Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door for Sale Near Me

- 14,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,999$4,878 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C5XJ2A49321
Stock: C303483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- certified
2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper25,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,898$4,819 Below Market
East Bay MINI - Pleasanton / California
NAVIGATION, WARRANTY INCLUDED, Serviced here, CARFAX 1-Owner, MINI Certified, Clean, LOW MILES - 25,039! Back-Up Camera, Turbo, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT , TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STE. FULLY LOADED, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIOKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Chrome Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS. NAVIGATION, WARRANTY INCLUDED, Serviced hereOPTION PACKAGESFULLY LOADED Premium Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Panoramic Moonroof, Storage Package, MINI Excitement Package, Sport Package, Dynamic Damper Control, White Turn-Signal Lights, LED Headlights, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Loop Spoke Silver Style 494, Tires: 195/55R16, MINI Driving Modes, Technology Package, Wired Package, 8.8" widescreen and MINI touch controller, Parking Assistant w/Front & Rear PDC, Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected XL, Navigation System, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC, ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO 1 year All Access subscription. MINI Cooper with British Racing Green Metallic exterior and Carbon Black interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 4500 RPM*.A GREAT VALUEThis Hardtop 2 Door is priced $4,900 below Kelley Blue Book.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEComprehensive Inspection by MINI technicians, and only factory-authorized parts are used for repairs, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included for the duration of the Certified warranty, Trip-Interruption Services, Vehicles sold after April 1, 2014 carry a transferable Certified warranty, Balance of original new vehicle warranty, plus 1-Year/Unlimited Mile WarrantyPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C52J3C65095
Stock: MM0297A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 23,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,895$5,957 Below Market
Audi Reading - Leesport / Pennsylvania
FRESH INSPECTION! 2018 MINI Cooper! CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, 2D Hatchback, 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo, 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, FWD, Melting Silver Metallic, Carbon Black w/SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery. 2018 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo Melting Silver MetallicOdometer is 2166 miles below market average!A LITTLE ABOUT US. Unlike most dealers we keep all of our trade in vehicles from our New Audi and New Volkswagen sales, and on many we recondition these vehicles to meet PA State Inspection. We price our trade vehicles aggressively to the market. Give us a call, we're happy to do a fresh walk around and answer any questions you may have about the car as you are on the phone! Our goal is to offer these cars at prices which are usually the least expensive or nearly the least expensive on the internet with very little mark-up. We are experts in shipping and financing, give us a call to schedule your test drive today! 610-777-6500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C53J2G61378
Stock: XE5346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 29,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,750$4,853 Below Market
Kuhn Volkswagen - Tampa / Florida
MINI Cooper S 2D Hatchback FWD Electric Blue Metallic **BLUETOOTH**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **USB PORT**, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY!, LOCAL TRADE REMAINING FULL FACTORY WARRANTY!. We Save You Time and Money Utilizing Internet Value Pricing! Our goal at Kuhn is to save you thousands on any vehicle in-stock by presenting market-based Internet Value Pricing. We do not artificially inflate our vehicle prices, attempting to win a negotiation contest with our guests. In short, we never play pricing games! Kuhn Automotive Group--Proudly serving the Greater Tampa Bay Area and beyond, including Saint Petersburg, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Brandon, Temple Terrace, Pinellas Park, Plant City, Largo, Lakeland, Orlando, and YOU! Call us today! (813) 872-4841.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C53J2A48222
Stock: V20100A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 18,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,999$1,642 Below Market
DCH Toyota of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
White 2018 MINI Special Editions FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.5L 12V TwinPower TurboWE'LL BUY YOUR CAR OR TRUCK EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US! Recent Arrival! 27/35 City/Highway MPG This vehicle comes with the following: 125-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 90-Day/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Platinum Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C57J3C65108
Stock: TXP13146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 20,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,500$1,980 Below Market
Lambert Buick GMC - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Special Editions Oxford Edition, 2D Hatchback, 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo, 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, FWD, Pepper White, Carbon Black w/SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, MINI 6.5' Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Panoramic Moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Pepper White 2018 MINI Special Editions Oxford Edition FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo The Area's largest inventory at one location, with over 800 vehicles available and ready for immediate delivery!!! You may qualify for extra savings or rebates contact us today to find out the details!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C53J2H28979
Stock: R42405D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 9,852 milesGreat Deal
$18,480$1,732 Below Market
Leith Volkswagen of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C58J2G62719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,236$1,478 Below Market
Dyer Chevrolet - Vero Beach / Florida
Silver 2018 MINI John Cooper Works FWD 6-Speed 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXM9C59J2F66145
Stock: 1C20116A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 17,113 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,985
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
Mini Yours Lapisluxury Blue Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Carbon Black; Double Stripe Cloth This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The look is unmistakably MINI, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper will definitely turn heads. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C50J2G62522
Stock: J2G62522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 29,808 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2018 Mini Cooper S 2 door Hardtop! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great options including a Automatic Transmission, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, CD, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, AC, Tilt, Cruise, Keyless Entry, and Much More! Please note this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage which had been repaired. Overall this car is very clean inside and out! It's Priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C52J2A48745
Stock: A48745FA71558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 6,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,928$802 Below Market
Colonial Auto Center - Charlottesville / Virginia
ONE OWNER *** S PACKAGE *** COLD WEATHER PACKAGE *** PREMIUM PACKAGE *** HEATED LEATHER *** PANORAMIC MOONROOF *** BACK UP CAMERA *** FOG LIGHTS *** UNDER MINI FACTORY WARRANTY ***Odometer is 13063 miles below market average!25/32 City/Highway MPGTo Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C52J2A48826
Stock: PG7850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 6,211 milesGood Deal
$17,999$1,263 Below Market
Auto Advantage - Hendersonville / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 16299 miles below market average!Sunroof, Leather, Special Editions Oxford Edition, 2D Hatchback, 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo, 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, FWD, British Racing Green Metallic, Carbon Black w/SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Alloy wheels, Panoramic Moonroof. 2018 MINI Special Editions Oxford Edition 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo British Racing Green Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C50J2G61421
Stock: P524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper25,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,975
MINI of the Woodlands - Conroe / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Signature Line Package Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Wheels: 16" X 6.5" Victory Spoke Black Heated Front Seats Pepper White White Turn-Signal Lights Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All-Season Tires Carbon Black; Double Stripe Cloth Run-Flat Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Check out this gently-used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door we recently got in. MINI Certified Pre-owned. This MINI includes: PEPPER WHITE WHITE TURN-SIGNAL LIGHTS HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) SIGNATURE LINE PACKAGE Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Heated Front Seat(s) Tires - Rear Performance A/T 6-Speed A/T RUN-FLAT TIRES Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season WHEELS: 16 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance ALL-SEASON TIRES Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this MINI Hardtop 2 Door. You can tell this 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 25,731mi and appears with a showroom shine. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C54J2G62118
Stock: J2G62118
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 17,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,375$207 Below Market
Koenig Subaru - Port Angeles / Washington
2018 MINI Cooper Deep Blue Metallic Bluetooth, Hands-Free, One Owner, Heated Seats, Local Trade, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anthracite Headliner, Auto-Dimming Interior Exterior Mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Black Bonnet Stripes, Cold Weather Package, Double Stripe Cloth, Dynamic Damper Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, John Cooper Works Interior Package, Leather steering wheel, LED Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5' Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, MINI Driving Modes, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport Package, Sport Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 16' x 6.5' Loop Spoke Silver, White Turn-Signal Lights. Family owned and operated, Koenig Subaru has been proudly serving the Port Angeles, WA area since 1975. Since opening our doors, our dealership has maintained our solid commitment to our customers offering a wide selection of cars and trucks and ease of purchase. We are proud to offer Vehicle Sales, Service, Parts and our new State of the Art Tire Center. Whether you're looking for a new Subaru or a pre-owned vehicle. You can trust that our dealership will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP5C5XJ3D02006
Stock: 13644A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2019
- 19,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,992$417 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$30,100.00 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dynamic Damper Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Sport Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 7" Tentacle Spoke Silver, White Turn-Signal Lights.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C51J2A48185
Stock: A48185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 10,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,488
BMW of Austin - Austin / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 12104 miles below market average! You can trust BMW of Austin for your next pre-owned vehicle! Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C56J2A48618
Stock: 2A48618T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 29,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,999
Wiesner Buick GMC - Conroe / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Beige 2018 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Since 1972 Wiesner has been a name people around Houston and Conroe have trusted for great sales and service. Past Chairman of the Board and CEO John Wiesner was born in Richmond, Texas and grew up in Hempstead. He married Beth Sorsby, also of Hempstead. They were graduates of Southern Methodist University. Mr. Wiesner started his automotive career in Hempstead in 1949, then moved to Baytown. In 1977, he purchased the Buick-Pontiac-GMC dealership in Conroe which is now the main headquarters for the Wiesner Automotive Group. Today the Wiesner Family carries on the tradition started by their father and grand-father by maintaining that great level of trust through community involvement, promoting quality brands and standing behind the motto Buy for Less at Wiesner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C52J2A48647
Stock: LC3033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 12,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,998$1,197 Below Market
Beemer Haus - Mesa / Arizona
SPORT PACKAGE, JCW INTERIOR PACKAGE, Under Mini Warranty. SPORT PACKAGE includes: 17" Cosmos Spoke Black Wheels White Turn-Signal Lights Dynamic Damper Control Led Fog Lights Led Headlights JCW INTERIOR PACKAGE includes: HEADLINER IN Anthracite JCW Leather Steering Wheel Multifunction Steering Wheel ADDITIONAL OPTIONS are: 17" Cosmos Spoke Black Wheels, Automatic Climate Control, Center Armrest, Color Line Carbon Black, Enhanced USB And BLUETOOTH, Interior Surface Black Checker, Led Fog Lights, Mini Driving Modes, Performance Control, Refrigerant, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, White Turn-Signal Lights, Acoustic Belt Warning, Black Bonnet Stripes, Characteristic Control, Daytime Driving Lights, Floor Mats, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, Led Headlights, Mini Excitement Package, ON-Board Computer, Radio Control US, RUNFLAT Tires, STEPTRONIC Automatic Transmission, Transport Protection, All-Season Tires, Black Roof And Mirror Caps, CO2 Relevant Vehicles, Dynamic Cruise Control, HEADLINER IN Anthracite, Language Version English, Mini 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, Mini Sport Shorty Antenna, Park Distance Control (Rear), Rain Sensor And Auto Headlight, Satellite Radio Preparation, Supplement Tank Filling, Visible Chassis Number, Ambient Lighting, Blow-BY Heater, Cold Climate Version, Dynamic Damper Control, Hot Climate Version, Led Door Projector, Mini Connected, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Passenger Seat Height Adjust, Rear View Camera, Shipping Package, Tier 2, and so much more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C50J3B95141
Stock: B95141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
