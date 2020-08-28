Used 2015 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

636 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cooper Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 636 listings
  • 2015 MINI Cooper S in Orange
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper S

    13,503 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $3,703 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper S in Dark Green
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper S

    43,405 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,997

    $3,038 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Black
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    24,990 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,594

    $1,902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper S in Red
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper S

    52,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,998

    $2,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    95,505 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    $1,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper S

    85,476 miles

    $13,488

    $3,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper S

    46,655 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,399

    $2,871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    67,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $5,248 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Black
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    53,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $1,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Dark Green
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    92,022 miles

    $9,497

    $960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper S in Light Blue
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper S

    69,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,200

    $2,514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper S in Black
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper S

    45,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,950

    $2,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Gray
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    43,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $1,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    35,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,347

    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    8,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,582

    $1,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    20,051 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,430

    $1,204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Silver
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    24,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,899

    $1,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper

    65,845 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,900

    $1,455 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following MINI Cooper searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 636 listings
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2015 MINI Cooper

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper

Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper
Overall Consumer Rating
3.921 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Princess and Always in the shop
The Roadster,12/06/2016
2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
This is the worst car that I have ever owned. I have had a alpha romeo spider veloce, honda crv and one other car for over 10 years each with over 150,000 miles on them. This car is cheaply and poorly made and was more expensive than both of them. In the first year that I owned it all of the electrical wiring went and I had to have it towed in, less than 7,000 miles. Covered by the warranty $8,000 plus. The following winter the water pump went and I had to have it towed in yet again. In year 3 the drivers seat started to frwy whith less than 20,000 miles. Last year the brakes were falling apart and they had to be changed when the car only had about 24,000 miles on it. I am at the dealer yet again 6 months later and although I purchased an extended warranty most of it isn't covered. $600 plus to have the hood fixed because it won't open because the original cheap parts have rusted in 4 years. Another $400 plus for new spark plugs and something else because the engine is malfunctioning with only 31,000 miles in the car. Another oil change because all the oil leaked and I couldn't get to it since the cable broke to open the hood. Inferior parts and quality. Run from this vehicle and buy a Honda, Toyota or Subaru. I can not recommend this car to anyone and will never buy another. But at least it's paid for!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
MINI
Cooper
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related MINI Cooper info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings