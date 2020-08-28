Used 2013 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me
- 38,703 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,288
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop S is offered to you for sale by Maxwell Ford. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven MINI Cooper Hardtop. More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, agile handling, high performance S and John Cooper Works models, and Retro good looks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C54DT394249
Stock: DT394249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 72,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,490$2,807 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Polar Beige; Gravity Leather Seat Trim Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chili Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Clearwater is offering this 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop S with 72,429mi. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop. The Cooper Hardtop S is well maintained and has just 72,429mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This MINI Cooper Hardtop S is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. The MINI Cooper Hardtop S is in a class on its own. So much so, that MINI didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare MINI Cooper Hardtop. More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, agile handling, high performance S and John Cooper Works models, and Retro good looks All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C50DT388545
Stock: DT388545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 72,212 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,485$1,958 Below Market
United Auto Exchange - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C56DT370263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,999$2,459 Below Market
ITS Auto Sales Center - Davis / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C51DT375421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,975 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,997$1,137 Below Market
SCOTTIS AUTO SALES - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZP3C55DT551103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,823 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500
Carlsen Subaru - Redwood City / California
Outstanding design defines the 2013 MINI Hardtop! It offers great fuel economy and a broad set of features! With less than 40,000 miles on the odometer, this hatchback invigorates its segment with sporty proportions, generous equipment and exceptional safety! The following features are included: delay-off headlights, variably intermittent wipers, and power windows. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C55DT370206
Stock: S2244A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 74,239 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,491
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2dr Cpe S..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C56DT478721
Stock: A478721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 40,600 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week! The mileage listed reflects the current odometer reading, but the exact mileage of this vehicle is unknown. Please contact our sales department for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C54DT370150
Stock: 370150AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,556 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,988$2,299 Below Market
Mall of Georgia Mazda - Buford / Georgia
EPA 36 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! ONLY 38,556 Miles! Heated Seats, Moonroof, SPORT PKG, TECHNOLOGY PKG 2, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Chrome Wheels, REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, XENON HEADLIGHTS.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PKG 2 comfort access keyless entry, satellite radio, harman/kardon premium sound, MINI connected pkg, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Steptronic paddles, PREMIUM PKG 2 dual pane panoramic sunroof, auto headlights w/rain sensor, auto climate control, SPORT PKG 16" x 6.5" 4-hole spoke alloy wheels, P195/55R16 tires, front fog lights, rear spoiler, sport seats, dynamic traction control, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, heated pwr folding mirrors w/washer jets, ALL-SEASON TIRES. MINI Hardtop with Midnight Black metallic exterior and Leather Lounge Carbon Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 121 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGApprox. Original Base Sticker Price: $19,700*.MORE ABOUT USRick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda specializes in New Mazdas and Used Cars, and Mazda Certified Preowned vehicles. We have thousands of satisfied customers because we are among the most reliable of car dealers and they know we consistently exceed expectations. If you value low prices and a variety of high-quality vehicles, then Rick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda is the only place you will need to visit.Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C5XDT681789
Stock: P30287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 70,731 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,905$1,318 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C50DT687259
Stock: DT687259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 86,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,491
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
Carbon Black; Cloth & Leather Seat Trim Leather Seats Velvet Silver Metallic Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. A MINI with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Cooper Hardtop was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. This model sets itself apart with fuel economy, agile handling, high performance S and John Cooper Works models, and Retro good looks Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C58DT687946
Stock: DT687946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 43,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,492$1,192 Below Market
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Carbon Black; Cloth & Leather Seat Trim Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pepper White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact Mini of Stevens Creek today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop S. This MINI includes: CARBON BLACK, CLOTH Cloth Seats Leather Seats PEPPER WHITE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient MINICooper Hardtop. In addition to being well-cared for, this MINI Cooper Hardtop has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the MINI Cooper Hardtop S. More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. This model sets itself apart with fuel economy, agile handling, high performance S and John Cooper Works models, and Retro good looks *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C54DT389388
Stock: DT389388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 40,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,998$463 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Carbon Black; Cloth & Leather Seat Trim Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Pepper White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C55DT549040
Stock: DT549040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 58,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$9,999$493 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Bluetooth Connection Chili Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop Base is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Bellevue This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. A MINI with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Cooper Hardtop Base was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, agile handling, high performance S and John Cooper Works models, and Retro good looks All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C59DT680715
Stock: DT680715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 75,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU9C59DT722626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,690$446 Below Market
HG Motorcar Corporation - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
This 2013 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door 2dr features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Chili Red with a Carbon Black Leatherette interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leatherette Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ron Rizzo at 610-873-1111 or sales@hgmotorcar.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C57DTY29992
Stock: Y29992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- 23,304 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,868$456 Below Market
MINI of Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
2013 MINI Cooper Pepper White15 7-Hole Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering. And much more! ..........ABOUT US: At Germain MINI of Ann Arbor, we believe in making your purchase experience a great one! That begins with helpful and friendly staff, and continues with an open and low-pressure experience. We are happy to show you the CARFAX, inspection reports, and repair orders when you visit us! Inventory changes daily, so call one of our Motoring Advisors today at (855) 357-8084 or visit us online at www.miniofannarbor.com to see the most current pricing and selection! ..........HOURS AND LOCATION: The Sales Dept is available 9:00 am - 8:00 pm on Mon & Thurs; 9:00 am - 6:00 pm on Tues, Wed, & Fri, and 10:00 am - 4:00 pm on Sat. We are just 3 miles west of downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan Central Campus, and one mile west of I-94 Exit 172 at 3500 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI ..........GERMAIN MINI OF ANN ARBOR: The right car, the right price, the right way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C53DT679849
Stock: MAB240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 95,467 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,595$767 Below Market
Denver Auto Brokers - Sheridan / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C50DT394961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
