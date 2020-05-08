Used 2006 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me
- 47,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,325$981 Below Market
Ralph Schomp MINI - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
***Just Traded In***, LOW MILES - 47,462! Hardtop trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Seats, SPORT PKG, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PKG, 5-SPEED MANUAL GETRAG TRANSMISSION AND MORE!SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP MINI?Schomp MINI is loved by everyone except the competition because of their One Price, One Promise guarantee which sets this Denver MINI Cooper dealer apart from the rest by having the absolute best price posted on all vehicles. Whether you're looking for a Colorado Springs Mini Cooper, Boulder Mini Cooper, Grand Junction Mini Cooper or Castle Rock Mini Cooper, Shoppers looking for the best Colorado Mini Coopers visit Schomp Automotive!OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG multi-function steering wheel w/cruise control, panoramic pwr sunroof, auto climate control, on-board computer, SPORT PKG dynamic stability control, sport seats, front fog lamps, 16" 5-star alloy wheels w/P195/55R16 run-flat performance tires or 16" bridge spoke alloy wheels w/run-flat all-season tires, harman/kardon SOUND SYSTEM (8) speakers, DSP, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, heated washer jets, heated mirrorsVEHICLE REVIEWSFrom Edmunds.com: Replete with British charm and German engineering, the born-again Mini Cooper is a stylish, affordable go-kart for adults. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.Pricing analysis performed on 8/5/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33566TK67140
Stock: 3M00298A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 86,019 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$419 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *GREAT CONDITION*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *CONVERTIBLE*, 2D Convertible, 1.6L I4 SOHC 16V Supercharged, 6-Speed. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Parking sensors, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRH33556TF87182
Stock: A3770B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 112,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,800$433 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRE335X6TL24451
Stock: 02422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 81,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$441 Below Market
Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Crystal Lake / Illinois
* 2006 ** MINI * * Cooper * * Convertible S * Featuring a backup sensor, parking assistance, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation, be sure to take a look at this 2006 MINI Cooper Convertible S before it's gone. This vehicle's ravishing chili red exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has the largest inventory in the area. If you are a Fox Lake, McHenry, Antioch, Crystal Lake or Barrington resident then we are the one stop dealer for you. For best pricing and availability contact us today. Contact Information: Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 5404 S Illinois Rte 31, Crystal Lake, IL, 60012, Phone: (815) 459-9000, E-mail: srosen27@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRH33576TK56830
Stock: J200446B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,678 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Davidsons Motors - Aurora / Colorado
All prices are plus $599 Delivery and Handling, plus applicable sales tax. Each vehicle comes with a 3 month/ 3000 mile limited power train service contract at no additonal cost to the buyer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33556TK65976
Stock: K65976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2018
- 93,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,799
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This MINI COOPER R50 LOW MILES is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this COOPER R50 LOW MILES's mileage reads low at 93,000. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. This car can hold its own with its powerful 1.6L 4 cyl engine. With the 1.6L 4 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this MINI COOPER R50 LOW MILES. The best thing about this MINI COOPER R50 LOW MILES is that its features have features. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. We are only minutes away from Dulles, stop by and visit us today. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33596TJ79344
Stock: 11953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
TAB Auto Brokers - Chicago / Illinois
All vehicles are being shown by appointment only during this health crisis. Please call us to set an appointment. Certified clean Carfax history. Just serviced and detailed. Options include leather interior heated seats panoramic sun roof S package power mirrors Cd player and automatic transmission. Spectacular condition inside and out. This is the one. We take all trades and have financing/extended warranties available. Call or stop in for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRE33546TJ33544
Stock: A2775A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,994 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 86,994 MILES LEATHER 4CYL AT A/C CONVERTIBLE BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Parking sensors, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRF33586TG14641
Stock: VIN4641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Jeff Kies Auto Sales - Apalachin / New York
Visit Jeff Kies Auto Sales online at www.jeffkies.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 607-625-2250 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Parking sensors, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRH33596TF89324
Stock: 17590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,190 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,400
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** White 2006 MINI Cooper **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES**. Odometer is 33670 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!*** Huge Sale Going On We look forward to serving you
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33586TJ79271
Stock: 1311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,495
Lake Norman Auto Exchange - Mooresville / North Carolina
2006 Mini Cooper S Convertible. Pepper White with black canvas convertible top and a Panther Black Leatherette interior. LOW miles only 69k. 1.6L Supercharged SOHC 16-valve 4-cyl engine with a STEPTRONIC Auto Transmission. Comes loaded with the Sport package w/ dynamic stability control 17 in wheels front fog lights xenon headlights and washers Premium Package w/ leather wrapped steering wheel auto climate control chrome interior package center armrest premium Harmon/Kardon stereo Convenience Package w/ universal garage door opener auto dimming rear view mirror rain sensors and auto headlights Rear fog lights the Cockpit Chrono Package and much more. Just went through our 150+ point inspection including tune-up brakes oil/filter and passed NC inspection. 1-OWNER local NC trade with a clean CARFAX. Come see today. Call John @ 980-819-1792. *All Lake Norman Auto Exchange vehicles come with a complimentary 3 Month/3000 mile limited power-train warranty of up to $1000 and undergo a thorough 150+ Point Service Inspection. Visit Lake Norman Auto Exchange online at www.lknautoexchange.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 980-819-1792 today to schedule your test drive. **Dealer Fee of $499 for all cars includes 150+ point inspection the above stated warranty Service & NC inspection Detail full tank of gas and all DMV docs done by the dealer for your Tag/Title.***LIVE VIDEO TOUR is available upon request with every car.****C.A.R.Score is a third party unaffiliated company that does unbiased condition reports of our inventory. C.A.R.Score reports take the standard industry history report one step further by assessing the interior and exterior condition of a vehicle. Their in-depth reports can strengthen buyer confidence and answer shopper questions that vehicle history reports just don’t address.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRH33506TK59696
Stock: 3092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,054 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,499
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Car-Fax Certified 0 accidents, this sporty, fun Mini is anything but mini on the adventures you will have with it. With a 1.6 liter motor and a 5 speed transmission you will have the feel of the road. All the goodies that you might expect...air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks, mirrors, AM/FM/CD player, alloy wheels, 4-wheel ABS braking system and more. Completely serviced with a new windshield too. Super low miles too. The most fun you can have for under $5500.00!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33516TK65439
Stock: 20-181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,847 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,997$1,383 Below Market
IG Burton Chevrolet of Seaford - Seaford / Delaware
Nobody Beats a Burton Deal! NOBODY! Over 110 years of serving the sales, service, and parts needs of Delmarva and beyond. 2007 MINI Cooper Base Clean CARFAX. 2D Hatchback, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, 6-Speed, FWD, Red, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, CD player, Radio data system, Rear window defroster.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF33557TT52344
Stock: SW19745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 85,149 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,795$1,308 Below Market
Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington
**8.5% Sales Tax****Low Low Miles 85k****6-Speed Automatic****Heated Leather Front Seats****Rear Spoiler****Push button Start****Alloy Wheels**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF73507TL90233
Stock: K1231B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 104,188 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,299$956 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2007 MINI COOPER CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT / VEHICLE LOADED WITH SUNROOF & MOONROOF /AUX / KEY LESS START / ALLOY WHEELS/ HEATED SEATS / WITH 4 GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF33597TL68997
Stock: LLM7348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 126,412 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$423 Below Market
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF33517TU61769
Stock: 15422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,450
Concord Mazda - Concord / California
DGDG Value *2007 MINI Cooper S* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 1.6L I4 SMPI SOHC Supercharged) with only 47,299 miles (under 4k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Features list coming soon!*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Parking sensors, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRH33507TJ44906
Stock: MC15103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- used
2005 MINI Cooper99,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,747
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2005 MINI Cooper Base Green CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2D Hatchback, 1.6L I4 OHC 16V, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, FWD, Green. 28/36 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33465TC58737
Stock: C58737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
