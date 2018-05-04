Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me
- 66,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,300$2,203 Below Market
- 22,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,750$2,546 Below Market
- 35,322 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$2,105 Below Market
- 37,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,663$1,743 Below Market
- 42,509 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,995$1,523 Below Market
- 33,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,432$1,405 Below Market
- 49,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,934$3,319 Below Market
- 70,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,895$1,282 Below Market
- 38,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,149$1,367 Below Market
- 38,500 miles
$8,425$1,611 Below Market
- 29,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,992$757 Below Market
- 17,485 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,499
- 8,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,795
- 10,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,990$795 Below Market
- 19,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,844$590 Below Market
- 37,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,450$1,425 Below Market
- certified
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES39,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,750$1,518 Below Market
- 22,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,991
KECIA TODD ,04/05/2018
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
** UPDATE ** I have had my car for 10 months. I now get up to 58mpg on calm days and driving on the highway at 65mph. Everything else is the same. Bad camera and lack of nooks to place items. Other then that it is wonderful. I purchased my Mitsubishi Mirage in December 2017. I have already put 3600 miles on the car driving back-and-forth to the grandkids house. It has enough horsepower to keep up with other cars on the road and to pass when necessary. The interior of the car has ample space in the front seat and even seems larger then some full-size cars. I can park in tight parking spots and turn on a dime. I only have two issues with this car, one is there are no little pockets to put things in and the back up camera is not as clear as it should be. All in all I love this car and I think it’s fun to drive. If you’re looking for a small car with excellent gas mileage (41 highway 39 city) this car is for you.
