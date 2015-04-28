Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me

396 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mirage Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 396 listings
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Gray
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    36,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Silver
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    56,740 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    $1,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    74,777 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    $1,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Silver
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    96,353 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

    $1,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Silver
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    47,458 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Purple
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    43,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,488

    $1,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    42,640 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    $1,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Red
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    67,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Gray
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    94,761 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

    $927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Silver
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    35,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,800

    $761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Silver
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    105,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    43,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,822

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    53,244 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Purple
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    29,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Silver
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    52,850 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,990

    $823 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    59,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,981

    $679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Red
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    45,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,888

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Black
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    75,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,288

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Mirage searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 396 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage
Overall Consumer Rating
4.358 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Follow Up On Mirage ES CVT
distantthunder,04/28/2015
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
It's a 12014 leftover as as an fyi. I did my research...oh did I do my research on this car. I am truly grateful for all those owners that posted their honest opinions, likes and dislikes which were more informative than the jaded opinions of the professional reviewers. I am of the generation that wished for a simpler, inexpensive car that got great gas mileage with manual roll down windows. If I could have fit this car into that one Corvair body year I liked it would have been perfect. I absolutely love this car. I've seen Consumer Reports trashing this car (more than once). I'd like to think I have reasonable expectations when buying a new car (I've have over 10 in the last 45 years during that time driving about 40,000 miles per year) knowing what are the pluses and minuses of each so I don't know if I can be accused as having low expectations and/or if Consumer Reports has some sort of issue with their own evaluations of vehicles. It's almost as if they're being prissy about it as if they're being put-upon by having to explain to us lesser mortals what should be obvious to everyone. Well, it may be obvious to them, but not to me. If I want something that is a definitive sports car I'll get a Corvette; if I want something that defines luxury maybe one of those in the class of a Lexus, top-end Hyundai, etc. I wanted something this time as an economical alternative to the wife's very nice SUV as a practical matter. For 14 thousand, contrary to Consumer Reports, the car handles well-enough, has enough power if you drive it intelligently on the road (I used to own the original Volkswagen normally aspirated diesel which taught you to be aware of your driving conditions and to think ahead), the CVT works well with the non-hybrid 3 cylinder without the extra weight, added costs and complexity of a hybrid, has proximity sensors and a decent radio with mapping and Bluetooth. Of all things, the fit and finish is better on this car than ALL of my previous new ones-and cripes, it's made in Thailand. But then I did take the time on the lot to look for the one that looked the best to me in terms of fit and finish and took it for a test drive. Yes, it doesn't have a center console but with the space savings I found I didn't need it. Yes, it doesn't have Corinthian leather, but it saves me attempting to patch it when the dog attempts to claw it to death. Yes, it doesn't like potholes and bumps. But on a decent road it rides as well as the wife's SUV. Yes, it leans on turns and I would have preferred to have a sway bar, but not dangerously so unless you are stupid enough to try to drive it like a sports car. Yes, it has 14 inch tires and I would have preferred 15 inches. But it actually drives pretty good in the snow. Yes, because the car is so light it doesn't like strong crosswinds and the CVT intrudes in the cockpit on heavy acceleration. So what? I'll take that for 50 mpg with the air off. And it has "gasp" a spare tire unlike the low end Hyundai and the newer model version of my previous Optima. You get a can of useless flat tire repair for that. But to my immense irritation, it didn't have hooks to hang laundry like on my last car. After grousing about that to the wife for about a week I ordered a hanger from Amazon that attaches to the back of the front passenger seat. All is good. As an update which was requested Update request by Edmunds: Car itself has been perfect....except the steering wheel has discolored...maybe my sweat is corrosive...the CVT has been properly matched with the engine and is very smooth...for a 3 cylinder noise and vibration is better than most of the 4 cylinders from other cars in that class...and I test drove most of them...doors have stayed aligned unlike previous cars and there are absolutely no creaks or rattles...I have never had that with any other car and there are some really bad roads in NJ...I still can't understand Consumer Reports and other "professional" reviewers trashing this car...one of the few objective evaluations I have seen of this car came from MotorWeek...and from individual assessments from actual owners found on the 'net...I do like the ground clearance the car has consider it is a small car which works well in snow unlike a earlier Honda I had that acted like a snow plow...Third update requested by Edmunds: If you want me to say something as if it's a negative review that agrees with the professionals...oh yes...the "professionals"...it "ain't" happening...no squeeks or rattles from their genius testers were using vehicles that were pounded to a fair thee well on in their "tests"...again...when an economy car has been so railed against by a so-called consumer agency and it has worked so well for me at my age and perspective I begin to wonder if it's not the cars but the people that evaluate them that should be called into question.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Mirage
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Mirage info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings