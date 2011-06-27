Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale

  • $1,200

    1998 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    195,226 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah

    EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. There is no better time than now to buy this admirable Vehicle, ready to do-it-all for you*** This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work.. A winning value!! Just Arrived*** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee*** Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag...Other features include: 1.5 liter inline 4 cylinder SOHC engine, 92 hp horsepower, 4 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 40 and EPA city (mpg): 33, FWD... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Mitsubishi Mirage DE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3AY26A3WU036354
    Stock: A6060B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $2,490

    1999 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    145,392 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THIS IS A NICELY KEPT, NICELY LOADED LITTLE CAR! - THESE CARS HAVE EXCELLENT REPUTATIONS, SIMPLE AND EFFICIENT - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COLD AC - TIMING BELT APPEARS TO BE FINE ON VISUAL INSPECTION - GAS SAVER W/ A 1.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - A VERY STRONG BUY FOR THE MONEY - EXPECT NORMAL WEAR AND TEAR FOR A 20 YEAR OLD CAR - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage DE.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3AY26A2XU026738
    Stock: OT4324P8M
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,500

    1999 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    92,102 miles
    Delivery available*

    Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage DE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3AY11A9XU022610
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,000

    2000 Mitsubishi Mirage LS

    173,363 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah

    2000 Mitsubishi MIRAGE.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage LS.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3AY31CXYU059289
    Stock: A21277A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-29-2020

  • $2,369

    2001 Mitsubishi Mirage LS

    187,137 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida

    NO ACCIDENTS2001 Mitsubishi Mirage LSLearn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3AY36C11U005829
    Stock: 6618
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,396Great Deal | $3,912 below market

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage SE

    13,381 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jenkins Mitsubishi - Lakeland / Florida

    Certified. Mercury Gray Metallic 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage SE FWD 1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVEC CVT Fresh Oil change and 142 point inspection.Odometer is 1821 miles below market average! 36/43 City/Highway MPGMitsubishi Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance for 5 Years/Unlimited Mileage From Original In-Service Date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 123 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateCall us today to schedule your VIP test drive !!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 3-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A4HJ6KH001350
    Stock: PR1958
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • $6,300Great Deal | $2,203 below market

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    66,586 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Germain Toyota of Naples - Naples / Florida

    One Owner, Balance Of Factory Warranty, BACKUP CAMERA W /PROJECTED PATH, Clean Carfax, Rear View Camera, Reverse Camera, Cloth Fabric Seating Surfaces, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler.https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/6diii2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Factory Warranty, Clean Carfax, 1-Owner. Factory Warranty, Clean Carfax, 1-Owner.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVECWine Red4D HatchbackFWD5-Speed ManualAt Germain Toyota of Naples, we make it Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us, and see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned dealer in Southwest Florida.ESAt Germain Toyota, we make Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us to see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Southwest Florida!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJ9JH000797
    Stock: LC064811A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-13-2020

  • $7,651Great Deal | $2,137 below market

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    34,178 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall - Batavia / Ohio

    TAKE A LOOK, PRICED BELOW KBB. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! Orange 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES FWD CVT 1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVECHave Questions ? Call the Used Car Hotline 513-943-5400. Odometer is 16636 miles below market average! 37/43 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Impressive fuel economy with CVT; one of the least expensive cars available; generous warranty. Source: EdmundsAsk about available certifications.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJ8HH001322
    Stock: 1152252A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $8,750Great Deal | $2,546 below market

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    22,977 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Becker Autos & Trailers - Beloit / Kansas

    <b>Vehicle Details</b> This model has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The vehicle sips fuel. <b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this Mitsubishi Mirage. This model has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This model has a 1.2 liter 3 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on this vehicle gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This Mitsubishi Mirage shines with an exquisite blue finish. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this mid-size car. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This Mitsubishi Mirage has an automatic transmission. Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space. <b>Additional Information</b> See all of our inventory at beckerautos.com! Call/Text 785-534-1227! Nationwide competitive pricing. Make us an offer! See all of our inventory at beckerautos.com! Call/Text 785-534-1227! Nationwide competitive pricing. Make us an offer!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJ8JH000399
    Stock: 18BAT0399
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-12-2020

  • New Listing
    $7,995Great Deal | $2,105 below market

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    35,322 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia

    This 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage 4dr ES CVT features a 1.2L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Sunrise Orange with a Dark Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJ0JH012546
    Stock: 012546
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,877Great Deal | $1,525 below market

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    5,416 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania

    36/43 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJ0KH000690
    Stock: UP3555
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-13-2020

  • $4,980Great Deal | $1,595 below market

    2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    134,971 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    GAS SAVER!!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage DE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (37 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJ8EH006578
    Stock: A4250
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,450Great Deal

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    36,370 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas

    This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (37 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A4HJ8FH003770
    Stock: T06342
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,999Great Deal | $1,447 below market

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    20,436 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida

    THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $1746 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJ9KH014751
    Stock: C306790
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $6,491Great Deal

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage SE

    53,245 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage SECARFAX One-Owner.Infra Red 2017 Mitsubishi 4D Hatchback Mirage SE CVT 1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVEC FWDReviews: * Impressive fuel economy with CVT; one of the least expensive cars available; generous warranty. Source: EdmundsWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage SE with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A4HJ1HH005296
    Stock: R005296
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $5,495Great Deal | $1,325 below market

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    56,740 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sunnyside Chevrolet - Elyria / Ohio

    Fun to drive, fuel-efficient and fully equipped, our 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE Hatchback in eye-catching Starlight Silver is ready for you. Our charming Hatchback is powered by a spirited 1.2 Liter 3 Cylinder providing 74hp while paired with a precise 5 Speed Manual transmission. With this Front Wheel Drive team, you can expect up to secure near 44mpg on the highway. Easy to maneuver and a blast to drive, you'll be looking for reasons to spend time in your Mirage! The bold aerodynamic profile of our Mirage DE is enhanced by attractive wheels and a rear spoiler. Stepping inside our DE will reveal a surprisingly spacious and feature-laden interior. Keyless entry, automatic climate control, and full power accessories are convenient. You'll also appreciate a 140-watt AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with 4 speakers, a USB port, a 12-volt power outlet, and split-folding rear seats. Mitsubishi offers a seven-airbag safety system, anti-lock brakes, active stability control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system all provided for added peace of mind. You have to see this Mirage in person! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The most trusted Chevy dealer in the Cleveland area 'Sunny will save you money' Call 440-328-8485

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE with USB Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    37 Combined MPG (34 City/42 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJ3FH043040
    Stock: C3498A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $9,995Great Deal | $1,715 below market

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    12,586 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Adams Auto Group - Charlotte / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJ5KH006694
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $8,663Great Deal | $1,743 below market

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    37,560 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    McGee Toyota of Dudley - Dudley / Massachusetts

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage Gray ES 37/43 City/Highway MPG McGee Toyota of Dudley uses proprietary software when pricing our pre-owned inventory. Vehicle pricing may fluctuate upwards and downwards on same day as similar vehicles enter and exit the market. For this reason, we will not accept deposits on any pre-owned vehicles. Vehicles must be paid for same day to lock in pricing. Tax, registration, and $499 doc fee is additional.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. McGee Toyota is not responsible for price discrepancies on third party sites.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ML32A3HJXJH009699
    Stock: P1467
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

