Consumer Rating
(105)
2007 MINI Cooper Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • It's a piece of history with modern underpinnings, BMW-engineered suspension and steering, ample comfort and safety features, hatchback utility and free scheduled maintenance for three years/36,000 miles.
  • Not much horsepower in the base Cooper, questionable seat comfort, minimal room for rear passengers or luggage.
List Price
$3,995
Used Cooper for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Replete with British charm and German engineering, the 2007 Mini Cooper is a stylish, affordable go-kart for adults.

Vehicle overview

Technically, the Mini Cooper falls into the compact hatchback or convertible category, but this British icon, resurrected by BMW, really belongs in a class of its own. Its teacup-sized dimensions and unabashedly cute silhouette have made it arguably the most recognizable vehicle in the world.

The Mini Cooper hatchback gets a redesign for 2007, and its current incarnation is the best yet. The changes made to its exterior are subtle, with Mini wisely leaving the car's classic styling intact. The 2007 Cooper hatchback is just over 2 inches longer than its predecessor; crash test standards called for a slightly longer nose and taller hood, but these changes are all but invisible, having been balanced by tweaks made elsewhere to the car's proportions. Weight reduction measures have also kept the car's curb weight in check.

The biggest revisions take place within the 2007 Mini Cooper hatchback's cabin. The central speedometer is bigger, and is now home to the car's radio controls and display. Many of the car's controls have been relocated, and the layout is now more user-friendly. The center stack has been narrowed; as a result, the foot wells are roomier and more comfortable for those with larger feet. Overall, the hatchback's interior boasts a cleaner, more upscale look.

Both Cooper hatchback trims get new engines. The Cooper S hatchback is now powered by a turbocharged engine that generates 172 hp and 191 pound-feet of torque. The base Cooper hatchback gets its juice from a new inline-4 that generates 118 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. The Cooper's front-wheel-drive layout and sporty handling demeanor remain intact, but a retuned suspension and new run-flat tires have made the car more forgiving over bumps and road irregularities. The Mini Cooper hatch also makes the switch to full electric power steering, but thanks to careful tuning by BMW engineers, it doesn't lose any of its trademark steering feel.

Mini's drop top, which remains basically unchanged this year (with a redesign coming in 2008), pairs the thrill of open-air driving with the ultra-cute good looks that have made the Mini so popular. Lowered in 15 seconds, the Mini Cooper Convertible's soft canvas top not only folds completely away at the flip of a switch, it can also slide back up to 15 inches at the front for those days when you don't want to go completely topless. With the top lowered, there are more than 4 cubic feet of cargo space in back (6 with the top up) -- not bad for a four-seater that's less than 12 feet long.

If you're shopping for a small coupe/hatchback or convertible, naturally the 2007 Mini Cooper isn't the only compact to consider. With almost twice as much cargo room, the Honda Civic coupe is more practical than the Cooper, though it's no match when it comes to style. The Volkswagen New Beetle (available, like the Cooper, as a hatchback or a huggably adorable convertible) is perhaps the Cooper's only rival when it comes to distinctiveness, but the Cooper is miles ahead in terms of handling. For buyers who can give up a backseat, the rear-drive Mazda MX-5 Miata and Pontiac Solstice/Saturn Sky twins are also worth consideration. Still, if you're looking for a compact that offers singular looks and a fun-to-drive personality, the 2007 Mini Cooper is your best bet.

2007 MINI Cooper models

Buyers of the 2007 Mini Cooper have the choice of two body styles: a two-door hatchback and a two-door convertible with a power-operated top. Both configurations come in two trims: base and "S." The base Cooper comes with 15-inch wheels, leatherette upholstery (cloth is a no-cost option), a tilt steering wheel, a centrally mounted speedometer, a tire-pressure monitoring system, air-conditioning with micron filtration, a six-speaker CD stereo and power windows, locks and mirrors. The Cooper S adds 16-inch wheels with run-flat performance tires, firmer suspension tuning, sport seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. All Mini Cooper convertibles are equipped with rear parking sensors.

A wide range of customizing packages is available, along with options like a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, seat heaters, a navigation system and a Harman Kardon sound system. The Sport Package is a popular add-on for all Mini Coopers. On regular Coopers, it provides firmer suspension tuning, 16-inch wheels with run-flat tires, xenon HID headlights and stability control. On the Cooper S, there's no change in suspension tuning, but you size up to 17-inch wheels. New items available on the redesigned hatchback include the Hyper-Sport Package (with a lower body kit and thicker antiroll bars), keyless startup and high-definition radio.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Mini Cooper hatchback gets a top-to-bottom overhaul. Visually, you'll be hard-pressed to notice, as Mini wanted to keep the car's iconic styling intact. But the car is a little bigger than before and has a new interior and new engines. The Cooper S hatchback gets a new 172-horsepower turbocharged engine, while the base Cooper hatchback is now up to 118 hp. The Cooper convertible remains unchanged, save for the addition of a new option package. Called the Sidewalk, the package offers unique alloy wheels, special interior trim and unique leather upholstery, along with features like stability control, a center armrest and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Performance & mpg

Since the hatchback is all-new this year, while the convertible is a carryover, there are four different engines available on the front-wheel-drive Mini Cooper in 2007. Motivating the base Cooper hatchback is a 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 118 hp. The base Mini Cooper convertible has a different 1.6-liter engine rated for 115 hp. The base hatchback comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, and a six-speed automatic transmission is optional. The base convertible has a five-speed manual as standard, with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) available as an option.

The sporty Mini Cooper S hatchback uses a turbocharged version of the newer 1.6-liter engine, allowing it to pump out 172 hp and 191 lb-ft of torque. The Cooper S convertible has a supercharged 1.6-liter capable of 168 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard on both versions of the Cooper S, with a six-speed automatic optional.

Safety

All 2007 Mini Coopers come with antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor. The S model also includes traction control, and should you equip either model with the Sport package, you'll get BMW's Dynamic Stability Control. Other standard safety features include a tire-pressure monitoring system, side airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags in the hatchback. The Mini Cooper convertible features fixed roll bars perched just behind the rear seat.

Driving

Engine power is modest in all versions of the 2007 Mini Cooper. All of the cars get by just fine in traffic, but the new engines in the hatchback are smoother, with meatier power bands. Notably, the turbocharged engine in the Cooper S hatch has a stronger low-rpm kick than the supercharged motor in the Cooper S convertible, though Mini purists may miss the old car's characteristic supercharger whine. Both generations of the Cooper offer lively handling, particularly when equipped with the Sport Package. Responses to driver input are quick, and the Cooper sucks its driver into the experience, delivering lots of feedback through the steering wheel, driver seat and pedals. The hatchback's revised suspension and upgraded run-flat tires provide a better-controlled ride over bumps and ruts.

Read our 2007 Mini Cooper S Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The Cooper's cabin is just as distinctively stylish as its exterior. A saucer-sized speedometer dominates the dash. In the hatchback version, buttons on the center stack are arranged in a shape that echoes that of the Mini logo; switchgear is ergonomically arranged, save for the climate control buttons, which are inconveniently placed. The convertible's interior is attractive enough, but some of the plastics used are low in quality. As you'd suspect, the Mini Cooper isn't big on passenger or cargo room; still, even taller drivers should find its cabin livable, if not spacious.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 MINI Cooper.

5(56%)
4(25%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.3
105 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love and Loathe
Kelly,08/01/2015
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
If you insist on buying a Mini, then buy a new Mini and the extended warranty. The warranty will pay for itself after the first repair. Be sure that you have support in your area in the form of a dealership or a garage that is known for working on Minis. (It is very difficult to find an independent garage that excels on Mini service and maintenance.) Sell the car before the warranty ends. If you keep it after the warranty expires, be ready to pay $1000 and up for each repair, and there will be numerous repairs, for example, the water pump (replaced 2x), thermostat housing, oil pan seal (replaced 2x), moonroof repairs, rear door latch (replaced 2x), cylinders misfiring, oil leaks, axle seal replacement, etc.) I loved how the Mini Cooper looked and drove. The handling, especially around corners, was amazing. This car was truly enjoyable to drive. For the size of the car, it had a lot more cargo space than expected. I used the Mini for trips to warehouse stores like Sam's Club and Costco. I loathe the car, however, because of the cost to maintain and the frequency that it was in the shop being repaired. This car is not reliable or practical in terms of cost and upkeep. Due to the overall cost to purchase and maintain, I will never buy another Mini again.
Mmmm... I got mixed feelings!
scooterluv1,07/03/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Absolutely loved it the 1st year! The 2nd year, not so much ($3000.00 sunroof repair, timing belt issues, $700.00 brake job, $300.00 emission issues, etc.). The 3rd year, it's just okay... I still like the car, but am no longer in-love w/it; I'm actually thinking of trading it for a new age Chevy Camaro. I've owned at least 8 BMW's (& loved all for the most part) and I expected much much more a BMW product.
Timing Chain / Tensioner
living_dino,06/06/2011
I had owned a 2006 MINI Cooper S, and I was one of the first people to buy the second generation of New MINI. I LOVE the performance and driving experience of both cars. There are few cars on the road that offer such a great driving experience, with the kind of gas economy that they get. The first generation MINI was flawless in all respects. The second generation, at least my year, has a re-occurring timing chain issue. The technicians keep chaining it up, one year it is the chair, the next it is the tensioner (actually twice), and they they tell me it was an oil leak from the timing chain cover. I think there is a design flaw, and they won't admit it. In 4 years, 5 repair incidents.
Lease it dont buy
vantage01,10/27/2014
bought this car new i loved it but not the 18 trips (yes 18 i counted )i made to dealership in the first 36 months of ownership for various issues and the six full sets of tires i went through in the first 4.5 years the car hit 80k drank a quart of oil every week drained my pockets for small issues till i sold it to an acquaintance at 101,000 after i did timing chain. new buyer told me engine main seal and turbo went at 114,000 cost him 2500 he sold it after that. i loved the car was so fun to drive but after being so used to the reliability of an Lexus i was so unprepared to own such a problematic car.
See all 105 reviews of the 2007 MINI Cooper
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 MINI Cooper
More About This Model

I'm parked alongside the road to Castellet, España, in a spanking-new 2007 Mini Cooper — an S version, for the record — when Officer Jose Lopez of the Policía Local de Catalunya rounds the corner. Instantly, his roof lights snap on as he angles his cruiser across the one-and-a-bit-lane road, ending up nose-to-nose with my Hyper Blue example of the freshly redesigned two-door hatchback.

"Documentos, por favor."

"Huh? I'm just sitting here," I say to myself.

Apparently, his radio had been crackling all morning with reports of a Mini buzzing along multiple roads on his beat, seemingly all at once. Looking at our 2007 Mini Cooper S with bewilderment, Officer Lopez wants an explanation.

Design language
"Velocidad es nada. It must have been someone else, señor," I manage to explain via a halting combination of hand signals and years-dormant junior-high Spanish. Several someone elses, in fact, as 40-plus examples of the 2007 Mini Cooper S hatchback are simultaneously in the hands of a global plethora of others like me. After an eventual call to the jefe at HQ confirms my story, Office Lopez eases up a bit. The perplexed look remains, however, as he scans my Mini Cooper with renewed interest.

Perhaps he is trying to spot differences between the new model and its predecessor, and having no luck. I know how he feels. In presentations by BMW brass last night, the preservation of the "Mini design language" had been a recurring theme.

Basic dimensions like the wheelbase and track widths are unchanged, while height and overall width deviate by a pencil width or less. European pedestrian impact standards, gruesome though the visuals may be, made it necessary to extend the nose 1.5 inches and raise the hood above the engine by about 0.8 inch to create a bit more crushable volume for the cranial protection of hapless jaywalkers.

By paying careful attention to the proportions of the rest of the car, such as carrying that 0.8-inch increase down the length of the belt line and adding a like amount to the rear overhang, the reverse rhinoplasty is all but invisible. It still looks like a Mini. The icon remains intact. The faithful can exhale.

"I have a Mini," exhales the now smiling Officer Lopez out of nowhere.

Room to vroom
I open the door so he can look inside, where the most visible differences reside. The even larger central speedometer now houses the radio controls and display. It's now big enough to house the optional navigation system screen while still functioning on the perimeter as a speedo.

With most of the radio relocated upward — the volume knob and disc slot remain lower down — the climate controls could be reworked. Some might think the Mini logo shape of the button array is gimmicky, but at least controls of different sorts aren't crammed together anymore. Toggle-switch fans need not worry, as they're back in full force, with a second set added above the rearview mirror.

The biggest news for drivers is that the center stack remodel made it slimmer, resulting in a substantially bigger foot box. Now my wide-ish pair of size 13s no longer snags the pedals while dancing through corners. Equally good is the new telescopic steering wheel, which gives the knees more room to work. More comfortably sculpted seats complete the picture.

Adios, amigo
Officer Lopez has seen enough, and says good-bye as he climbs back into his squad car, but not before he releases me with broken English and hand gestures to "Have at it, but be careful." Who am I to argue with an officer of the law?

The road to Castellet is narrow, undulating and sinuous. The new Mini Cooper S eats it for lunch. While the suspension layout — struts up front, multilink in the rear — and the tire sizes are essentially the same as before, there are noticeable revisions.

Slightly increased wheel travel lets the suspension breathe a bit, while lighter rear trailing arms, aluminum instead of steel, reduce unsprung weight and allow the chassis engineers more freedom with the damping. Revised steering geometry and a quicker ratio make turn-in more immediate, yet improve straight-line stability. Fourth-generation Dunlop 195/55R16 run-flat tires feature less rigid sidewalls.

It all results in handling that's just as epic as before, with much less kicking and screaming when the road gets lumpy. Even the optional 205/45R17 tires, brutish at times on the last car, have a shot at being livable on the streets and freeways back home.

My personal biggest fear about the new Mini was the switch to electric power steering (EPS). Thankfully, I, too, can exhale as BMW has managed to do what others have not: make EPS, through careful hardware and software tuning, feel like "regular" good steering. And even though the rack itself is solid-mounted to the chassis for good direct feel and immediate response, the EPS system nicely filters out steering nastiness like shimmy and kickback. Kudos.

New and improved
Partnering with PSA (a.k.a. Peugeot and Citroën) BMW invested a lot in two new engines for the Mini Cooper, in order to rid itself of the Chrysler-derived, South-American-built mills found in the old car. The new power plants are built at BMW's own Hams Hall engine plant, a short lorry ride away from the Mini assembly plant in Oxford. This alone accounts for a big chunk of the increase in U.K.-sourced parts content from 40 to 60 percent.

An all-new turbocharged, not supercharged, 1.6-liter engine sits under the Cooper S's engorged hood. That turbo is a twin-scroll unit, which spins up faster. Direct injection allows a high 10.5:1 compression ratio. Valvetronic variable valve timing and lift does away with the traditional throttle butterfly altogether. And the major bits are aluminum, making the whole thing lighter.

Horsepower is up to 175, from 168, peaking now at 5500 rpm instead of six grand. Torque not only increases from 162 to 177 pound-feet, but peaks at a mere 1600 rpm and stays there all the way to 5000. Short bursts of 192 lb-ft overboost await the command of a heavy right foot. Despite all of that, fuel economy allegedly improves 18 percent. We'll have to wait a few weeks for U.S. EPA test figures.

The base Cooper's 1.6-liter engine is also all-new, albeit without direct injection. Output increases are modest as horsepower rises by 3 to 118, and torque climbs 8 to 118 lb-ft. Fuel economy is said to increase 16 percent, making a U.S. highway rating of 40 mpg possible. We'll have to wait and see.

Transmission choices have thankfully improved, as the five-speed manual and continuously variable transmission have been axed. Now all Coopers start with a six-speed manual, with improved synchros, including reverse. The previously S-only six-speed Steptronic automatic with manual mode is optional across the board. Propulsive forces feed out of these gearboxes through equal-length driveshafts, cutting torque steer off at the knees.

What that all boils down to on my Mini Cooper S is a helluva good time, as the new S doesn't run out of breath nearly as easily as its predecessor. Apart from the welcome increase in thrust, the absence of supercharger whine is immediately obvious. This engine simply goes about its business, pulling strong and smooth, with no appreciable lag or turbo whine. Driven at a moderate pace, upshifts are accompanied by a pleasant exhaust burble.

It's all good
Even though the Cooper S has been redesigned, with no major parts shared with the outgoing one, every mechanical change has been for the better, while the iconic styling that we all know and love has been painstakingly preserved.

Prices, which are not expected to rise significantly, won't be released until January. BMW would not confirm when U.S. sales would begin, but indications suggest late February is a safe bet.

Excuse me while I figure out how to get my name on the waiting list. Shall I put your name down for one, too, Officer Lopez?

The manufacturer loaned Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2007 MINI Cooper Overview

The Used 2007 MINI Cooper is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Hatchback, Cooper Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M), and 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 MINI Cooper?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 MINI Cooper trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 MINI Cooper Base is priced between $3,995 and$5,299 with odometer readings between 104188 and120928 miles.
  • The Used 2007 MINI Cooper S is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 105861 and105861 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 MINI Coopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 MINI Cooper for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 Coopers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 104188 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 MINI Cooper.

Can't find a used 2007 MINI Coopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,774.

Find a used MINI for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,730.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,668.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 MINI Cooper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Cooper lease specials

