I wanted a Mini for three years, and after much research and patience I finally bought one! I cannot say enough amazing things about this car, but first what I learned from reviews was DON'T BUY AN AUTOMATIC. They have major problems. (I only buy stick anyways) And the "S" model may be faster but seems to have more issues. So I bought the good ol' regular Coop. I just bought it with 99,000 miles and it drives and rides like it's brand new! It's it so fun to drive, ever night after I get off work I find myself aimlessly driving around because it's so fun to drive. The big mph gauge in the middle is awesome, and everything has a round and sophisticated feel to it. The clutch is so smooth. It handles like a dream. The seats HUG my back, even my dad was really impressed with the car. (And he's owned over 50 cars) He owns a Mercedes convertible which is fun to drive, but I have to say I enjoy driving this more! The second I test drove it I knew that was it. The car just feels like one with you. I will keep this car going for as long as possible unless I get a newer one. You are missing out if you don't have one! Just do the maintenance yourself and you'll be fine.

Read more