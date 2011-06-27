Overall rating

It's easy to let all the little stresses of everyday life pile up and turn into a massive, unmanageable mess. You eventually need to take a break to put everything back together. Go on vacation. Regroup. Recharge. That's exactly what Mitsubishi did with the Mirage subcompact hatchback. Although the Mirage quickly became the second best-selling vehicle in Mitsubishi's lineup when it was introduced in 2014, sales paled in comparison to rivals like the Ford Fiesta and Chevrolet Sonic. A bargain-basement interior and a punishing ride didn't help. It was time for a rethink. And after a year on hiatus, the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage returns with a list of new upgrades that hopefully makes it more competitive.

The most obvious revisions are the more muscular looking front and rear bumpers and more modern headlights and taillights. Inside, there's an increased use of glossy black trim, an attractive new steering wheel, and gray cloth upholstery to replace the purple surfaces that were an eyesore on the 2015 model. One of the few highlights of the previous Mirage was the high number of technology features, and this reworked version continues that trend with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality. Mechanical upgrades include revised suspension tuning, larger brakes all around, hill-start assist for cars equipped with the manual transmission and a slight power bump, from 74 to 78 horsepower.

Even with the Mirage's substantial revisions for 2017, it's a difficult car to fall in love with. Competing subcompacts are simply more refined and enjoyable to drive. If price is a commanding factor, the 2017 Chevrolet Spark is comparable to the Mirage and is more tech-heavy. If your budget is a little higher, you should also consider the roomy Honda Fit, sporty Ford Fiesta, and versatile Chevrolet Sonic. The Mirage isn't as bad as it once was, but the reality is that rivals are still more complete cars.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage include four-wheel antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and traction and stability control. A rearview camera is standard on the SE and GT, while front and rear parking sensors are optional on all trim levels.

We haven't tested a 2017 model with the upgraded brakes, but in prior Edmunds brake testing a 2015 Mirage came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet. This is an average distance for a car in this class.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Mirage received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Mirage's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In that agency's small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Mirage received the lowest score of "Poor." In the most recently available government tests available as of this writing, the Mirage earned four-of-five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety.