  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2013 MINI Cooper
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2013 MINI Cooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling
  • high fuel economy
  • excellent all-around performance in S and JCW trims
  • endearing retro styling
  • innovative convertible roof
  • highly customizable.
  • Poor rearward visibility in convertible
  • stiff and noisy ride in S configuration
  • lacks rear legroom
  • weak base stereo.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
MINI Cooper for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$7,692 - $19,711
Used Cooper for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to British character and German engineering, the 2013 Mini Cooper is a great pick for a small coupe or convertible.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to small cars, the 2013 Mini Cooper excels at appealing to a wide range of drivers. For the aesthetically inclined, the Cooper is easy on the eyes; both its cute sheet metal and stylized cabin exude retro chic. Yet if driving is more your thing, the Cooper's still got you covered with quick acceleration and handling sharp enough to make J.A. Henckels jealous. It's no wonder the Mini has been such an enduring favorite with us.

There isn't a loser in the Mini Cooper family, since even base models boast reasonably crisp acceleration. A turbocharged Cooper S is available and is our favored choice, but if you've got an insatiable need for speed, then we suggest the top-level John Cooper Works edition. Furthermore, all Minis can be customized to a level unmatched by any other car in this price range thanks to factory personalization options and dealer-installed accessories.

The Mini also satisfies in more mundane ways, as even the most potent version offers very good fuel economy. Its petite dimensions make the 2013 Mini Cooper an ideal companion for drivers who frequently park on congested urban streets. And despite its small footprint, the car offers comfortable and spacious accommodations for two.

That's not to say this effervescent little Brit is without flaw. The downside to its sharp handling is a firm ride that can be jarring on rough pavement. And you can forget about trying to squeeze adults into that cramped backseat; for four-seat capacity, you'll need to take a look at the long-wheelbase Cooper Clubman or four-door Countryman.

Drivers looking for a similarly adorable European charmer with a more forgiving ride (though less sporty handling) will want to check out the 2013 Fiat 500 and 2013 Volvo C30. The relatively spacious 2013 Hyundai Veloster is also worth considering. As far as convertibles go, the BMW 1 Series delivers impressive refinement, while you'll get outstanding feature content with the Volkswagen Eos and ample style with the Fiat 500 convertible.

Overall, though, the Mini Cooper is one of the most well-rounded small cars in this group, and it easily wins our affection with its charm, performance and fuel efficiency.

2013 MINI Cooper models

The 2013 Mini Cooper is available in two-door hatchback and convertible body styles. Each is available in three trim levels: Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works (JCW).

The base Cooper comes standard with 15-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, leatherette (vinyl) upholstery, floor mats, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, multicolor ambient lighting, Bluetooth and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, HD radio, a USB/iPod adapter and an auxiliary audio jack. The Cooper convertible model adds 16-inch alloy wheels and a full power convertible top that includes a sunroof feature. The Cooper's Sport package adds 16-inch wheels on the hatchback and 17-inch wheels on the convertible, foglamps, traction control, a rear spoiler, sport seats and hood stripes.

The Cooper S adds 16-inch wheels, a turbocharged engine, firmer suspension tuning, foglamps, sport seats and alloy pedals. The Cooper S Sport package adds 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, traction control and hood stripes. The John Cooper Works includes a more powerful turbo engine, upgraded Brembo brakes, an aerodynamic body kit and cloth upholstery. A limited-slip differential and a firmer suspension can be fitted to both the S and the John Cooper Works.

Major optional features (some of which are grouped in packages) include adaptive xenon headlights, a dual-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, heated front seats, keyless ignition/entry, satellite radio and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Others include different wheels, parking sensors, cloth or leather upholstery, a navigation system, smartphone app integration and a multitude of different interior trims and materials. Furthermore, many dealer-installed features are available.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, Bluetooth is now standard on all Mini Coopers, while satellite radio is now an option instead of standard equipment. A USB/iPod adapter is now standard, and John Cooper Works models are now available with an automatic transmission.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Mini Cooper comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine good for 121 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual with hill-start assist is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional. Mini estimates a manual-equipped hatchback will go from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds (9.5 seconds with the automatic). EPA-estimated fuel economy is 29 mpg city/37 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined with the manual (27/35/31 convertible) and 28/36/31 with the automatic.

The Cooper S has a turbocharged version of the same engine good for 181 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque (192 lb-ft at full throttle thanks to an overboost function). Mini estimates 0-60-mph acceleration in 6.5 seconds for the manual and 6.7 seconds for the automatic. EPA estimated fuel economy is 26/35/29 with the manual and 26/34/29 with the auto.

The John Cooper Works cranks up the turbo boost to produce 208 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic are again available, with the latter being a new option for the JCW this year. Mini estimates a 0-60 time of 6.2 seconds for the hatchback and 6.6 for the convertible. Fuel economy is 26/35/29 for the manual and 26/34/29 for the automatic.

Safety

The list of standard safety features on the 2013 Mini Cooper includes antilock disc brakes, stability control and front-seat side airbags. The hatchback comes with side curtain airbags as standard equipment, while the convertible features pop-up rollover bars and larger front side airbags that extend to head height. Traction control is optional. In Edmunds braking, various Mini Cooper S models with 17-inch wheels stopped from 60 mph between 112 and 115 feet -- excellent results.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the hatchback its best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset test, and its second-best score of "Average" in the side-impact and roof-crush tests.

Driving

All three trims of the 2013 Mini Cooper share an engaging personality thank to eager response to driver inputs. The trade-off is a ride that can be noticeably stiff-legged and somewhat raucous as well. Ride quality gets even firmer with the Cooper S and John Cooper Works models. For comfort's sake, our recommendation is that mainstream buyers skip the sport suspension options and the larger wheels.

Most drivers will likely be plenty happy with the base Cooper, but the thrills increase with the S, while the JCW pumps up the fun quotient to full blast. With the six-speed manual transmission, you get a remarkably precise shifter and an acquiescent clutch. Shifts in the automatic aren't especially smooth, but put it in Manual mode and you're rewarded with quick responses to inputs made via the steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Interior

The aesthetic within the Mini's cabin brims with a sense of playfulness and fun. The gigantic center-mounted speedometer is a reference to the Mini of old, but the design isn't entirely intuitive and is probably too cutesy for some tastes. The Mini is up to date in terms of electronics, though. Mini's optional Mini Connected infotainment feature offers smartphone integration using a 6.5-inch display located in the center of the car's speedometer. Downloading a free app onto your smartphone allows easy access to Facebook, Twitter and a slew of Internet radio stations, including Pandora. Additionally, Mini Connected includes Google search and send-to-car functionality.

The car's front seats are swimming in legroom, and ample headroom helps lend the cabin an open, airy feel. In back, however, things are considerably more claustrophobic, with a lack of legroom that makes seating adult passengers in comfort a virtual impossibility. With just 5.7 cubic feet on tap, there's also a dearth of cargo space, but folding the rear seats flat increases that to a very usable 24 cubes.

With the convertible, you get a sunroof function that allows you to retract the forward portion of the soft top as opposed to lowering it completely. Its tailgate-style trunk opening features an upper package tray that can be raised to allow larger items to fit in the tiny 6-cubic-foot trunk. Unlike with most convertibles, the Mini's rear seats can be folded flat to accommodate larger items, but the rollover hoops and soft-top mechanism prevent the loading of bulkier objects. Rear visibility for the convertible is poor with the top down (as it stacks rather high) and even worse with the top up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 MINI Cooper.

5(35%)
4(30%)
3(5%)
2(20%)
1(10%)
3.6
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Again?
Crickett Hoffman,10/13/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I'm the original owner. I have kept this car up and broke it in properly. Let's see: 3,000 miles new engine. Caught it before it blew and stranded me. Next was the wonky stereo that wouldn't play nice withe the iPod. Now, less than a week after its second service I am sitting on the side of the freeway, waiting the hour and a half for Mini Roadside Assistance to come get me. My clutch went out at a little over 18,000 miles. I know enough about cars to know that when you let the clutch out and give it some gas it should go forward. All I get is a revving engine. So much for BMW quality. Update: I finally threw in the towel. The month of January was spent in loaner cars. The car went through coils and spark plugs. BMW wouldn’t honor the court ordered warranty. While it was behaving itself I pawned it off on a Honda dealership for a 2018 Fit. I was able to get enough from the Mini to make three years worth of Honda payment. Never again a BMW product.
Not Good in the Rain
specialk8,11/05/2013
Caution! Don't drive your MINI in the rain! I purchased a Mini Cooper S Countryman in July, 2013 from New Country MINI and have been very pleased until this past week. I was unable to open the door electronically and upon entering via the manual system found that a number of electronics were not working, no ww wipers, no power locks, no speedometer and every conceivable warning light flashing.. Upon bringing it to New Country they diagnosed the problem as "water inside an electronic module" and repairs will cost $900. No problem I thought MINI tells us what a great warranty and maintenance plan they have. But guess what it doesn't cover water!!! They say I opened up the passenger side
Every day is fun on this car!
jswcat,07/09/2014
Having owned over thirty cars this is the only one that I look forward to driving every time I get in. The absence of electrical overkill (nav,sensors,power seats, etc.) is refreshing especially with a REAL steering wheel with NO buttons! A real driver's car with plenty of torque and not unusable excess for the sake of numbers.
Buy something else
ledward88,12/11/2014
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
Bought a mini brand new. We drive the speed limit and keep up the maintenance. The tires had to be replaced at 24000 miles, not covered by warranty. Right after warranty expired we had to replace brakes and rotors and battery. The transmission stalls in first gear after stopping at a light, but only on hot days. The water pump is bad and leaks coolant; $900 fix at the dealer. The water pump goes bad a lot on this mini; you conveniently do not have a Temp gauge! It also leaks oil from the valve solenoid; $2500 fix at the dealer. Overall worst vehicle I have ever owned, period.
See all 20 reviews of the 2013 MINI Cooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
181 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 MINI Cooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
More about the 2013 MINI Cooper

Used 2013 MINI Cooper Overview

The Used 2013 MINI Cooper is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Hatchback, Cooper John Cooper Works, Cooper Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M), John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 MINI Cooper?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 MINI Cooper trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 MINI Cooper Base is priced between $7,692 and$12,338 with odometer readings between 19554 and90950 miles.
  • The Used 2013 MINI Cooper S is priced between $10,578 and$11,000 with odometer readings between 61065 and82992 miles.
  • The Used 2013 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works is priced between $19,711 and$19,711 with odometer readings between 50415 and50415 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 MINI Coopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 MINI Cooper for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2013 Coopers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,692 and mileage as low as 19554 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 MINI Cooper.

Can't find a used 2013 MINI Coopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,900.

Find a used MINI for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,041.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,020.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,605.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 MINI Cooper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Cooper lease specials

Related Used 2013 MINI Cooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles