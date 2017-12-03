Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door for Sale Near Me
- 15,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,998
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
This 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S is offered to you for sale by BMW of Arlington. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this MINIHardtop 2 Door Cooper S cannot be beat. This MINI Hardtop 2 Door's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this MINI Hardtop 2 Door makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C52H2A45225
Stock: H2A45225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 17,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,881$6,572 Below Market
MINI of Universal City - North Hollywood / California
Options Fully Loaded Premium Package Sport Package Technology Package STEPTRONIC Automatic Trans. Runflat tires 16 Victory Spoke Black wheels Heated front seats Sirius radio capable All-season tires
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C30H2G61234
Stock: M3889
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 8,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,828$4,771 Below Market
Crown MINI of Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
***MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!***, ***NON SMOKER! WELL CARED FOR!***, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE***, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Navigation System, Sunroof/Moonroof, Technology Package, Cold Weather Package, Fully Loaded, Premium Package, Wired Package, White Roof and Mirror Caps, Chrome Mirror Caps, Center armrest, LED Headlights w/ Cornering, Rear spoiler, Heated front seats, Comfort Access keyless entry, Panoramic moonroof, harman/kardon Premium System, MINI Excitement Package, 17 Tentacle Spoke silver, Dynamic Damper Control, LED Fog Lights, Park Distance Control (rear), Enhanced USB and Bluetooth, Satellite radio preparation, ORIGINAL MSRP: $32,485, WE ARE LOCATED AT 8712 WEST BROAD STREET RICHMOND VA 23294, 804-887-2884. ASK FOR CHARLES, WARRANTY UNTIL JUNE 29, 2022-UNLIMITED MILEAGE, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE!!, MANUAL TRASMISSION, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Gjmp5H7gzY, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dynamic Damper Control, Fully Loaded, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Sport Package, Storage Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 17 x 7 Tentacle Spoke Silver, White Turn-Signal Lights, Wired Package.Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Deep Blue Metallic 2017 MINI Cooper S MINI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L 16V TwinPower TurboOdometer is 15679 miles below market average!MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C31H3C62077
Stock: H3C62077
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 18,289 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,199$6,031 Below Market
MINI of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
MINI Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 18,289! FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Cooper trim. Turbo Charged Engine, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STE... FULLY LOADED, Chrome Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth Rear Spoiler, Chrome Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS.OPTION PACKAGESFULLY LOADED Premium Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Panoramic Moonroof, Storage Package, MINI Excitement Package, Sport Package, Dynamic Damper Control, White Turn-Signal Lights, LED Headlights, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Loop Spoke Silver Style 494, Tires: 195/55R16, MINI Driving Modes, Technology Package, Wired Package, 8.8" widescreen and MINI touch controller, Rear View Camera, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Park Distance Control, MINI Connected XL, Navigation System, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC. MINI Cooper with Melting Silver metallic exterior and Carbon Black Leatherette interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 4500 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGComprehensive Inspection by MINI technicians, and only factory-authorized parts are used for repairs, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included for the duration of the Certified warranty, Trip-Interruption Services, Vehicles sold after April 1, 2014 carry a transferable Certified warranty, Balance of original new vehicle warranty, plus 1-Year/Unlimited Mile WarrantyOUR OFFERINGSView the hours, map and directions to MINI of Charleston near Summerville, Goose Creek, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston. Visit our new MINI and used car dealership at 1518 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29407 now to view our huge inventory.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C37H2F61700
Stock: 5P9972
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 3,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,650$3,734 Below Market
BMW of Asheville - Arden / North Carolina
ONLY 3,424 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Bluetooth, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Turbo.WHY BUY FROM USAt our new and used car dealership in North Carolina, you will find a staff that is committed to providing you with excellent customer service and a friendly atmosphere. Whether you need car parts, affordable auto service, or vehicle financing, we're the right dealership to help you achieve your needs.EXPERTS CONCLUDEKBB.com explains "No matter what's under the hood, Minis make the most of it with a chassis that enables corner-carving ability that has to be experienced to be believed. every Mini Cooper is a hoot to drive and will turn those frowns upside down.".Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C37H2A46739
Stock: D6739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 24,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$3,717 Below Market
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2017 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 Door 2dr features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is British Racing Green Metallic with a Carbon Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - LEATHER SEATS, SMART KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, AUX/USB INPUT, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION SYSTEM, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, VEHICLE DYNAMIC CONTROL, FOG LAMPS, HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS, ABS BRAKES, SECURITY SYSTEM, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, TRIP COMPUTER, REAR DEFROST, DUAL AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770-449-9711 OR VISIT WWW.IWANTUSEDCARS.COM FOR MORE INFO!!! - Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C3XH3B15986
Stock: B15986-78
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 21,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,800$3,136 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Your search is over! Don't miss this great MINI! The optimal mix of performance and efficiency! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. This 2 door, 4 passenger hatchback just recently passed the 20,000 mile mark! Top features include power windows, a leather steering wheel, front dual-zone air conditioning, and a split folding rear seat. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C55H3B93993
Stock: PH1822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 38,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,905$4,622 Below Market
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium Package Sport Package Transmission: Sport Automatic Panoramic Moonroof Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Led Headlights Wheels: 17" X 7" Cosmos Spoke Black Sun/Moonroof British Racing Green Metallic Dynamic Damper Control Rear Park Distance Control Rear View Camera Comfort Access Keyless Entry Mini Excitement Package Mini Yours Leather Steering Wheel Storage Package White Turn-Signal Lights Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All-Season Tires Black Roof & Mirror Caps Carbon Black; Double Stripe Cloth Led Fog Lights This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S is proudly offered by MINI of Las Vegas This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this MINI Hardtop 2 Door was only gently owned. This exceptional 2017 Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S has passed the MINI stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this MINIHardtop 2 Door Cooper S cannot be beat. This MINI Hardtop 2 Door's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage MINI Hardtop 2 Door. A rare find these days. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C36H3B94679
Stock: H3B94679
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 26,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,994$2,893 Below Market
Zeigler Pre-Owned - Berwyn / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 MINI Cooper Red **NEW BRAKES**, **ONE OWNER**, **BLUETOOTH**, **LEATHER**, **POWER SEATS**, **ACCIDENT FREE AUTO CHECK**, **NON-SMOKER**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**. Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago in Berwyn, IL treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. With over 40 years of operational excellence, tens of thousands of customers rely on Zeigler Automotive for all of their automotive needs. We know that you have high expectations, and as an automotive retailer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (708) 956-7700. Reviews: * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C51H2D16151
Stock: A3520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 17,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,318$2,078 Below Market
BMW of Asheville - Arden / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 17,347 Miles! EPA 38 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Moonroof, Turbo Charged Engine, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, PANORAMIC MOONROOF , TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STE. Aluminum Wheels, ALL-SEASON TIRESWHY BUY FROM USAt our new and used car dealership in North Carolina, you will find a staff that is committed to providing you with excellent customer service and a friendly atmosphere. Whether you need car parts, affordable auto service, or vehicle financing, we're the right dealership to help you achieve your needs.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC, PANORAMIC MOONROOFEXPERTS ARE SAYINGKBB.com's review says "No matter what's under the hood, Minis make the most of it with a chassis that enables corner-carving ability that has to be experienced to be believed. every Mini Cooper is a hoot to drive and will turn those frowns upside down.".Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C38H2F61723
Stock: D1723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 63,940 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,777$2,353 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***EXCELLENT CONDITION*** BEST DEAL*** LEATHER SEATS***MANUAL TRANSMISSION*** Buy and drive worry free!! Drives and Looks Like New 2017 Mini Cooper. Fast approval guarantee. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C32H3D01926
Stock: D01926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 21,579 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,599$2,172 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2017 Mini Cooper Hardtop looks fantastic in British Racing Green Metallic with a White roof panel and mirror caps. Powered by a Turbocharged 1.5 Liter 3 Cylinder that offers 134hp which is coupled to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This stellar Front Wheel Drive hatchback offers nearly 36mpg on the highway, superb driving dynamics, and eye-catching styling enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps/daytime running lights, and five-spoke alloy wheels.Slip inside our Cooper Hardtop's surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the competition. You will find Carbon Black accents as well as a wealth of amenities such as supportive front sports seats, a multi-function steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control to enhance every drive. You will also the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs as you cruise down the road in style.Our Mini features a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control to help keep you out of harm's way. Our Cooper provides distinctive Mini style along with the versatility and capability to enhance your busy lifestyle. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C30H2F61442
Stock: 114611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 26,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,799$3,383 Below Market
MINI of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
Mini of Santa Monica is pleased to present for sale this 2017 MINI Cooper as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This vehicle is finished in the White exterior and Carbon Black interior. This vehicle is well equipped with many features including: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo 7-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Call MINI of Santa Monica to book your test drive today, 424-581-6464. We welcome all trade-ins.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C35H3C64418
Stock: U1323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 31,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,488$2,147 Below Market
Honda on Grand - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 MINI Cooper S Red .FWD 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V TwinPower TurboAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickCall 630-833-7700 or Come to Honda On Grand in Elmhurst and get a deal that you can smile about!Reviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C51H2A45281
Stock: 00508A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 29,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999$2,938 Below Market
Orlando MINI - Orlando / Florida
Satellite Radio Prep **Enhanced Usb/ Bluetooth** Media Display** Mini Excitement Package** Heated Front Seats **16 in Black Alloy Wheels** Onboard Computer **LED Headlights **Panoramic Moonroof **Multifunction Steering Wheel **Automatic Climate Control** Center Armrest **Mini Driving Modes** Keyless Start/ Entry** WWW.IWANTAMINI.COM Thank you for choosing Fields Auto Group...as part of our unique level of service, all of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our Fields Matters Loyalty Program. This program offers you and your vehicle a wide array of exclusive amenities such as: Complimentary Car Washes, 10% off Accessories and Clothing, Internet Work Stations, Complimentary Breakfast and Lunch at our In House Cafe, Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Soda, and Ice Cream Free Service Loaners with Scheduled Appointments, Free Wi-Fi, and much more. Please call or visit us for complete Fields Matters details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C33H2A46558
Stock: M4292P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 35,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,950$3,320 Below Market
MINI of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
MINI of Mt. Laurel is very proud to offer this terrific-looking 2017 MINI Cooper S Gray with the following features:Dynamic Damper Control, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, Sport Package, Wheels: 17" x 7" Tentacle Spoke Silver, White Turn-Signal Lights. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.MINI of Mt Laurel is a proud member of the Holman Organization. For over 95 years, we have built long-lasting relationships and have welcomed thousands of people into the Holman family. Come see why being a part of the Holman family is so special. Visit us at www.holmanauto.com or schedule a test drive today with one of our expert Motoring Advisors!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C38H3B94523
Stock: H3B94523
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 22,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,900$2,942 Below Market
MINI of Marin - Corte Madera / California
MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceModel: Cooper HardtopColor: Melting Silver MetallicUpholstery: Carbon Black LeatheretteOptions: Premium Package - Comfort Access keyless entry - Panoramic moonroof - Storage package - MINI Excitement Package - harman/kardon Premium System STEPTRONIC Automatic Trans. Multifunction steering wheel Tire pressure monitor Space-saver spare Power-Folding Mirrors Universal garage-door opener Black Roof and Mirror Caps Floor mats Auto-dimming mirrors Auto-dimming rearview mirror Center armrest Rain sensor and auto headlight Automatic climate control Dynamic Cruise Control Media Display MINI Connected Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Daytime driving lights -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C35H2F61386
Stock: 3877
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 12,475 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,877$2,223 Below Market
Murdock Manhattan Chevrolet-Cadillac - Manhattan / Kansas
2017 MINI Cooper FWD 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo 7-Speed Automatic Blue Odometer is 11423 miles below market average! BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, * Non Smoker *, * 1 Owner *, 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo, 7-Speed Automatic, FWD. Outstanding prices and great service are why Murdock Manhattan has been your Manhattan - Junction City - Fort Riley dealer for over 35 years. We value your time so we only stock the very best used vehicles and do extensive price shopping to make your buying experience quick and easy. You've done the research, now give us a call at ***785-776-1950***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C54H3C63536
Stock: SA1181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- Acura RLX 2020