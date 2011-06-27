  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1997 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • More attractive, roomy, and sporty than ever before.
  • Traction control is not available, and the insurance cost is fairly high.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$748 - $1,766
Used Mirage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Do our eyes deceive us, or is there something different about this latest Mirage? It somehow looks bigger, longer, wider than ever before. There seems to be more of everything: more passenger volume, higher levels of luxury, and yes, a higher price.

In case the first paragraph didn't clue you in, we should tell you that the Mitsubishi Mirage has been almost totally redesigned for the 1997 model year. Available as a coupe or sedan this year, in DE and LS trim levels, the Mirage is now better equipped to do battle with sales favorites like the Honda Civic and the Ford Escort.

The most noticeable changes are to the interior, where Mitsubishi replaces all-vinyl seats with cloth and vinyl upholstery. This may not seem like a big deal to some, but anyone who has spent a summer stuck to the interior of their car will know that we are serious when we say that this is one of the most important improvements made to the Mirage.

As previously mentioned, the Mirage is available in two trims; the entry-level DE which has a 95-horsepower 1.5-liter engine mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic. The DE sedan has a front stabilizer bar that helps the car move nimbly between potholes and slow-moving traffic, and both the DE coupe and sedan have a four-wheel independent suspension. LS models, which are meant to appear to a more fashion conscious crowd, have a larger engine which displaces 1.8 liters and makes 113-horsepower. Other upgrades include alloy wheels, a chrome-tipped exhaust, tilt steering, a stereo with integrated CD controls, and a covered center armrest.

We have always liked the Mirage, thinking it one of the better entry-level cars on the market today. The redesigned version doesn't look like it will diminish our thoughts about the car at all. The Mirage of our choice is the LS coupe equipped with ABS and the LS Value Pkg.; with these options the Mirage has almost every conceivable convenience, costs well under $15,000, and doesn't look like every other car parked at the mall.

1997 Highlights

The Mirage is totally redesigned for 1997, sharing little with the model it replaces. Mitsubishi claims that interior size has been increased and that NVH have been reduced.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5(42%)
4(53%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Call it the GLC - Good Little Car
svdbybld,08/03/2004
Almost 100K now and still drive like the day I bought it. Great car. I think some people expect so much out of a little car like this. I get 33 mpg, it is a basic realiable car. People complain about no power. HELLO IT IS A 1.5 LITRE IT IS NOT A HOT ROD.
Dam good economy car
cbwillsr,07/18/2004
I have had this car for 7 years and placed almost 200000 miles on it with no engine complications. I have only replaced a fuel filter, battery and brakes during this time. The car has started every time i have cranked it up.
Overlooked Little Gem
bilt4_speed,04/28/2002
1.5 engine in DE needs valve adjustments every 15k miles. Tight, rattle-free after 51K miles. Very reliable, engine much peppier than it was in 94 Mirage. Too bad salesman & service personnel do not remind people about the 1.5 needing valve adjustment.
Nice ride
miragebored,12/30/2002
I just got rid of my 97 mirage (Went to 2002 Camry V6), but the Mirage was a great car to me. I never had any major work, except for brake replacement (One of my rotors froze) and I had good success. The car steered and handled very well, but I went through seats to the tune of every 30K. But they replaced them every time they wore through (I am over 300#). I loved the easy to drive transmission, good acceleration (Best in its class in '97) and the long trip comfort. It was actually more comfortable on long trips then the Camry, but it was a lot louder and harder to handle.
See all 19 reviews of the 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage

Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Sedan, Mirage Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, LS 4dr Sedan, DE 4dr Sedan, and DE 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Can't find a used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,429.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,284.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,574.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,832.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Mirage lease specials

Related Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles