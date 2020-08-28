Used 2015 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me
- 13,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$3,703 Below Market
Elgin Volkswagen - Elgin / Illinois
2015 MINI Cooper S Base Volcanic Orange *ONE OWNER*, *NAVIGATION*, *HEATED SEATS*, *PUSH BUTTON START*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *LOW LOW MILES*, *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY*, *2 SETS OF KEYS*. Odometer is 36591 miles below market average!MINI Cooper S.Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Reviews: * With the same short overhangs and bulldog stance that made MINI famous, but paired with a sleeker profile and more muscular body, the MINI Hardtop still makes being little kind of a big deal. When compared to previous models, this pint-sized powerhouse is really only bigger where it counts; in the cockpit for even more interior leg, shoulder, and cargo room. Every model in the new Hardtop's lineup comes with a cutting edge MINI TwinPower Turbo that leverages the renowned performance engineering and development expertise of the BMW Group. By supplying immediate torque that holds steady throughout the engine's power curve, the new MINI Cooper Hardtop goes 0-60 2.3 seconds quicker than its predecessor thanks to the 1.5L Inline 3-cylinder engine. Every MINI Hardtop has 3 driving modes you can switch on the fly. For extra punch, use Sport Mode to automatically adjust your engine, steering and transmission settings points for a stiffer, sportier ride. For softer, more fuel-efficient motoring, switch into Green Mode. With optimized fuel delivery, tweaked shift points and a coasting feature that disengages automatic transmissions when your foot's off the gas. Of course, you can kick it into mid-mode for a happy medium. A high-def screen in the center of the dash allows your MINI to integrate with all your tech needs. Bluetooth-pair your mobile device with ease, email directions straight to your optional MINI Connected system, update your Facebook and Twitter status, or just play your favorite tunes and web radio stations through a 6-speaker system or available Harman/Kardon 12-speaker System. There are even apps like Google Local Search, MINIMALISM Analyzer, Mission Control, Driving Excitement and Dynamic Music. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * Quick acceleration from most versions; sharp handling; impressive fuel economy; premium vibe inside, especially in the hatchback; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C52F2A39132
Stock: 2294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 43,405 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,997$3,038 Below Market
A & T Subaru - Sellersville / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. Jungle Green Metallic 2015 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo LOW MILEAGE!.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsStop by and speak to one of our product specialists today! A&T CHEVROLET SUBARU- GPS DIRECTIONS: 4856 Bethlehem Pike, Telford, PA 18969.Reviews:* With the same short overhangs and bulldog stance that made MINI famous, but paired with a sleeker profile and more muscular body, the MINI Hardtop still makes being little kind of a big deal. When compared to previous models, this pint-sized powerhouse is really only bigger where it counts; in the cockpit for even more interior leg, shoulder, and cargo room. Every model in the new Hardtop's lineup comes with a cutting edge MINI TwinPower Turbo that leverages the renowned performance engineering and development expertise of the BMW Group. By supplying immediate torque that holds steady throughout the engine's power curve, the new MINI Cooper Hardtop goes 0-60 2.3 seconds quicker than its predecessor thanks to the 1.5L Inline 3-cylinder engine. Every MINI Hardtop has 3 driving modes you can switch on the fly. For extra punch, use Sport Mode to automatically adjust your engine, steering and transmission settings points for a stiffer, sportier ride. For softer, more fuel-efficient motoring, switch into Green Mode. With optimized fuel delivery, tweaked shift points and a coasting feature that disengages automatic transmissions when your foot's off the gas. Of course, you can kick it into mid-mode for a happy medium. A high-def screen in the center of the dash allows your MINI to integrate with all your tech needs. Bluetooth-pair your mobile device with ease, email directions straight to your optional MINI Connected system, update your Facebook and Twitter status, or just play your favorite tunes and web radio stations through a 6-speaker system or available Harman/Kardon 12-speaker System. There are even apps like Google Local Search, MINIMALISM Analyzer, Mission Control, Driving Excitement and Dynamic Music. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* Quick acceleration from most versions; sharp handling; impressive fuel economy; premium vibe inside, especially in the hatchback; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C50F2B59559
Stock: S2201289T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 24,990 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,594$1,902 Below Market
Metro Ford - Miami / Florida
2015 MINI Cooper Base *Great Condition*, *One Owner*, *Low Miles*, *Local Trade*, *Clean CarFax / No Accident History*, *172 Point Inspection Performed*, *Leather*, *Sunroof / Moonroof*, 2015 MINI COOPER, 2D Hatchback, 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Carbon Black w/Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, BluetoothÂ and USB/iPod Adapter, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Line Exterior, Chrome Line Interior, Chrome Mirror Caps, Flash Package, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, LED Headlights, MINI Yours Dark Cottonwood Interior Style (DISC), Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Cone Spoke Silver Alloy. FWD Odometer is 40527 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXM5C58F3A56363
Stock: PF178801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 52,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,998$2,580 Below Market
Handy Chevrolet - Saint Albans / Vermont
Clean CARFAX. Red 2015 MINI Cooper S 2D Hatchback FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo 26/33 City/Highway MPG COVID19 Your health and safety are our number one priority, and we wanted to assure you that we are committed to keeping a safe environment to our patrons, our staff, and all of those who visit our dealership. Here are a few steps we have taken to provide that safe environment: . We have stationed hand sanitizer throughout the showroom and dealership offices; . We have increased our cleaning standards and the frequency of cleaning our high-volume use areas including, but not limited to: our counter-tops, coffee bar, hand-washing stations, bathrooms, and more; . The Handy staff has been instructed to maintain routine hand-washing techniques using the method of soaping hands and washing for 20 seconds recommended by the CDC; . We are working with the State of Vermont, Vermont Department of Health, Chevrolet, Toyota, as well as the federal government to make sure you and our staff receive the most updated protocols; . We have received and distributed all information to our staff and business partners to help prevent the spread of germs throughout our dealerships; . All Handy's employees will wipe down the dash, steering wheel, and shifter, as well as any other surface they come into contact, with a disinfecting agent on every vehicle they enter. Our techs will be utilizing gloves and steering wheel covers on every vehicle that goes into our shop/showroom; . Our showroom offices, demo vehicles, and many other stations are disinfected and cleaned regularly throughout the day. As always, our main goal at Handy's is to give our customers the best customer experience we can offer and that will not change during this time. We still look forward to working with you and providing you this experience. If you plan to visit Handy Chevrolet, Handy and you need any assistance, please ask. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate t
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C58FT741141
Stock: 58409B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 95,505 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$1,824 Below Market
Executive Auto Group - Irvington / New Jersey
We have over 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock! Call us 973-849-6800 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXM5C52F3A59758
Stock: 11179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,476 miles
$13,488$3,479 Below Market
Southern Chevrolet - Foley / Alabama
LOCATED AT B M W-M I N I ****FULLY LOADED *8504771855 PREMIUM PACKAGE SPORT PACKAGE *WIRED PACKAGE *PARK DISTANCE CONTROL **Deep Blue Metallic 2015 MINI Cooper S FULLY LOADEDFWD 6-Speed 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo SANDY SANSING BMW, LOCAL TRADE, ALLOY WHEELS, ****SANDYSANSINGBMW.COM****, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsReviews:* With the same short overhangs and bulldog stance that made MINI famous, but paired with a sleeker profile and more muscular body, the MINI Hardtop still makes being little kind of a big deal. When compared to previous models, this pint-sized powerhouse is really only bigger where it counts; in the cockpit for even more interior leg, shoulder, and cargo room. Every model in the new Hardtop's lineup comes with a cutting edge MINI TwinPower Turbo that leverages the renowned performance engineering and development expertise of the BMW Group. By supplying immediate torque that holds steady throughout the engine's power curve, the new MINI Cooper Hardtop goes 0-60 2.3 seconds quicker than its predecessor thanks to the 1.5L Inline 3-cylinder engine. Every MINI Hardtop has 3 driving modes you can switch on the fly. For extra punch, use Sport Mode to automatically adjust your engine, steering and transmission settings points for a stiffer, sportier ride. For softer, more fuel-efficient motoring, switch into Green Mode. With optimized fuel delivery, tweaked shift points and a coasting feature that disengages automatic transmissions when your foot's off the gas. Of course, you can kick it into mid-mode for a happy medium. A high-def screen in the center of the dash allows your MINI to integrate with all your tech needs. Bluetooth-pair your mobile device with ease, email directions straight to your optional MINI Connected system, update your Facebook and Twitter status, or just play your favorite tunes and web radio stations through a 6-speaker system or available Harman/Kardon 12-speaker System. There are even apps like Google Local Search, MINIMALISM Analyzer, Mission Control, Driving Excitement and Dynamic Music. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* Quick acceleration from most versions; sharp handling; impressive fuel economy; premium vibe inside, especially in the hatchback; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C52F2B56016
Stock: C2001B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 46,655 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,399$2,871 Below Market
Massey Cadillac South - Orlando / Florida
This 2015 MINI Cooper Hardtop S (***CLEAN CARFAX***) comes complete with features such as MEDIA PACKAGE -inc: Center Armrest MINI Visual Boost Enhanced Bluetooth & USB/iPod Adapter, Sport Package, PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Comfort Access Keyless Entry harman/kardon Premium Sound Panoramic Moonroof Storage Package, and much more! This vehicle has a Clean Carfax. Our website is updated daily to make sure our online inventory is as accurate as possible. The prices online are the same prices that you will find at our dealership. You won't find any funny business at Massey Cadillac! We value your time and rely on our team to make sure everyone has a stress free and hassle free experience. With thousands of Happy Customers Massey Cadillac is one of the Top Cadillac dealers in the nation. Don't settle for less when you can work with a dealer that genuinely cares about giving you the most transparent car buying experience of your life! Call us at 866-939-5521 to schedule your test drive. This vehicle is located just south of the Florida Mall at 8819 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP7C57F2A37280
Stock: TF2A37280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 67,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999$5,248 Below Market
Volkswagen of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXM5C55FT940662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495$1,745 Below Market
Premier Auto Group NJ - Blackwood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXS5C54FT828831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,022 miles
$9,497$960 Below Market
Alliance Motor Group - Middleton / Massachusetts
1.5L turbocharged engine, 6-speed manual transmission, 15-inch alloy wheels, Keyless start, Dual-zone climate control, Heated seats, Multi-function steering wheel, Cruise control, Panoramic moonroof, This 2015 MINI Cooper 4-door is a one-owner vehicle in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition. The Carfax report is flawless and contains the complete service history. All our cars come with one master key. Extra accessories (keys, mats, books) are not guaranteed, but will be provided if available. Advertised price does not include the doc fee or any applicable state registration fees or taxes. We make every effort to accurately list vehicle options in the description. We do not guarantee the accuracy of options as decoded by listing services. Please contact us with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXS5C54FT837044
Stock: FT837044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 69,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,200$2,514 Below Market
Ferman BMW of Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
MANUAL TRANSMISSION !!, ENTHUSIAST MINI, 2.0L 4CYL TwinPower Turbo, Anthracite Headliner, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Center Armrest, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon Premium Sound, John Cooper Works Aero Kit, John Cooper Works Exterior Package, John Cooper Works Interior Package, John Cooper Works Leather Gearshift Knob, John Cooper Works Leather Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, MINI Visual Boost, Off-White MINI Yours Interior Style, Panoramic Moonroof, Premium Package, Rear Spoiler, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Gray Color Line, Satellite Gray Interior Color, Storage Package, Wheels: 17 x 7 JCW Track Spoke Silver Alloy, White Bonnet Stripes, White Roof & Mirror Caps, White Turn-Signal Lights.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsReviews:* With the same short overhangs and bulldog stance that made MINI famous, but paired with a sleeker profile and more muscular body, the MINI Hardtop still makes being little kind of a big deal. When compared to previous models, this pint-sized powerhouse is really only bigger where it counts; in the cockpit for even more interior leg, shoulder, and cargo room. Every model in the new Hardtop's lineup comes with a cutting edge MINI TwinPower Turbo that leverages the renowned performance engineering and development expertise of the BMW Group. By supplying immediate torque that holds steady throughout the engine's power curve, the new MINI Cooper Hardtop goes 0-60 2.3 seconds quicker than its predecessor thanks to the 1.5L Inline 3-cylinder engine. Every MINI Hardtop has 3 driving modes you can switch on the fly. For extra punch, use Sport Mode to automatically adjust your engine, steering and transmission settings points for a stiffer, sportier ride. For softer, more fuel-efficient motoring, switch into Green Mode. With optimized fuel delivery, tweaked shift points and a coasting feature that disengages automatic transmissions when your foot's off the gas. Of course, you can kick it into mid-mode for a happy medium. A high-def screen in the center of the dash allows your MINI to integrate with all your tech needs. Bluetooth-pair your mobile device with ease, email directions straight to your optional MINI Connected system, update your Facebook and Twitter status, or just play your favorite tunes and web radio stations through a 6-speaker system or available Harman/Kardon 12-speaker System. There are even apps like Google Local Search, MINIMALISM Analyzer, Mission Control, Driving Excitement and Dynamic Music. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* Quick acceleration from most versions; sharp handling; impressive fuel economy; premium vibe inside, especially in the hatchback; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds*SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXU3C55F2B62439
Stock: 21M084A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 45,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,950$2,131 Below Market
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZP3C57FT708228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500$1,811 Below Market
Tasca Kia - Johnston / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXM5C54FT938580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,347
Johnson Honda of Stuart - Stuart / Florida
Red 2015 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed 1.5L 12V TwinPower TurboWhy buy from Johnson Honda of Stuart?- 5 Consecutive Year Presidents Club Award Winner - highest Honda award- Florida's only Honda 2018 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales- You will receive the easiest, friendliest and best purchase and ownership experience of your life when you join the Johnson Honda family!.Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsToo busy to come see this car? We will bring it to you! Submit a lead or call to ask about our safe and convenient concierge vehicle test drive and delivery service! Johnson Honda of Stuart - Great deals, great service, no badgers!See something you like at another Johnson Automotive dealership? We can transfer it! Please speak with an associate for details..Reviews: * Quick acceleration from most versions; sharp handling; impressive fuel economy; premium vibe inside, especially in the hatchback; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds * With the same short overhangs and bulldog stance that made MINI famous, but paired with a sleeker profile and more muscular body, the MINI Hardtop still makes being little kind of a big deal. When compared to previous models, this pint-sized powerhouse is really only bigger where it counts; in the cockpit for even more interior leg, shoulder, and cargo room. Every model in the new Hardtop's lineup comes with a cutting edge MINI TwinPower Turbo that leverages the renowned performance engineering and development expertise of the BMW Group. By supplying immediate torque that holds steady throughout the engine's power curve, the new MINI Cooper Hardtop goes 0-60 2.3 seconds quicker than its predecessor thanks to the 1.5L Inline 3-cylinder engine. Every MINI Hardtop has 3 driving modes you can switch on the fly. For extra punch, use Sport Mode to automatically adjust your engine, steering and transmission settings points for a stiffer, sportier ride. For softer, more fuel-efficient motoring, switch into Green Mode. With optimized fuel delivery, tweaked shift points and a coasting feature that disengages automatic transmissions when your foot's off the gas. Of course, you can kick it into mid-mode for a happy medium. A high-def screen in the center of the dash allows your MINI to integrate with all your tech needs. Bluetooth-pair your mobile device with ease, email directions straight to your optional MINI Connected system, update your Facebook and Twitter status, or just play your favorite tunes and web radio stations through a 6-speaker system or available Harman/Kardon 12-speaker System. There are even apps like Google Local Search, MINIMALISM Analyzer, Mission Control, Driving Excitement and Dynamic Music. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXS5C53FT831221
Stock: H70258TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 8,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,582$1,767 Below Market
Homer Skelton Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Millington - Millington / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Blue 2015 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo Clean Vehicle History Report, One Owner, Local Trade In, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapter, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 15" x 5.5" Heli Spoke Silver Alloy.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 38115 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXM5C58F3A60378
Stock: P3090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 20,051 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,430$1,204 Below Market
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. ** ALWAYS OPEN PKG ***, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, Always Open Package, Convertible Wind Deflector, Heated Front Seats.2015 MINI Cooper Base Clean CARFAX.Pepper White *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.26/34 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Drop the top and head out on the open road! The New 2015 MINI Cooper Convertible comes in the perfect configuration to meet every driver's needs. From the spirited weekender to the weekday commuter, nothing will beat your drive in the MINI Cooper Convertible. With its standard 1.6L inline 4 cylinder manual gearbox, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you'll be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121 hp make it known this isn't MINI's first time. Coupling an impressive 27 MPG city and 35 MPG highway to your love of adventure, there isn't many places you won't take your MINI Cooper Convertible. For the even more adventurous gear heads, the John Cooper Works edition adds even more flare and performance to make the topless Cooper a mini expression of you. Let the safety, quality and spacious interior help drive your dreams. The convertible features a sunroof function in which you can retract the forward portion of the soft top as opposed to lowering it completely. The convertible's tailgate-style trunk opening has an upper package tray which can be raised to allow larger items to fit in the small, but functional 6-cubic-foot trunk. Unlike most convertibles, the MINI's rear seats can be folded flat to accommodate larger items. Whether you're off to the beach, the mountains, or just taking a drive on a warm summer day, the Cooper Convertible will be sure to bring a bright, cheeky smile to you face. So plug in your phone or iPod with the standard Auxiliary port, put on your favorite song and let the wind flow through your hair as you fall in love with the New 2015 MINI Cooper Convertible. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryMINI 2015 Cooper 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZN3C50FT862043
Stock: 141676N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 24,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,899$1,492 Below Market
Honda Of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. White 2015 MINI Cooper Base 6-Speed FWD 1.5L 12V TwinPower TurboOdometer is 31288 miles below market average!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXM5C5XF3A60608
Stock: HP20326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 65,845 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,900$1,455 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1560512 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXM5C54F3A58854
Stock: c1781095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
