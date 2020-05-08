Used 2005 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This MINI COOPER R50 LOW MILES is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this COOPER R50 LOW MILES's mileage reads low at 93,000. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. This car can hold its own with its powerful 1.6L 4 cyl engine. With the 1.6L 4 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this MINI COOPER R50 LOW MILES. The best thing about this MINI COOPER R50 LOW MILES is that its features have features. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. We are only minutes away from Dulles, stop by and visit us today. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWRC33596TJ79344

Stock: 11953

Certified Pre-Owned: No

