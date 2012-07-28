Used 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me
- 82,940 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,890$1,164 Below Market
- 81,936 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,440$689 Below Market
- 58,056 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950
- 96,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,496$527 Below Market
- 70,190 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,499
- 49,030 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,880
- 40,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,599
- 77,104 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,875$615 Below Market
- 87,441 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 47,317 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
- 97,001 miles
$7,995
- 159,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,799
- 63,372 miles
$8,995
- 101,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,850
- 141,283 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
- 72,878 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,597$5,073 Below Market
- 103,684 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488$1,414 Below Market
- 131,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,295$1,364 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Clubman
mrorange308,07/28/2012
Overall we love our MINI Cooper Clubman. The driving experience is fantastic. We have the automatic and it has more that suitable power. The design is great and we always get positive comments. The problem with the car is with the finish of the paint. Our clear coat developed spots in it within 4 months of ownership. Now the clear coat is disappearing in small areas of the car. MINIs warranty does not cover this defect. I would expect the paint of a brand new car to last longer than a few months.
