Used 2016 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

DCH Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Temecula - Temecula / California

REDUCED! LOW MILES! 2016 MINI Cooper 2-Door Hatchback with 6-Speed Automatic, 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo, Power Convenience Group, Factory Sound, Alloy Wheels, New Tires, More! Odometer is 15470 miles below market average! 27/37 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study, Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ DCH Certified vehicles have passed our 125-point inspection and qualify for our 90-day unlimited mile limited warranty with 1-year roadside assistance. Please visit our website for additional photos at www.dchchryslerjeepdodgeoftemecula.com Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWXP5C56G3B77661

Stock: RT020149B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020