Consumer Rating
(369)
2004 MINI Cooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • It's a piece of history with modern underpinnings, BMW-engineered suspension and steering, chock full of comfort and safety features, hatchback utility, free scheduled maintenance for 3 years/36,000 miles.
  • Not enough horsepower in base model, questionable seat comfort, not much room for passengers and cargo, some low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Replete with British charm and German engineering, think of the 2004 Mini Cooper as an affordable, luxurious go-kart for adults.

2004 Highlights

Both 2004 Mini Cooper trims offer a new three-spoke leather sport steering wheel. A rear power socket returns as a standard item, and beige leather sport seats are now available. A digital speedometer readout has been added to the electronic display, and an instantaneous fuel-consumption function has been added to its on-board computer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 MINI Cooper.

5(86%)
4(10%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
369 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

'04 Mini Cooper S, The Best!
soldier73,03/03/2013
I bought it with 128K miles 5 months ago as a comuter car, I drive 100 miles round trip daily to and from work in Germany. I beat this car up, over 100 mph on the autobahn all of the time and it hasn't missed a beat yet and I've put over 11K miles on it. Ok, I've had to add oil here and there, but that's true with many turbo/super charged car.I'm a little bigger than the average guy, 6'2" but to my surprise the car is just right. I've even made trips with my family, wife and two boys 10 and 11 y/o in it and haven't had any issues with space. I've owned multiple BMWs, to include the E46 M3 and this car is on par with the best of them with better fuel economy.
My "Lil Blue"
Kramer,01/08/2016
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I wanted a Mini for three years, and after much research and patience I finally bought one! I cannot say enough amazing things about this car, but first what I learned from reviews was DON'T BUY AN AUTOMATIC. They have major problems. (I only buy stick anyways) And the "S" model may be faster but seems to have more issues. So I bought the good ol' regular Coop. I just bought it with 99,000 miles and it drives and rides like it's brand new! It's it so fun to drive, ever night after I get off work I find myself aimlessly driving around because it's so fun to drive. The big mph gauge in the middle is awesome, and everything has a round and sophisticated feel to it. The clutch is so smooth. It handles like a dream. The seats HUG my back, even my dad was really impressed with the car. (And he's owned over 50 cars) He owns a Mercedes convertible which is fun to drive, but I have to say I enjoy driving this more! The second I test drove it I knew that was it. The car just feels like one with you. I will keep this car going for as long as possible unless I get a newer one. You are missing out if you don't have one! Just do the maintenance yourself and you'll be fine.
Best car ever!
ksunshine11,04/12/2012
I bought a 2004 base cooper with 90,000 miles on it and I couldn't be happier! Getting 36-38 mpg average, and I don't drive like a grandma! I did my research beforehand, learned cvt transmissions and standard automatic transmissions have major problems, but standard manual is fine. Also the supercharged have water pump and cooling system issues, they do have 60 more horsepower (but only .2 sec faster than base, wth?) Repair cost are about the same as any other car, just dont take it to the dealer! But DO stay on top of maintenence. Go for the base manual, you won't be disappointed!
MIN-E
John S,08/28/2006
I bought my Mini Cooper S used with 17,000 on it for a fair price. It is one of the best cars ever driven. People stare, smile, and ask questions wherever you stop. This car is fun, fun, fun. That's all you can really say. Downside - this is not a family car, but it is perfect for two and the occasional three or four. At 20,000 miles, I had to have the slave cylinder replaced (leaking). This was all taken care of under warrenty.
See all 369 reviews of the 2004 MINI Cooper
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
163 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 MINI Cooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 MINI Cooper

Used 2004 MINI Cooper Overview

The Used 2004 MINI Cooper is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M).

