Consumer Rating
(142)
2006 MINI Cooper Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • It's a piece of history with modern underpinnings, BMW-engineered suspension and steering, chock-full of comfort and safety features, hatchback utility, free scheduled maintenance for three years/36,000 miles.
  • Not enough horsepower in base model, questionable seat comfort, not much room for passengers and cargo, some low-grade interior materials.
List Price Range
$5,750 - $5,799
Edmunds' Expert Review

Replete with British charm and German engineering, the born-again 2006 Mini Cooper is a stylish, affordable go-kart for adults.

Vehicle overview

In 1959, Alec Issigonis designed a vehicle that combined minimal exterior dimensions with a surprising amount of interior space, thanks to a transverse-mounted engine and a boxy shape. Mini's decades-spanning history may be biblical, but it boils down to a car that was affordable, compact, stylish and fun to drive. Sales in the U.S. were limited to the years between 1960 and 1967, but those who have some connection to Europe always seem to harbor some tender recollection of the British icon.

Then, as now, the Mini Cooper had a wide appeal and reached a diverse audience, its style lending itself to artistic interpretations by pop stars, while its price allowed the middle class to own and enjoy it as well. In 1994, BMW acquired the Rover Group, which included the Land Rover, Rover, MG and Mini brands. BMW wanted entry into the lucrative high-end sport-utility market and sought Land Rover as a foothold, but the acquisition proved to be ill-fated. The company unloaded Land Rover to Ford in 2000, but kept Mini around so it could extend its reach into all segments of the marketplace, including that of the economy hatchback. BMW's goal was to retain the Mini's basic philosophies while raising the engineering bar to Bavarian standards. Enter the latest Mini Cooper. It merges British heritage and facade with German innards (much like the Windsor royals) in the form of technology and construction.

Although the 2006 Mini Cooper can be rather slow in base trim, it has all of the things that made it so popular in the first place: an accessible price, miniature dimensions for urban convenience and fun -- in both its style and its go-kart handling. Mini made a bold move for 2005 -- chopping the top off the Cooper. The convertible Cooper successfully takes the "cute" factor to yet another level. With a soft canvas top that can be lowered in just 15 seconds, the Mini convertible combines the fun of open-air driving with the one-of-a-kind style that made it famous. The Mini's soft top not only folds completely away at the flip of a switch, it can also slide back up to 15 inches at the front for those days when you don't want to go completely topless. And even when you do decide to drop the top, there's still over 4 cubic feet of cargo space in back (six with the top up) -- not bad for a four-seater that's less than 12 feet long. Allow us to suggest that you option your Mini Cooper sparingly -- they are eligible for most BMW-grade content, but even with just a few options, you'll end up with one enjoyable hatchback or convertible.

2006 MINI Cooper models

The Mini Cooper is available as either a two-door hatchback or a two-door convertible with a power-operated top, and both are available in two versions -- base and "S." The base Cooper is outfitted with 15-inch wheels, leatherette upholstery (cloth is a no-cost option), a tilt steering wheel, a centrally mounted speedometer, air conditioning with micron filtration, a six-speaker stereo with CD player and power windows, locks and mirrors. The Cooper S adds 16-inch wheels with run-flat performance tires, seat-height adjustment and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A wide range of customizing packages and options are also available.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Mini Cooper can be equipped with a new Checkmate package, which includes special wheels, stability control, unique trim and graphics, HID headlamps and foglamps. The John Cooper Works package, formerly a dealer-installed option, can now be fitted at the factory.

Performance & mpg

The base Cooper is powered by a 1.6-liter inline four that makes 115 horsepower. This isn't much power by today's standards, but with only 2,300 pounds of car to propel, it's not dreadfully slow. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with an automanual mode is optional. The sporty Mini Cooper S is aided by a supercharger, allowing it to pump out 168 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, with a six-speed automatic optional. For those who need more performance, Mini offers the John Cooper Works package, which on the S increases output to 207 hp and also includes upgraded brakes and a limited-slip front differential.

Safety

All Mini Coopers come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes. The S model also includes traction control, and should you equip either model with the Sport package or Checkmate package, you'll get Dynamic Stability Control. Other standard safety features include a flat-tire monitor, side airbags for front occupants and head curtain airbags for the front and rear. The convertible version features fixed roll bars perched just behind the rear seat. In government crash tests, the Cooper hatchback earned four stars (out of five) for frontal impacts and four stars for side impacts involving front occupants. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the Mini Cooper was named a "Best Pick" among small cars.

Driving

You can expect lively handling from the 2006 Mini Cooper. Additionally, the more performance-oriented Cooper S gets reinforced antiroll bars and firmer springs -- its setup may be too stiff for some, but enthusiasts will love its tight reflexes around corners. Engine power is modest in both Coopers, but they get by just fine in traffic and the Cooper S loves to rev.

Interior

The Cooper's petite cabin looks stylish with its metallic trim, tubular structures and Frisbee-size speedometer in the center of the dash. Although everything looks good, some of the plastics used are low in quality. Passenger and cargo space is predictably tight -- there's just 5.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats in use for the hatchback. Amazingly, the convertible has roughly the same amount of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 MINI Cooper.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
142 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

too much fun
gobama1982,08/10/2013
if you don't like strangers looking,asking questions,or huddled around your car when you go to get in it at the bank,store, restaurant ect . this may not be the car for you because trust me it will happen !!! if you love to drive ,have fun driving,love life,are a happy person then you need to own one !!!!
Cooper S with Rally Package
Ron,11/08/2006
This is the most fun I've had with a car in twenty years. I never thought this car would make me feel like this, it's sporty, fast, stylish and a pleasure to drive. I bought my Mini with the air filter upgrade (JCW), it provides a nice sound and a little more performance. Breaking, steering and handling are all you can expect from this car.
For The Last Time, It's a Sports Car
Miguel,01/08/2016
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)
Something to get out of the way really quickly here: a Mini is a BMW. Knowing this you can expect expensive repairs, expensive parts, electrical issues and more...if you don't take care of it. A Mini Cooper, while accessible to everyone, is very much a sports car and souls be treated and maintained as such. I bought mine used and while I love it, I poured a good amount of money into it on repairs because the previous owner didn't take care to buy original parts, perform regular oil changes, or just maintenance in general. It's a very fun car but just be sure to take great care of it.
Mini Cooper S *Yes or No*
z31526@gmail.com,06/10/2016
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)
First I might say I loved this car. Second thing is I was scared to drive it. Scared that something might break. There are things you need to know. I have been a diy mechanic for many many years. This is not your average car to maintain. This was a super clean car when I bought it and traded it in. I had this for a year 58,000 miles to 66,000. I did the following things to the car. Tires - Most of these cars require run flat tires, because there is no spare! This will cost you more. O2 Sensors if you do not know what this is DO NOT BUY THIS CAR! 2 of them and 80.00 a pop. Brakes 140.00, Water outlet gasket just the gasket if you can find it 16.00. Plug wire and plugs 120.00. I was a fool for buying this fun car and even dumber to put money into it. What they don't tell you is the added expense if you do not run premium gas. You will eat O2 sensors up all the time. Clutch 1. Don't loose the keys this will be spendy 2. Repairs - You better have money a clutch is upwards of 1800.00 3. Only a mini dealer can clear some of the codes this will cost you. 4. If you have snow beware the car might be able to do it but take a look under the car there is a cooling fan that sucks up from the bottom of the car to cool the engine. Snow will ice up and bam ur back at that mini dealer again. There are so many things im sure I have forgotten. This was not the car for me or my family. She was a ton of fun but not that much fun had it up to 140 and was scared. Took corners at 60 and wow was cool. Then I realized mmmmm im Married and 42 years old. So I leave it up to you. They say this was the most dependable year to have. Stay away from automatics just read the blogs. Took this car on a 1600 mile round trip and that was enough for me to get rid of it. Tale care!
See all 142 reviews of the 2006 MINI Cooper
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
214 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 MINI Cooper Overview

The Used 2006 MINI Cooper is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Hatchback, Cooper Convertible, Cooper S. Available styles include S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M), 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M), 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and S 2dr Hatchback w/John Cooper Works GP Kit (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 MINI Cooper?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 MINI Cooper trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 MINI Cooper S is priced between $5,750 and$5,750 with odometer readings between 127284 and127284 miles.

Which used 2006 MINI Coopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 MINI Cooper for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Coopers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,750 and mileage as low as 127284 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 MINI Cooper.

Can't find a used 2006 MINI Coopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,876.

Find a used MINI for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,473.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,645.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,967.

