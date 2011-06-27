  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy with CVT
  • One of the least expensive cars available
  • Generous warranty
  • Acceleration is very sluggish, even by subcompact standards
  • Rough, chattering engine note
  • Lots of road noise at highway speeds
  • Low-quality interior materials
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's easy to let all the little stresses of everyday life pile up and turn into a massive, unmanageable mess. You eventually need to take a break to put everything back together. Go on vacation. Regroup. Recharge. That's exactly what Mitsubishi did with the Mirage subcompact hatchback. Although the Mirage quickly became the second best-selling vehicle in Mitsubishi's lineup when it was introduced in 2014, sales paled in comparison to rivals like the Ford Fiesta and Chevrolet Sonic. A bargain-basement interior and a punishing ride didn't help. It was time for a rethink. And after a year on hiatus, the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage returns with a list of new upgrades that hopefully makes it more competitive.

The most obvious revisions are the more muscular looking front and rear bumpers and more modern headlights and taillights. Inside, there's an increased use of glossy black trim, an attractive new steering wheel, and gray cloth upholstery to replace the purple surfaces that were an eyesore on the 2015 model. One of the few highlights of the previous Mirage was the high number of technology features, and this reworked version continues that trend with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality. Mechanical upgrades include revised suspension tuning, larger brakes all around, hill-start assist for cars equipped with the manual transmission and a slight power bump, from 74 to 78 horsepower.

Even with the Mirage's substantial revisions for 2017, it's a difficult car to fall in love with. Competing subcompacts are simply more refined and enjoyable to drive. If price is a commanding factor, the 2017 Chevrolet Spark is comparable to the Mirage and is more tech-heavy. If your budget is a little higher, you should also consider the roomy Honda Fit, sporty Ford Fiesta, and versatile Chevrolet Sonic. The Mirage isn't as bad as it once was, but the reality is that rivals are still more complete cars.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage include four-wheel antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and traction and stability control. A rearview camera is standard on the SE and GT, while front and rear parking sensors are optional on all trim levels.

We haven't tested a 2017 model with the upgraded brakes, but in prior Edmunds brake testing a 2015 Mirage came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet. This is an average distance for a car in this class.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Mirage received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Mirage's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In that agency's small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Mirage received the lowest score of "Poor." In the most recently available government tests available as of this writing, the Mirage earned four-of-five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety.

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage models

The 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage is a small, four-door, five-passenger hatchback offered in three trim levels: ES, SE and GT.

Standard features for the base Mirage ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, LED taillights, full power accessories, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40 split-folding rear seats and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The Mirage SE adds alloy wheels, foglights, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls) and shift knob, Bluetooth connectivity, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and upgraded interior accents.

If you go with the range-topping GT you'll get 15-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights and heated front seats.

There are several options packages available on all trims. The Park Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors. The Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio package adds a six-speaker audio system. Other options include various chrome exterior accents, added interior lighting and utility items like cargo nets and mud flaps.

Powering the front-wheel-drive 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The ES and SE trim levels give you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT, while the GT is exclusively available with the CVT.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the Mirage with the five-speed manual is 36 mpg combined (33 mpg city/41 mpg highway). With the CVT, the estimates are even higher at 39 mpg combined (37 city/43 highway), which is impressive for a non-hybrid vehicle.

While we haven't yet tested a Mirage with the slightly more powerful engine, we don't expect performance numbers to change much from the previous iteration. In Edmunds performance testing, a 2015 Mirage with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 11.7 seconds, a slow time even for a subcompact car.

Driving

Thanks to a small turning circle and light-effort steering, the Mitsubishi Mirage is easy to maneuver in dense urban settings. On the highway, though, the little car becomes fidgety and demands more of the driver's attention. We've yet to test the 2017 model, but in our prior testing we observed that the Mirage rides harshly over bumpy pavement, and handling isn't what we'd call confident or secure. Rival subcompact cars should far surpass the Mitsubishi in these areas.

Although the three-cylinder engine is certainly fuel-efficient, acceleration is quite slow and you'll need to plan well ahead for passing maneuvers on the highway. Even more annoying than the sluggish performance is the excessive noise from the engine compartment. Even at low speeds, the three-cylinder makes a considerable racket. The CVT often adds to the mayhem, as the slightest increase in accelerator pedal pressure results in a dramatic increase in engine rpm.

