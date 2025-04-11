- The performance-focused Mini John Cooper Works makes its return.
- Look for more power, a sportier suspension and more aggressive styling.
- The Cooper JCW is available as both a hardtop and convertible.
- Prices for the 2025 Cooper JCW start around $40,000.
2025 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works First Drive: Something Gained, Something Lost
The new Cooper is more grown-up, but that's not always for the best
The Mini Cooper used to be a standout. But we weren't exactly smitten with the new Cooper S when we put it through our full slate of testing. Sure, the new car is quicker than its predecessor, but it performs poorly in braking and handling tests. Even worse, the new Mini just seems to have lost a lot of its old inherent joy — and that's before you consider the company's decision to ditch the manual transmission.
So, does that same "meh" feeling apply to the even sportier John Cooper Works variants, or can these zippier Minis rekindle some of that lost love? I headed to Savannah, Georgia, to find out.
A hotter hatch
What makes the Cooper JCW different from a Cooper S? Well, a bit more of everything. The Cooper JCW still uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, but output has been increased to 228 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, up from 201 hp and 221 lb-ft in the Cooper S. A seven–speed dual-clutch automatic remains the only choice of transmission, but the gearing has been shortened to improve throttle response. Thankfully, Mini includes paddle shifters in the Cooper JCW, something that's surprisingly absent in the Cooper S.
While the larger Mini Countryman JCW uses all-wheel drive, the Cooper JCW stays true to its roots with a front-wheel-drive layout, just like rivals such as the Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai Elantra N and Volkswagen GTI. Other changes for the Cooper JCW include revised suspension tuning, additional cooling for the engine and brakes, and a single-center exit exhaust pipe, a throwback to classic Mini Coopers.
Inside, the JCW benefits from this new Cooper generation's redesigned interior. It's no larger than before, but it looks and feels a lot more premium than the past model. JCW variants get a unique red and black color scheme, with lots of checkered flag patterns splashed about. The JCW certainly looks and feels the part of a premium hot hatch, but so does the Cooper S.
Two steps forward, one step back
The roads around Savannah are beautiful but straight and not great for exploring the limits of a car like the Cooper JCW. In this context, the Cooper JCW doesn't feel wholly different from the Cooper S. But it also feels more civilized than the last Cooper JCW, though in this case, I'm not sure that's totally a good thing.
The JCW's ride is firm but not punishing, even on Savannah's brick-paved streets. The suspension is more compliant than the last Cooper JCW's, and the car is notably quieter on the road. There's less wind and road noise inside the cabin, but the extra sound-deadening material has the knock-on effect of quieting the Mini's exhaust note. That's a shame because the last JCW sounded racy, cracking and burbling all of the time. It wasn't subtle, but the JCW got the message across. To compensate, Mini has piped in some fake exhaust noises through the speaker, and really only in the most aggressive drive mode.
You do feel the Cooper JCW's extra power and shorter gearing when compared to the Cooper S. The car just feels a little more spirited, though it's not a night-and-day difference. Mini quotes a 5.9-second 0-60 mph time for the Cooper JCW hardtop (or 6.2 seconds for the available convertible). That's half a second quicker than a Cooper S but only matches the GTI and is still slower than an Elantra N, Civic Type R or Toyota GR Corolla. Shifts from the automatic transmission are quick but not as zippy or as smooth as those in the GTI.
Mini seems to have tamed some of the Cooper JCW's more hooligan-like tendencies. Past Cooper models, especially those with plentiful outputs like the JCW or all-electric Cooper SE, were prone to torque steer under full throttle, with the steering wheel tugging as the front tires try to put the power down. That's not so much the case with the new model, which is more settled and does a better job of getting its power to the pavement.
Unfortunately, the steering feels a little less responsive and direct, though part of that is likely down to this car's all-season tires. The last Cooper JCW I tested was wearing more aggressive three-season performance tires. Thankfully, higher-performance tires are available for the new Cooper JCW, and I highly recommend them if you plan on driving this car in anger.
My time in the Cooper JCW was short but not as sweet as I would have liked. The Cooper JCW is certainly a nicer car to live with every day, with a more comfortable ride, a quieter and more premium interior, and — at least on paper — improved performance. But I'm not sure that makes it a better car. The Cooper JCW was good because it was a bit wild and lively. Toning that character down took away some of the magic.