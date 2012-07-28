Used 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

127 listings
Cooper Clubman Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 127 listings
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Dark Green
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    82,940 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,890

    $1,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Black
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    81,936 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,440

    $689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Black
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    58,056 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    96,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,496

    $527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works in Gray
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works

    70,190 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,499

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Light Blue
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    49,030 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,880

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Light Blue
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    40,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Gray
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    77,104 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,875

    $615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman in Red
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman

    87,441 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works in Red
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works

    47,317 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    97,001 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman in Gray
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman

    159,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,799

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman

    63,372 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    101,384 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,850

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    141,283 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Silver
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    72,878 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,597

    $5,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman

    103,684 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,488

    $1,414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman in Red
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

    131,585 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,295

    $1,364 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Clubman

My MINI has paint problems
mrorange308,07/28/2012
Overall we love our MINI Cooper Clubman. The driving experience is fantastic. We have the automatic and it has more that suitable power. The design is great and we always get positive comments. The problem with the car is with the finish of the paint. Our clear coat developed spots in it within 4 months of ownership. Now the clear coat is disappearing in small areas of the car. MINIs warranty does not cover this defect. I would expect the paint of a brand new car to last longer than a few months.
