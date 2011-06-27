1995 Mitsubishi Mirage Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$747 - $1,766
Used Mirage for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The often changing Mitsubishi Mirage is once again revised, this time with dual airbags. LS versions get bigger alloy wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Vballt,10/14/2010
I've had the car 11 years and it's been in the shop one time, water pump took out my timing belt. But I now have 273,500 miles on this baby with nothing more than routine maintenance. The 1.8L engine has plenty of pep with the 5 speed for rubber in a couple of gears. With mostly highway driving I've averaged around 38 mpg all year round, with 39+ in the warmer months and 37 in the winter when the gas companies give us their crap gas. Would surely buy another! Corners pretty well for a subcompact with stock suspension, very fun to drive!
Tracy,06/19/2008
I bought this car brand new and have used and abused it ever since. I have 165,000 miles on it and don't intend on retiring it anytime soon! If you find one, buy it. It's great for college students and commuters. I've only had it in the "shop" once. This was at 55,000 and the repair was covered by the powertrain warranty. I bet I have spent less than $1000.00 bucks on maintenance, brakes and tires in the last 12 years. Only complaints: it needs new brakes about every 40,000 miles and the interior is starting to tear. I have a newer and "classier" car, but honestly I prefer to drive the Mirage. Now that gas is up so high. My friends are jealous!
salvaradio,09/26/2012
The only complain is the cover seats, doesn't last, I have cover seats. the low beans lights are very bad, you can't see the streetm I have to put extra lights on the front bumper to make it better, The trunk liking some times
rxr,09/16/2009
Had it for 12 years now! Wow... Just oil changes, belts and routine stuff, never anything major. At 200k miles I am still running on the Original Clutch, CV Axles, CV Boots (yes!!). I have the 1.8L LS, 33+ mpg for the last 12 years! (mostly 70 to 80 mph).
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage