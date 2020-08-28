Used 2013 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

636 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cooper Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 636 listings
  • 2013 MINI Cooper S in Silver
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper S

    38,703 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,288

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper S in Red
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper S

    72,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,490

    $2,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    72,212 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,485

    $1,958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Dark Green
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    75,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $2,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper S

    55,975 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,997

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    39,823 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper S in Gray
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper S

    74,239 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,491

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Light Blue
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    40,600 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Black
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    38,556 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,988

    $2,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    70,731 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,905

    $1,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Silver
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    86,821 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,491

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper S

    43,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,492

    $1,192 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    40,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,998

    $463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    58,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works in Black
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works

    75,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper S in Red
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper S

    72,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,690

    $446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper

    23,304 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,868

    $456 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper S

    95,467 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,595

    $767 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following MINI Cooper searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 636 listings
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2013 MINI Cooper

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper

Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper
Overall Consumer Rating
3.620 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (35%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (20%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Again?
Crickett Hoffman,10/13/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I'm the original owner. I have kept this car up and broke it in properly. Let's see: 3,000 miles new engine. Caught it before it blew and stranded me. Next was the wonky stereo that wouldn't play nice withe the iPod. Now, less than a week after its second service I am sitting on the side of the freeway, waiting the hour and a half for Mini Roadside Assistance to come get me. My clutch went out at a little over 18,000 miles. I know enough about cars to know that when you let the clutch out and give it some gas it should go forward. All I get is a revving engine. So much for BMW quality. Update: I finally threw in the towel. The month of January was spent in loaner cars. The car went through coils and spark plugs. BMW wouldn’t honor the court ordered warranty. While it was behaving itself I pawned it off on a Honda dealership for a 2018 Fit. I was able to get enough from the Mini to make three years worth of Honda payment. Never again a BMW product.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
MINI
Cooper
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related MINI Cooper info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings