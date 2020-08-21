Used 2010 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida

KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com says - A marvelous marriage of British character and German know-how, the Mini Cooper is stylish, fun to drive and remarkably good on gas. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $18,800*. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWMF3C53ATZ23451

Stock: ATZ23451

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020