  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2003 MINI Cooper
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(339)
Appraise this car

2003 MINI Cooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • The thrill of owning a piece of history with modern underpinnings, BMW-engineered suspension and steering, chock full of comfort and safety features, hatchback utility, scheduled maintenance on-the-house for 3 years/36,000 miles.
  • Not enough horsepower in base model, questionable seat comfort, not much room for passengers and cargo, price goes up quickly with options, limited supply encourages dealer mark-up.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
MINI Cooper for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$1,329 - $2,928
Used Cooper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Think of the born-again 2003 Mini Cooper as an affordable, luxurious go-kart for adults. Is this your dream car? Better get in line.

2003 Highlights

For their second season in the U.S. market, the 2003 Mini Cooper and Cooper S will now come with a second remote key and pre-wiring for a dealer-installed alarm system. Anthracite (smoke gray, that is) interior trim is available as a no-cost option for both cars, and the Cooper S is eligible for the high-gloss silver interior treatment found in the base Cooper. Sound systems will be satellite radio-ready this year, and the rear cargo area now has a power point.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 MINI Cooper.

5(81%)
4(11%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.7
339 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 339 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my mini - Car lover
Amber,10/11/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)
Just starting from the time I got the car- I Purchased my mini last year (in 2014). The seller did not do any maintenance to the car since he owned it (for 3 years) and no record of what was done to the car. I could tell there was something going on with the belt at the time I purchased it. (ended up being belt tensioner) We have done tons of maintenance that was overdue along with preventative maintenance to keep it running strong.I literally drove my mini from Florida to California, then from California to Iowa, then from Iowa to Florida and had no issues. Not to mention the little car was weighted down most likely beyond its capacity as I was moving around the country a lot at the time. Here is a list of typical things that need to be replaced for higher mile minis and I highly suggest you look into these parts for replacement if you do own a mini: *Bypass valve *PC Valve *Spark plugs and wires *Coil Pack (usually rusted connection causing acceleration issues) *Map Sensors (preventative not really needed at the time) *Timing chain tensioner *ATI super charger damper crank pulley (highly suggest you go with a higher grade crank pulley- the stock ones are known to not last) *Power steering pump (always known to eventually go bad) Oil pan and seal *replaced belt *fuel filter *Suspension bump stops *Engine Mounts (mine were literally done for falling apart- i went with poly mounts however it will make the car more rigid so more vibration) I am a mother with a 3-year-old son. I have a large Recaro Car seat that fits in my car. I drive my car daily and I make road trips in my car. You have to decide personally why do you want an older R53 mini? My husband and I work on our own cars so we don't pay for a mechanic; We only pay for the parts. I highly suggest Way Motor Works or ECS Tuning they have the best deals on parts from what we have found for my mini. The car is small and rigid so the ride is not as smooth as our 335Xi BMW. If you want something that drives like a Cadillac then think about getting a different car. This is a fun little car that I enjoy modding and driving and I plan on replacing the engine when it comes to that point. I don't plan on ever getting rid of my mini. Is there some maintenance sure what car does not have maintenance especially once you hit 100k miles. Mini coopers are not your Toyota Camry or Honda Civic standard car they are for the unique few who find an interest in the silly character and the up and down pro and cons of what all involves the mini.
Need space in the garage?
Chazz,05/30/2016
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)
Here was the challenge: Find a decent performing car that would fit in my two car garage along with an electric golf cart and a Chrysler Town and Country. At the time – about three years ago - the Fiat Abarth was out of stock at the local dealers and the current Mini was about an inch and a half too long. However the earlier Mini, being a little shorter, would work just fine, so I bought a used Cooper S to replace my Porsche. The previous owner had installed 18 inch wheels which allowed the car to corner as if on rails but resulted in a really rough ride. After about a year of this, I changed to 17 inch wheels. Much better. Any car with over 100,000 miles is going to need a lot of things replaced, and the Mini is no exception. Maintenance cost can be greatly reduced by not using “genuine Mini” parts. For example, I just had the clutch changed (for the first time) at 160,000 miles. The dual mass flywheel used as original equipment by Mini is made by Luk in Germany. Buying the replacement genuine Luk part from Rock Auto cost me $254.79 whereas had I bought the same part with a Mini sticker on it, the price would have been $734.75. I think of this Mini as a two person and a dog sports car that surprises many people with how fast it i
Research the quality issues before you buy
Paul Chiang,05/28/2016
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
The Mini Cooper is the car to get if you value the unique blend of sporty handling, appearance and cargo space above all else, including reliability issues and the high cost of maintenance and repairs. I have lived with a stuck driver's side window and a windshield stress crack for many years. When I brought my Mini in for a recent power steering recall, I was informed that coolant and oil was leaking. It would cost almost $3k at the dealer or $1.5k at an independent shop. There is no shortage of class action lawsuits for various problems that Mini refused to resolve. It's a fun car to drive under the speed limit. I can squeeze a lot of stuff into it. I have been able to transport a folded queen memory foam mattress. I decided to sell my Mini rather than repair everything and risk facing other issues (clutch, transmission, etc.) popping up in the near future. I paid the MSRP of $17k in 2003 and sold it for $3k to the local franchise dealer in 2016 after another mechanic corroborated the repairs that were needed. I was not able to get anyone on Craigslist to pay more than the dealer.
Cute on the Outside, Scarey Under the Hood
ddealminana,05/26/2012
I was given this car in 2004 as a gift from my parents. I could not have been happier. After having it for over eight years now, I am ready to drive it into the Hudson. This car has been nothing but one major problem after another. The first year I got it I was on the highway and the car just stopped switching gears above third gear. Luckily that was covered under warranty. Since, I have had the air conditioning go out twice, the power steering go out, windows stopped, door locks stopped, numerous overheating episodes, etc. My poor father has spent numerous hours and dollars repairing this thing. Thank goodness I have him though, because I would have spent several thousands by now
See all 339 reviews of the 2003 MINI Cooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
163 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 MINI Cooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 MINI Cooper
More About This Model

West Sussex, England: It's no banner headline when a son screws up his father's legacy. Chad McQueen is but a mere shadow of his dad's magnetic screen presence. And were George Jr. half the diplomat his father was, France and the rest of the U.N. would be lining up for the privilege of assassinating Saddam Hussein.

Once in a blue moon, though, there comes a progeny who doesn't let the world down. Brett has done nothing to sully the Hull reputation for hard-hitting hockey. Michael's road racing career has done nothing to tarnish the Andretti name. And I have a funny feeling that motor racing legend John Cooper is looking down from behind the pearly gates with more than a modicum of pride. Mr. Cooper, you see, won two Formula One championships, dominated Formula Junior racing in his delicate and diminutive Norton Manx-powered open-wheeler and revolutionized open-wheel racing by engineering the first rear-engine car to win a world championship event. His enduring legacy, however, will always be the Mini Cooper — the feisty version of Alec Issigonis' little runabout that transformed the world's first transverse-mounted front-engine, front-wheel-drive econocar into a Monte Carlo Rally winner and on-track giant slayer.

By the time all was said and done, 200,000 of the perky little Minis made their way into production — peaking in the late 1960s with the powerful 1,275-cubic-centimeter version that claimed a then incredible 72 horsepower. This all but ensured a place in automotive history for John Cooper, right up there with Jack Brabham, Enzo Ferrari and Carroll Shelby. According to Cooper files, John managed to bag a ride in a prototype of the BMW-produced Cooper S before his death in 2000. One must wonder if that short ride was the inspiration for son Michael to begin producing John Cooper Works-tuned Minis.

While the supercharged version of the Mini, the Cooper S, is adequately powerful, it is far from the rip-snorter many expected. If 163 horsepower are available from the stock version, they must be ponies rather than thoroughbreds. BMW claims a 0-to-60 time in the low 7 seconds for the Cooper S, but I have never been able to duplicate it.

The John Cooper Works edition of the same car suffers no such paucity, even though the West Sussex-based tuning garage claims only a 37-hp increase from its extensive tuning kit and an equally modest 22 extra pound-feet of torque. Yet it feels like much more. Throw on the Work's flowed cylinder head, larger-capacity supercharger and freer-flowing exhaust system and the Cooper S is transformed. What was once a plaything is now a serious sports car. Acceleration that was once Camrylike is now more akin to that of Subaru's WRX. Michael Cooper claims 6.7 seconds for his car's 0-to-100-km/h (62.5 mph) time, but the difference between his version and the factory S feels livelier than the numbers may suggest.

Most apparent is the increase in low-end torque. Where the stock version needs 4,500 rpm before opening its eyes, the tuned version pulls from as low as 3,000 rpm. The Works edition produces more torque from 2,500 rpm all the way to 6,750 than the stock S does at 4,000 rpm. This means that unlike the original, which seems to run out of steam at the top of third gear, the Works edition still pulls hard in fifth; only the extra-tall sixth cog is able to blunt the invigorated 1.6-liter four's grunt.

In fact, the John Cooper Works Mini is one of those rare cars that has "enough" power. Any more might tax the chassis just a bit too much. As it is, the standard front 205/45R17 run-flat radial tires (Michelin or Dunlop) are working overtime trying to contain all that torque. And, because the Works edition arrives at corners carrying much more speed, any more power and the brakes would be overwhelmed.

John Cooper Works will offer a wheel upgrade to 18 inches with lower-profile 205/40R18 performance radials for those needing even more cornering potential to go along with the extra straight-line speed. However, since they are run-flats as well, their reinforced sidewalls stiffen the ride just a bit too much for our potholed roads. There will also be some Work's bucket seats with increased side bolstering to take advantage of the car's greater handling potential.

North American pricing has not been set for the John Cooper Works kit yet, but rumor has it coming in at around $4,500. That includes the aforementioned supercharger, cylinder head, exhaust system, all gaskets, four new spark plugs and the nine and a half hours required to install all the bits at your local BMW dealer. More importantly, the John Cooper Works kit has the same new car warranty as any other BMW-authorized part.

Despite the lofty price, the John Cooper Works tuning kit is a bargain. Put simply, you would be an absolute fool to decide to opt for the extra poke of the Cooper S over the base Cooper and not spring for the full-on Works edition. So equipped, the Mini Cooper S is the hottest hatch on the planet and the car it should have been all along.

Imagine that, the Brits improving on a German car.

Used 2003 MINI Cooper Overview

The Used 2003 MINI Cooper is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Hatchback. Available styles include S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M), and 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 MINI Cooper?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 MINI Coopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 MINI Cooper for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 MINI Cooper.

Can't find a used 2003 MINI Coopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,826.

Find a used MINI for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,741.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,533.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,849.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 MINI Cooper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Cooper lease specials

Related Used 2003 MINI Cooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles