Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews

very reliable

mitman, 04/14/2002
We bought this car new in 1994, and had it break down one time, it wouldn't start suddenly after being parked at the mall. It cost us $250 to fix it. Other than that it has had absolutely nothing done to it except an oil change about every 6000 miles on average. (well tires a couple times). I say, Very reliable car. We have a/c and a manual transmission

Great car. Bring back the Mirage!

Mary S., 10/07/2008
I have owned this car for 14 years. It has been very dependable, gets good gas mileage, and is comfortable to be in. It does really well in the snow for such a small car. It has enough weight that it doesn't get blown around. I am really sad that it is getting old and I may have to replace it. I never had any problems other than regular maintenance until the past few years. The Lancer feels cheap in comparison. The Mirage needs to be reinstated!

Reliable and won't quit.

Wes in Colorado, 08/11/2009
Bought this car recently ( August 8,2009). Has 150,000 miles on it and previous owner said it has the same 1.5 liter engine, never been rebuilt and doesn't smoke. Starts right up every time and still has decent power with a 5 speed manual. Easy to work on for the DIY Mechanic and I look forward to keeping this car for another 100,000 miles. Parts are cheap and readily available at the local auto parts store. I'm averaging 31 MPG in city/hwy driving with the A/C on. Good little car and easy to maintain. If you find one for sale, buy it and you won't be disappointed.

Dependable.

jason1972, 02/26/2010
Great cars if you CHANGE the timing belt every 60,000 miles. Do that and you can add a 2 or even a 3 in front of that 6 as far as mileage longevity. I bought mine for 800 bucks with 145,000 miles on the odometer. Have put 15,000 additional miles on it since and averages 33-37 mpg's even with it's age and mileage. Mine has the 5 speed You WILL NOT beat a Civic or even an old Sentra with this car. However, parts are relatively cheap , especially the tires. The struts on the other hand run 100 dollars EACH. In short, if you find one, buy it and have the timing belt inspected and replaced. You won't be disappointed and these cars are very dependable especially in cold Colorado winters !

Best Car I EVER Owned!!

fabcar, 09/26/2013
Bought the car used in 2008 with 140,000 miles on it. It had just passed the 200,000 mile mark in 2013 when some idiot rear ended me. Even though it was the only car to drive away from a 5 car pile up, it was still totaled. I have no doubt I could have gotten another 50k to 75k miles out of her. I only ever did routine stuff like oil changes, struts and brakes and yet she was the most reliable car I have ever owned. Absolutely solid engine that I could count on to take me anywhere. Cosmetically, many parts were worn from age and paint had faded a bit but sitting in a hot tx sun for nearly 20yrs can do that! Would love to find another one!!

