Used 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me
- 187,137 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,369
- 173,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,000
- 145,392 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,490
- 92,102 miles
$2,500
- 195,226 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,200
- 13,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,396$3,912 Below Market
- 66,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$6,300$2,203 Below Market
- 34,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,651$2,137 Below Market
- 22,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,750$2,546 Below Market
- 35,322 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$2,105 Below Market
- 5,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,877$1,525 Below Market
- 134,971 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980$1,595 Below Market
- 36,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,450
- 20,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$9,999$1,447 Below Market
- 53,245 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,491
- 56,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$1,325 Below Market
- 12,586 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,995$1,715 Below Market
- 37,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,663$1,743 Below Market
herrstrauss,12/16/2011
Hi, I purchased my 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan back in August, of 2011. I paid $1,500.00 cash for the car, the odometer read 160,000 miles, I thought I was buying a dying car, or a car on the verge of death. (at the time I knew nothing about Mitsubishi). But this car has been anything but a dying car, it has been a great first car. I've even gone as far as naming my car buster. This is a terrific starter car for anyone, old, middle aged, or young. Almost little to no maintenance, get in and drive. This car has never let me down. The Japanese really built an amazing car. I personally thank Mitsubishi motors for building a superb vehicle that was built with quality in mind.
