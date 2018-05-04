Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    66,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,300

    $2,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    22,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,750

    $2,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Orange
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    35,322 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $2,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    37,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,663

    $1,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    42,509 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $1,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    33,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,432

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    49,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,934

    $3,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in White
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    70,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,895

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    38,279 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,149

    $1,367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    38,500 miles

    $8,425

    $1,611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage SE

    29,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,992

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    17,485 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    8,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,795

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Orange
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    10,566 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,990

    $795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    19,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,844

    $590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    37,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,450

    $1,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Red
    certified

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    39,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,750

    $1,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    22,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,991

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage

Overall Consumer Rating
4.25 Reviews
Love my silver bullet
KECIA TODD ,04/05/2018
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
** UPDATE ** I have had my car for 10 months. I now get up to 58mpg on calm days and driving on the highway at 65mph. Everything else is the same. Bad camera and lack of nooks to place items. Other then that it is wonderful. I purchased my Mitsubishi Mirage in December 2017. I have already put 3600 miles on the car driving back-and-forth to the grandkids house. It has enough horsepower to keep up with other cars on the road and to pass when necessary. The interior of the car has ample space in the front seat and even seems larger then some full-size cars. I can park in tight parking spots and turn on a dime. I only have two issues with this car, one is there are no little pockets to put things in and the back up camera is not as clear as it should be. All in all I love this car and I think it’s fun to drive. If you’re looking for a small car with excellent gas mileage (41 highway 39 city) this car is for you.
