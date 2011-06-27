  1. Home
1993 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
2018
2017
2015
2014
2002
2001
2000
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The Mirage is totally redesigned this year, gaining size but losing weight. A coupe and sedan are offered in Base, S, ES and LS trim levels. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all vehicles, although an automatic is available on all Mirages except the S Coupe. Antilock brakes make their first appearance on the Mirage, becoming an available option on the LS Sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mirage
Tony Wagner,02/28/2003
This car will last to 250,000 miles easy. It may not be the fastest, but in performance for gas, and breakdowns it's great.
Reliablitiy an A+
AF,01/21/2004
120,000 miles and not one Major problem. This car is a workhorse. These miles are across town, not highway miles either.
A+ for Mitsubishi
JT,03/18/2006
My Mirage has 170,000 miles on it and has had no major repairs or problems. It still gets great gas mileage even after putting larger than factory standard tires on it. Many fellow high school students used to make fun of how small my car was. Too bad for them I only paid $2,000 six years ago for a car that has outlasted most of their $4,000-$6,000 cars.
Great Little Car
MARC,11/10/2007
The 1993 Mirage is my third Mitsubishi and my second Mirage. I only have good experiences with the Mirage. This one has 200,000 miles. I had to do repairs along the way, yet all the major components are still original. I would have no issue with getting another mirage when the time comes.
See all 4 reviews of the 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Sedan, Mirage Coupe. Available styles include ES 2dr Coupe, ES 4dr Sedan, S 4dr Sedan, LS 2dr Coupe, LS 4dr Sedan, and S 2dr Coupe.

