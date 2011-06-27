1993 Mitsubishi Mirage Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$747 - $1,764
Used Mirage for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The Mirage is totally redesigned this year, gaining size but losing weight. A coupe and sedan are offered in Base, S, ES and LS trim levels. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all vehicles, although an automatic is available on all Mirages except the S Coupe. Antilock brakes make their first appearance on the Mirage, becoming an available option on the LS Sedan.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tony Wagner,02/28/2003
This car will last to 250,000 miles easy. It may not be the fastest, but in performance for gas, and breakdowns it's great.
AF,01/21/2004
120,000 miles and not one Major problem. This car is a workhorse. These miles are across town, not highway miles either.
JT,03/18/2006
My Mirage has 170,000 miles on it and has had no major repairs or problems. It still gets great gas mileage even after putting larger than factory standard tires on it. Many fellow high school students used to make fun of how small my car was. Too bad for them I only paid $2,000 six years ago for a car that has outlasted most of their $4,000-$6,000 cars.
MARC,11/10/2007
The 1993 Mirage is my third Mitsubishi and my second Mirage. I only have good experiences with the Mirage. This one has 200,000 miles. I had to do repairs along the way, yet all the major components are still original. I would have no issue with getting another mirage when the time comes.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage