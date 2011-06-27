  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2002 MINI Cooper
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(203)
Appraise this car

2002 MINI Cooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • The thrill of owning a piece of history laden with modern-day comforts, low base price, rally-ready suspension and steering, availability of BMW's latest safety technology, hatchback utility, lots of standard features, scheduled maintenance on-the-house for 3 years/36,000 miles.
  • Questionable interior ergonomics, limited first-year supply.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
MINI Cooper for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price
$5,980
Used Cooper for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Think of the born-again 2002 Mini Cooper as an affordable, luxurious go-kart for adults. Is this your dream car? Better get in line.

Vehicle overview

Last sold here in the early 1960s, the Mini is coming back to the United States for 2002 in care of BMW. You see, BMW is the owner of the Mini name. And while the company's Mini Cooper brainchild looks much like the original and still routes power to its front wheels, the newcomer is a completely modern automobile in every other respect. And that's OK with us -- we'll take BMW-designed suspension, steering and brakes any day. Especially when pricing starts at $16,850.

This endearing three-door hatchback will be available in two versions -- the Cooper and the Cooper S. The base car is powered by a 1.6-liter 16-valve inline four that makes 115 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 110 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. This may not sound like much power by today's standards, but keep in mind that the engine has only 2,300 lbs of car to propel. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, but if you don't want to shift your own gears, you can purchase a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) as an option. The CVT includes a six-speed Steptronic automanual mode. The sporty Cooper S is aided by an intercooled supercharger, allowing it to pump out 163 hp at 6,000 rpm and 155 lb-ft of twist at 4,000 rpm. A six-speed manual gearbox is your only transmission choice. Premium fuel is recommended for both models.

You can expect lively handling from either Cooper, as the car borrows its sophisticated multilink independent rear suspension from the current BMW 3 Series and gets a MacPherson strut arrangement up front. All four corners are suspended quite firmly, and like the original, the new Mini is glued to corners while exhibiting very little body roll. Additionally, the more performance-oriented Cooper S gets reinforced antiroll bars and firmer springs. Our early driving impressions suggest that the S model's suspension may be too stiff for some buyers, so a test drive is definitely a good idea. Electrically powered rack-and-pinion steering is standard in both cars -- you'll find that this setup feels incredibly responsive (you know, like the steering in BMW's lineup).

All Minis come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes assisted by Electronic Brake Distribution and Cornering Brake Control. The S model also includes traction control, and should you equip either model with the Sport package, you'll get Dynamic Stability Control, along with a corresponding wheel/tire upgrade, sport seats and fog lamps. Other standard-issue safety features include a flat-tire monitor, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for the driver and front passenger, head airbags (called the Advanced Head Protection System) and a crash sensor that automatically turns on the hazard and interior lights and unlocks all the doors in the event of a collision.

The base Cooper is outfitted with 15-inch wheels and tires; six-way manually adjustable leatherette seats (cloth is a no-cost option); a tilt steering wheel; a centrally mounted speedometer; air conditioning with micron filtration; a six-speaker stereo with CD changer pre-wiring; speed-sensitive intermittent wipers; and power windows (including an auto-down feature), locks and mirrors. The Cooper S adds 16-inch wheels and run-flat performance tires (which can make the ride a bit harsh), seat height adjustment, manual lumbar adjustment and a leather-wrapped steering wheel; all of these features are available for the base car. Oddly, cruise control costs extra for both models, and you have to pop for a $1,250 Premium package (sunroof, automatic air conditioning and more) to get it. Of course, the options list for either Cooper is extensive (think leather upholstery and onboard nav system) -- so much so that you could easily drive away with a Mini Cooper every bit as luxurious as a well-trimmed 3 Series.

Once you start piling on the options, though, the Cooper's reasonable base price will soar into the 20s, at which point the price of nostalgia and spirited if not explosive performance grows a bit steep. And with the first Coopers arriving in limited quantities, Mini retailers (cleverly housed within BMW dealerships) will not be cutting deals. Given the rather generous standard features list for both models, we suggest that you option the Cooper as sparingly as possible. You won't need leather and a Harman Kardon sound system to dart off onto a coastal highway with that special someone.

2002 Highlights

BMW subsidiary, Mini, resurrects an unforgettable old favorite with the release of the 2002 Mini Cooper. Available with either a 115-horsepower four-cylinder or a supercharged version of that engine worthy of 163 hp, the pint-sized but glamorous three-door hatchback features BMW-engineered suspension and steering and a base MSRP under 17 grand. Whether you're a 40-something hoping to relive earlier days, an autocross enthusiast or just the mild-mannered next-door neighbor, we expect that you'll run to the nearest BMW dealership in search of this coveted bundle of joy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 MINI Cooper.

5(77%)
4(9%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(8%)
4.4
203 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 203 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Mini Cooper S
Lisa,10/01/2007
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)
This car has been a real joy to drive. Not only does it handle exceptionally well in all weather conditions, it gets great mileage and has been very reliable. I replaced the run-flat tires with some wider softer tread tires, and that really made the car ride much more smoothly. I just carry a can of flat fixer in case I ever get a flat, which I have not in all the years I've owned it. I always tell people that the mini is not a luxury car, it drives like a sports car. The design is extremely utilitarian, which I like! I think everyone should own a Mini!
Best small car on the road!
tywashin,07/07/2010
Well, I have only owned it for about two months, so far it has been a great car. It's very fun to drive. And I like how other mini owners wave when ever we see each other. I draw attention wherever I go. It's also the best car I have ever had on gas. The seats could be a little more comfortable for long road trips.
Excellent Car, Too Bad...
Tomas N,01/23/2006
Driving the MINI Cooper is the most fun that anybody can have with their pants on; it really is that good. It's fast (although could be faster), and the phrase "corners like it's on rails" is a tremendous understatement. Unfortunately, the fun can only be had for 4, maybe 5 days a week, as the Cooper will inevitably spend the rest of the week getting fixed. In the 2+ years that I've had my car, it has been in the shop for a total of about 14-16 times. Everything has been replaced (from the power steering fan, to the entire transmission, and everything in between). I would estimate that the total cost of repairs (under warranty) has been approximately $10-$12K CDN.
Mini is a great car
Eamonja,03/06/2002
When I got the Mini I did not think it was powerful enough but I was sure wrong not only is it powerful enough it is the most luxurious car I have ever steped into. It's not like BMW luxurious its like leather couch luxurious. It is a very good choice to buy the Mini Cooper.
See all 203 reviews of the 2002 MINI Cooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
163 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 MINI Cooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 MINI Cooper
More About This Model

Michael Caine used one to escape the authorities in The Italian Job. It was the original econocar and the first with a front-mounted transverse four-cylinder engine mated to front-wheel drive (the format of virtually all current subcompacts). It also won three Monte Carlo rallies and would have won a fourth had it not been disqualified on a technicality. It's the most ubiquitous of British motorcars. It's the Mini.

It's also coming back to the United States.

Yet, unlike Volkswagen with its New Beetle, BMW (owner of the Mini brand and producer of the 2002 Cooper) doesn't seem to be cranking up the nostalgia machine, no doubt because the original hasn't been sold here since the early 1960s. The company will be happy if prospective customers simply remember the name and the car's general shape.

The new car certainly is faithful to that familiar silhouette. Oh, it's bigger and a whole bunch more streamlined, but it can't be mistaken for anything other than a Mini. There's the white roof (also available in black or painted the same color as the body), the cute little headlights (now flush-mounted into the fender) and that truncated rear roofline with the wheels at the very edges of the body. Even the front grille faithfully mimics the original.

So, BMW managed to make the new Mini look like the old one, but did it sacrifice the rest of its heritage the way VW did when it morphed the Beetle from a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive, air-cooled runabout into a front-engine, front-wheel-drive, water-cooled Golf in drag? Thankfully, for the purists, the new Mini remains true to its roots.

Gone, however, is the original's 850cc engine (which grew to 1,275cc over the years), replaced by a 1,598cc (1.6-liter) 16-valve four built jointly by BMW and Chrysler in Brazil. Those worried that Chrysler's involvement might lead to the lack of sophistication that bedevils the Neon needn't worry. The new engine is quite smooth and even if it isn't as eerily silent as a BMW inline six, it's not as raspy as most small fours.

It does, however, only put out 115 horsepower, and most of those ponies don't make themselves known until the tach needle swings past 4,000 rpm. Below that mark, the powerplant is a little lethargic. Row the five-speed manual gearbox with gusto and performance is sprightly, but try lugging the engine past a long truck at 3,000 rpm in a higher gear and acceleration is leisurely at best. Those who like to involve themselves with every aspect of driving will enjoy the constant shifting. Those looking for basic transportation, with a heaping dose of trendiness, will want more displacement and torque.

That will no doubt be available when the Cooper S version of the Mini arrives (both cars are due in the States this March). Powered by a bored-out version of the Cooper's engine that measures 1.8 liters of cylinder volume, the S adds a supercharger that boosts power to 163 horses, along with an attendant increase in torque. That's good enough to reduce the base Cooper's estimated 9.1-second 0-to-60 time to a more pleasing 7.5 seconds.

There's another powertrain feature that may, or may not, appeal to Americans (that waffling is because we weren't able to test the Mini in its final production spec). A continuously variable transmission (CVT) will be available to those who can't stir their own gears.

Unlike conventional automatics, which contain a set of traditional gears, a CVT has no toothed cogs, clutch plates or torque converter. Instead, a steel belt and a pair of variable, tapered pulleys provide variable transmission ratios. Instead of the engine constantly changing speed, and the gear ratio remaining constant, the CVT keeps the engine speed constant, and the transmission's gear ratio constantly changes to alter speed and acceleration.

Snick the Mini CVT into drive, and the little car eases eerily away with no shifting of gears, the tach hovering continuously around 2,500 rpm. Mat the throttle in "D" and the engine revs rise to about 5,000 rpm and then stay there, without the through-the-gears sensation of rpm increasing as the speeds increase. There's also a Sport mode that keeps the engine hovering closer to the 6,000-rpm mark.

Keeping the engine revs constant is the source of the CVT's efficiency. By keeping the engine at the speeds where it makes its power — in the Mini's case between its 4,500 rpm torque peak and the 6,000 rpm power peak — the CVT makes the most of the 1.6-liter engine's modest performance.

What a CVT doesn't do is give the driver normal feedback, making increasing amounts of engine noise like most cars do as they rev through the gears. It takes some getting used to, but the CVT does give the Mini a sporting edge over normal automatics because it's always at the ready with maximum power.

However, it seems that this characteristic of the CVT has disconcerted some American drivers. According to BMW, folks on this side of the Atlantic prefer the traditional feel of a transmission shifting through the gears. So, while Europe gets the benefit of a true CVT transmission, the United States is slated to get a modified version in which six "gears" have been artificially programmed into its computer controller, eliminating much of the benefit of the CVT design.

No such vagaries plague the Mini's handling, however. The little Brit borrows the sophisticated multilink independent rear suspension from the current BMW 3 Series and gets a MacPherson strut arrangement up front. All four corners are suspended quite firmly and like the original, the new Mini is glued to corners while exhibiting very little body roll.

Unlike the original, the Mini has firm rack-and-pinion steering, like that of its Bavarian parent's fine touring sedans. Even cruising at speed, there's no wandering or darting, and off center, the Mini exhibits immediate responsiveness. Mini's steering is electrically powered, a feature BMW claims draws less power from the engine.

One might expect that such a short car (142.8 inches in overall length) with such a firm suspension would have an unforgiving ride with plenty of fore and aft pitching. While it's true that the Mini will never be mistaken for a Cadillac, or even a BMW, the ride isn't nearly as harsh as expected. That's because the wheels have been pushed as close to the corners of the car as possible, resulting in a relatively long 97.1-inch wheelbase and a wide track (57.4 inches front/57.7 inches rear). It's worth noting that while the standard Mini comes with 175/65R15 tires, there are 16- and 17-inch wheel and tire options. The standard items have plenty of grip for all but the most demanding drivers, but the larger varieties have the advantage of being equipped with run-flat tires.

BMW must have studied the interior details of earlier Minis closely, so well does its cabin flavor mimic the original. A prime example is the row of toggle-style switches that control the windows, door locks and lights. Once upon a time, before bureaucrats got involved in auto design, all sports cars used such toggles.

Other highlights include the steering column-mounted tachometer and the speedometer located above the audio system in the center of the dashboard. Some may complain about this location because it's out of the line of sight, but the darn thing is so big, it's impossible to ignore. And like the original, the doors are huge, something that's going to allow those nostalgic 40- and 50-somethings easy access to the low-mounted front seats, despite their creaky knees.

Obviously, 50 years of development have brought some advantages. For one, the rear seat is much more accommodating, offering excellent comfort and decent head- and elbow room. Not surprisingly, rear legroom is at a premium. If the front seats are placed as far back in their track as they will travel, they rest almost flush with the rear seat bottom. But there's a reasonable amount of cargo space behind the rear seats, with the deep well able to swallow more than a weekend's worth of gear. Of course, if you use the Mini as BMW envisions — as a getaway vehicle for two romantics — the rear seats fold down and there's plenty of room for larger suitcases and the like.

Unfortunately, there are a number of detail flaws inside the Mini. For instance, the gear indicator is a tiny LED on the speedometer that's virtually invisible. The audio system's volume control is tiny, reminiscent of the miniscule knobs that used to plague Suzuki products. And the standard audio system itself isn't any great shakes, either, a surprise considering the premium pricing the Mini will command compared with other subcompacts.

A basic Mini Cooper will cost about $18,000 and something less than $21,000 should land you the supercharged Cooper S. Because the Mini is still several months away from being sold in North America, specs haven't been completely finalized, though all models will get six airbags (front, side and head airbags) as well as a single CD player. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and electronic brake distribution (EBD) will come standard, and a Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system is expected on the options list. A stiffer sport suspension is also planned (good to match with the optional upgraded wheels and tires), not to mention a premium Harman Kardon audio system, a six-disc CD changer, sport seats and a navigation system.

Final interior trim hadn't been decided upon at the time of our first opportunity to drive the Mini, but the two-tone leather of our test cars was quite attractive and matched well with the exterior colors. Two levels of air conditioning systems were demonstrated; a base version and a higher-tech automatic climate control system. It's also worth noting that along with the supercharger, the Cooper S model gets standard 16-inch wheels and a six-speed, instead of a five-speed, manual transmission.

Add in all the options, and it's likely that a top-of-the-line Mini Cooper S will retail for close to $30,000. That's a far cry from the original Mini's mandate and in the sole purview of the wealthy over-40 crowd. Which means that Oscar-winner Michael Caine, provided he can get a slot on a dealer's waiting list, shouldn't have any trouble affording one.

Used 2002 MINI Cooper Overview

The Used 2002 MINI Cooper is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 MINI Cooper?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 MINI Cooper trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 MINI Cooper S is priced between $5,980 and$5,980 with odometer readings between 79731 and79731 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 MINI Coopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 MINI Cooper for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Coopers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,980 and mileage as low as 79731 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 MINI Cooper.

Can't find a used 2002 MINI Coopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,551.

Find a used MINI for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,504.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,030.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 MINI Cooper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Cooper lease specials

Related Used 2002 MINI Cooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles