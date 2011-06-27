Vehicle overview

Have fun, save the planet. Now that sounds like a great plan, but cars that get great fuel economy are typically dull to drive, boring to look at and just a tad dorky. But the 2010 Mini Cooper proves to be an exception to this rule. Since being reintroduced to America eight years ago, the Mini has been one of the few ways to get great gas mileage and still look cool in the process. And its agile handling, unique character and highly customizable nature make it a winner whether you care to save fuel or not.

There are some downsides, however. Though it's tremendously fun to drive, the Mini rides stiffly (especially with 17-inch and larger wheels). Its compact dimensions make parking a snap, and even tall drivers will fit easily, but the backseat legroom is tight to nonexistent. The modernistic interior looks cool, but its controls are unintuitive and poorly placed. The convertible offers a whole bunch of fun in the sun, but its rear visibility is compromised.

The Mini's engines are undoubtedly win-win propositions, though, offering relatively rapid acceleration, particularly in turbocharged form, while averaging about 30 mpg. And the customization options are second to none in this segment. There are countless combinations of trim, engine, body style and options available, from the hatchback and convertible bodies and three engine choices to the numerous factory options and dealer-installed accessories. For 2010, the hatchbacks can be further glamorized with the Mayfair or Camden packages. Named after distinctive parts of London, they combine a number of regular options with unique wheels and special exterior and interior color combinations.

If you're looking for a small car, the Mini isn't the only game in town. Hatchback models like the Mazda 3, Volvo C30 and VW Golf/GTI, as well as convertible models like the BMW 1 Series and Volkswagen Eos, have their own sets of advantages. However, none of these exactly match up to the Mini in an apples-to-apples comparison. At the end of the day, know that if you pick a 2010 Mini Cooper you'll end up with a truly special automobile, one that allows you to have fun and help save the planet at the same time.