Used 2010 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me
- 130,096 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government UseGreat Deal
$3,977$1,655 Below Market
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com says - A marvelous marriage of British character and German know-how, the Mini Cooper is stylish, fun to drive and remarkably good on gas. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $18,800*. WHY BUY FROM USAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF3C53ATZ23451
Stock: ATZ23451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 84,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,495$843 Below Market
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF7C56ATX45784
Stock: 110577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$7,991$897 Below Market
Tameron Hyundai - Hoover / Alabama
Pure Silver Metallic 2010 MINI Cooper Coupe FWD Getrag 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This vehicle is available at our Economy Outlet which is located at 1595 Montgomery Hwy in Hoover, across from Wells Fargo and Northcutt Dental. Our vehicles go through a complete safety inspection, get professionally detailed, then are ready for you and priced to sell. If you are interested in this vehicle, please contact us by by phone at 205-380-6250 or submit and online inquiry and someone from our sales team will get back with you immediately.We appreciate your interest, and please contact us by phone, email, or online inquiry and we'll get back to you immediately. At Tameron Hyundai, you're going to love the way you're treated! We offer financing for ALL credit situations. Please give us a call or stop by to test drive, we work hard for our customers. www.tameronhyundai.com 205-255-3487.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF3C59ATZ27245
Stock: I200228A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 108,720 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,900$730 Below Market
Imran Imports - Cincinnati / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF3C54ATU77536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,253 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,000$414 Below Market
Coney & V Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF3C55ATZ65071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,399$210 Below Market
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. Accident Free CARFAX History.Horizon Blue Metallic 2010 MINI Cooper SClean CARFAX.Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF7C5XATZ69110
Stock: V20235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 39,189 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,791
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2010 MINI Cooper S BaseCARFAX One-Owner.White 2010 MINI 2D Hatchback Cooper S 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged FWDOdometer is 35904 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF7C56ATX43307
Stock: X43307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 81,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Sound Ford - Renton / Washington
2010 MINI Cooper S BaseFWD 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF7C57ATX45230
Stock: D9833A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 61,316 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
AutoNation Acura South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Dark Silver Metallic Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF7C50ATZ74123
Stock: ATZ74123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 116,179 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,880
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Fast, and fun, our 2010 MINI Cooper Convertible is ready to roll in Pepper White with Black racing stripes! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 118hp and is paired with a fun to drive Manual transmission. This incredible Front Wheel Drive is sure to please delivering near 36mpg on the open road. Our Mini Cooper features a fully powered convertible soft-top that is easy to use. It comes equipped with comfortable leather sport seats, power features, keyless start, convenient steering wheel audio controls, and more! We're talking plenty of pep, top-notch style, and tons of fun. Drive assured that your Mini will keep you out of harm's way with anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, airbags, and pop-up rollover bars. Fun, feisty, and eager to please, this is a spectacular choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Toyo Financial Group In House Financing Buy Here Pay Here BHPH EZ Financing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMR3C5XATZ19498
Stock: Z19498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 106,542 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,400
Best Deal Auto - Lewisville / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF3C51ATZ64421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,469 miles
$10,998
CarMax Fresno - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fresno / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF7C5XATW89171
Stock: 19209029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF7C50ATW89437
Stock: 18938372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,016 miles
$9,998
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF7C53ATW89559
Stock: 18077902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,221 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,991
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Look at this 2010 MINI Cooper Hardtop . Its Automatic transmission and Gas 4-Cyl 1.6L/97.5 engine will keep you going. This MINI Cooper Hardtop features the following options: Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes, Traction control w/Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Toggle switch instrument controls, Tire pressure monitor, Sport leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Sport button -inc: accelerator and steering programs, Speed-sensitive variable pwr electric steering, Speed-sensitive front intermittent wipers, Space saver spare tire, and Single pipe exhaust system w/chrome tailpipe. Stop by and visit us at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF3C56ATZ65113
Stock: 202999B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 108,151 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
EPA 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Heated Seats, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, SPORT STEERING WHEEL W/PADDLE SHIFTER... 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DUAL PANE PANORAMIC PWR SUNROOF, COLD WEATHER PKG READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DUAL PANE PANORAMIC PWR SUNROOF, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, heated washer jets & heated pwr folding mirrors, SPORT STEERING WHEEL W/PADDLE SHIFTERS, ALL-SEASON TIRES. MINI S with Pepper White exterior and Grey/Carbon Black Leatherette interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 172 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. OUR OFFERINGS: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF7C5XATW88649
Stock: ATW88649A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 88,236 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,495
Lake Norman Auto Exchange - Mooresville / North Carolina
2010 Mini Cooper. 88k mi. Oxygen Blue with a black roof and black racing stripes with a black leather interior. Automatic transmission with a 1.6L OHC 16-valve I4 engine. Just serviced including oil/filter new tires and passed NC inspection. Call for a test drive today @ 980-819-1792 *All Lake Norman Auto Exchange vehicles come with a complimentary 3 Month/3000 mile limited power-train warranty of up to $1000 and undergo a thorough 150+ Point Service Inspection. Visit Lake Norman Auto Exchange online at www.lknautoexchange.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 980-819-1792 today to schedule your test drive. **Dealer Fee of $499 for all cars includes 150+ point inspection the above stated warranty Service & NC inspection Detail full tank of gas and all DMV docs done by the dealer for your Tag/Title.***LIVE VIDEO TOUR is available upon request with every car.****C.A.R.Score is a third party unaffiliated company that does unbiased condition reports of our inventory. C.A.R.Score reports take the standard industry history report one step further by assessing the interior and exterior condition of a vehicle. Their in-depth reports can strengthen buyer confidence and answer shopper questions that vehicle history reports just don’t address.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF3C55ATZ61022
Stock: 3076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,999 milesDelivery Available*
$9,990
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWMF3C53ATU77740
Stock: 2000636466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
