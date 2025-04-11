Two steps forward, one step back

The roads around Savannah are beautiful but straight and not great for exploring the limits of a car like the Cooper JCW. In this context, the Cooper JCW doesn't feel wholly different from the Cooper S. But it also feels more civilized than the last Cooper JCW, though in this case, I'm not sure that's totally a good thing.

The JCW's ride is firm but not punishing, even on Savannah's brick-paved streets. The suspension is more compliant than the last Cooper JCW's, and the car is notably quieter on the road. There's less wind and road noise inside the cabin, but the extra sound-deadening material has the knock-on effect of quieting the Mini's exhaust note. That's a shame because the last JCW sounded racy, cracking and burbling all of the time. It wasn't subtle, but the JCW got the message across. To compensate, Mini has piped in some fake exhaust noises through the speaker, and really only in the most aggressive drive mode.

You do feel the Cooper JCW's extra power and shorter gearing when compared to the Cooper S. The car just feels a little more spirited, though it's not a night-and-day difference. Mini quotes a 5.9-second 0-60 mph time for the Cooper JCW hardtop (or 6.2 seconds for the available convertible). That's half a second quicker than a Cooper S but only matches the GTI and is still slower than an Elantra N, Civic Type R or Toyota GR Corolla. Shifts from the automatic transmission are quick but not as zippy or as smooth as those in the GTI.