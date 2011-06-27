  1. Home
Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale
$747 - $1,766
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The often changing Mitsubishi Mirage is once again revised, this time with dual airbags. LS versions get bigger alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(52%)
4(36%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
25 reviews
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Been a great car!
Vballt,10/14/2010
I've had the car 11 years and it's been in the shop one time, water pump took out my timing belt. But I now have 273,500 miles on this baby with nothing more than routine maintenance. The 1.8L engine has plenty of pep with the 5 speed for rubber in a couple of gears. With mostly highway driving I've averaged around 38 mpg all year round, with 39+ in the warmer months and 37 in the winter when the gas companies give us their crap gas. Would surely buy another! Corners pretty well for a subcompact with stock suspension, very fun to drive!
Awesome Little Car
Tracy,06/19/2008
I bought this car brand new and have used and abused it ever since. I have 165,000 miles on it and don't intend on retiring it anytime soon! If you find one, buy it. It's great for college students and commuters. I've only had it in the "shop" once. This was at 55,000 and the repair was covered by the powertrain warranty. I bet I have spent less than $1000.00 bucks on maintenance, brakes and tires in the last 12 years. Only complaints: it needs new brakes about every 40,000 miles and the interior is starting to tear. I have a newer and "classier" car, but honestly I prefer to drive the Mirage. Now that gas is up so high. My friends are jealous!
Exelent Car Gas performance and SPEED
salvaradio,09/26/2012
The only complain is the cover seats, doesn't last, I have cover seats. the low beans lights are very bad, you can't see the streetm I have to put extra lights on the front bumper to make it better, The trunk liking some times
200K miles and running... the Green Car.
rxr,09/16/2009
Had it for 12 years now! Wow... Just oil changes, belts and routine stuff, never anything major. At 200k miles I am still running on the Original Clutch, CV Axles, CV Boots (yes!!). I have the 1.8L LS, 33+ mpg for the last 12 years! (mostly 70 to 80 mph).
See all 25 reviews of the 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Sedan, Mirage Coupe. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, ES 2dr Coupe, LS 2dr Coupe, and S 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

