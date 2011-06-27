  1. Home
1992 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

2018
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Base models finally lose the sticky vinyl interior in favor of full-cloth seats. LS models receive minor exterior trim changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(0%)
4(0%)
3(100%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

moving abroad
Adjanohoun,07/21/2003
Nice little car, good to commute every day, low maintenance, no major repair,we have had it for ten years
Definitely would not purchase again
Flach,03/02/2003
There really is nothing like driving around and feeling water splash up onto your feet. You can have this same feeling by purchasing possibly one of the most poorly manufactured cars out there! Though it is fairly stable mechanically, the Mirage that I bought has had many several problems; all water related. First off the sunroof leaks, and so do the floorboards. I'll definitely be getting rid of this car at my first chance - I'm also having some exhaust problems that cause the fumes to come back into my car. What a wonderful combination of problems.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback, Mirage Sedan. Available styles include VL 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, 2dr Hatchback, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Can't find a used 1992 Mitsubishi Mirages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,253.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,448.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,017.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,353.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