Interior

Although its materials quality has been improved for 2017, the Mirage still doesn't match up to the standards in this segment. Most surfaces are hard plastic and not particularly pleasant to touch or look at. On a positive note, all the essential controls are easily accessible and simple to use. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel might make it a little difficult for some drivers to get comfortable behind the wheel, but taller folks should find enough head- and legroom. On longer drives, the hard door armrests and the lack of a front center armrest reduce driver comfort.

In the rear, headroom and shoulder room are limited, and average-size adults will likely find the quarters cramped. In addition, the rear bench is quite flat, with minimal cushioning. With the rear seats in place, the Mirage offers a respectable 17.2 cubic feet of cargo space. With the seats folded down, capacity increases to 47 cubic feet: a good number for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(74%)
4(18%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my 2017 Mirage!
Janaka,05/16/2016
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
Great little economical car that can't be beat for the price. I've been averaging 48mpg and have even reached 52mpg at times. It's not a luxury car but has everything I need. I mostly drive it in a mountainous area and find that braking and acceleration are plenty adequate. Don't listen to the professional reviews unless you are looking for a sports car. For an everyday driver, this car is perfect for me. Update: Still loving this car. 7,000 miles and just had first oil change. No complaints so far. Still getting great gas mileage. Averaging 46mpg with mixed driving and mountainous terrain. Yes, it can be a little slow to accelerate up hills but I've never had any issue in traffic.
Thanks, Mitsubishi, for a Wisely-Designed Car
Keith Willmarth,09/18/2016
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
So glad I didn’t read the dismissive reviews before I bought my 2017 Mirage ES. My response to “cons” in the Edmunds’ review: “acceleration sluggish”: Needn’t be. Slip into sporty gear and you’re abreast of the guzzlers. “rough, chattering engine note”: No. Are we talking about the same car? “lots of road noise at highway speeds”: I never noticed. “low quality interior materials”: Vague. The seats are exceptionally comfortable. Generous headroom, outstanding gas mileage, amazingly low price. Mitsubishi listened. How can this be rated a so-so car?
Try This Adorable Car for Yourself!
Zach,10/04/2016
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
You cannot find a better car in its class for your money than the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage. While 78 horsepower sounds wimpy on paper, it's more than enough for what you're usually doing (driving to work, on freeways, around town, etc.). It's not like you were planning on towing an RV. Also, keep in mind that the Mirage is one of the lightest cars in its class, which lets it sail gloriously at speed. The interior is completely acceptable and if you want to improve it, there are wonderful seat covers available from independent vendors that will give you as much cushion as you need. My only reservation about the car is that it is a bit Mirror-Reliant due to the hatchback window being so small. Fortunately, the car also has one of tightest turning radiuses in its class, so it can maneuver through anything without trouble. Overall, I love this car! It's adorable and not a faceless blob!
Great little runabout.
Alex Schaf,05/30/2016
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
Updates below. (May 30th, 2016) Don't just believe enthusiast reviews, do yourself a favor and text drive it for yourself. I live in Portland, which is full of hills and thick traffic. My Mirage has no problem keeping up and passing traffic. The interior has great fit and finish, and the Android Auto is awesome. It is much larger inside than the outside gives off. I am regularly getting over 44 mpg each tank. If you're looking for a race car look elsewhere, if you're looking for a great runabout, this is it. (December 13th, 2016) Here's a quick update after having for over 7 months and 8300 miles. I am still very happy with my purchase. There isn't a squeak or rattle to be heard. I attached a Curt hitch just so i could haul more with a hitch carrier. The interior, although Spartan but some standards, shows no sign of wear or tear. We just had a snow and ice storm and this little car got around so well it surpassed my expectations. I am originally from North Dakota, so I know my winter driving. It handles great. Now it has Dunlop Enaslaves 165-65-14 tires as standard equipment. The only other tires in this size are Bridgestone Potenza, so stick with those brands. They are LRR so mpg won't be affected, but switching to cheaper, more common tires will decrease mpg. The least amount of road friction fit this little 78 HP the better. I did swap out the rear springs for Volkswagen Beetle rear coils for a ride rear height and stiffer ride. Just a thought. Also, check out mirageforum dot com for many of us who love our Mirages. Great info and talk on there. Still appreciating this car's purpose everyday. Dec 15th 2019 46,800 miles. Still running perfect. Averaging 38 mpg. Hasn't been in the shop once. Replaced from brake pads. I still smile everyday owning this car.
See all 23 reviews of the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
37 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback. Available styles include ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES is priced between $6,495 and$8,500 with odometer readings between 20452 and86231 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2017 Mirages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,495 and mileage as low as 20452 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Can't find a used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,537.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,061.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,285.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,433.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

