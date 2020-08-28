Used 2013 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

Polar Beige; Gravity Leather Seat Trim Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chili Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Clearwater is offering this 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop S with 72,429mi. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop. The Cooper Hardtop S is well maintained and has just 72,429mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This MINI Cooper Hardtop S is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. The MINI Cooper Hardtop S is in a class on its own. So much so, that MINI didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare MINI Cooper Hardtop. More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, agile handling, high performance S and John Cooper Works models, and Retro good looks All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSV3C50DT388545

Stock: DT388545

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020