2019
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
I bought a 2015 was rear ended and pushed under a school bus. I was so impressed and thankful for the way it handled the impact that I bought a 2018. She is a town car and doesn't love the highway but it's all I need for day to day life. Update: 2020 still love it!
See all 5 reviews of the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
37 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
37 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
37 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Mirage models:

Rearview Camera
Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you engage reverse gear.
Hill Start Assist
Prevents rolling back when starting off on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
Active Stability Control
Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback. Available styles include ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES is priced between $7,895 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 37073 and70913 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2018 Mirages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,895 and mileage as low as 37073 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Can't find a used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,074.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,633.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,663.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,181.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Research Similar Vehicles