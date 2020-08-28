Used 2015 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

Prestige Autos - Corona / California

2015 MINI Cooper Base Clean CARFAX. Pepper White. 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, Always Open Package, Convertible Wind Deflector, Heated Front Seats. 26/34 City/Highway MPG. Reviews: Drop the top and head out on the open road! The New 2015 MINI Cooper Convertible comes in the perfect configuration to meet every driver's needs. From the spirited weekender to the weekday commuter, nothing will beat your drive in the MINI Cooper Convertible. With its standard 1.6L inline 4 cylinder manual gearbox, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you'll be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121 hp make it known this isn't MINI's first time. Coupling an impressive 27 MPG city and 35 MPG highway to your love of adventure, there isn't many places you won't take your MINI Cooper Convertible. For the even more adventurous gear heads, the John Cooper Works edition adds even more flare and performance to make the topless Cooper a mini expression of you. Let the safety, quality and spacious interior help drive your dreams. The convertible features a sunroof function in which you can retract the forward portion of the soft top as opposed to lowering it completely. The convertible's tailgate-style trunk opening has an upper package tray which can be raised to allow larger items to fit in the small, but functional 6-cubic-foot trunk. Unlike most convertibles, the MINI's rear seats can be folded flat to accommodate larger items. Whether you're off to the beach, the mountains, or just taking a drive on a warm summer day, the Cooper Convertible will be sure to bring a bright, cheeky smile to you face. So plug in your phone or iPod with the standard Auxiliary port, put on your favorite song and let the wind flow through your hair as you fall in love with the New 2015 MINI Cooper Convertible. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWZN3C50FT862043

Stock: 141676N

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-05-2020