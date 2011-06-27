I bought this car brand new and have used and abused it ever since. I have 165,000 miles on it and don't intend on retiring it anytime soon! If you find one, buy it. It's great for college students and commuters. I've only had it in the "shop" once. This was at 55,000 and the repair was covered by the powertrain warranty. I bet I have spent less than $1000.00 bucks on maintenance, brakes and tires in the last 12 years. Only complaints: it needs new brakes about every 40,000 miles and the interior is starting to tear. I have a newer and "classier" car, but honestly I prefer to drive the Mirage. Now that gas is up so high. My friends are jealous!

