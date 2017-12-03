Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2017 Mini Cooper Hardtop looks fantastic in British Racing Green Metallic with a White roof panel and mirror caps. Powered by a Turbocharged 1.5 Liter 3 Cylinder that offers 134hp which is coupled to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This stellar Front Wheel Drive hatchback offers nearly 36mpg on the highway, superb driving dynamics, and eye-catching styling enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps/daytime running lights, and five-spoke alloy wheels.Slip inside our Cooper Hardtop's surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the competition. You will find Carbon Black accents as well as a wealth of amenities such as supportive front sports seats, a multi-function steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control to enhance every drive. You will also the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs as you cruise down the road in style.Our Mini features a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control to help keep you out of harm's way. Our Cooper provides distinctive Mini style along with the versatility and capability to enhance your busy lifestyle. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWXP5C30H2F61442

Stock: 114611

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020