Used 2010 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews
2010 Cooper Hardtop 6 Speed Auto
This is not your typical "B" segment mini-car (like the Honda Fit, Yaris HB, Scion xA, all of which I've owned). The NVH (noise-vibration-harshness) levels are ultra low for this class. This is a QUIET, SMOOTH car. Very high levels of front seat comfort. Base suspension and stock tires are surprisingly good - I have no plans to make changes, which is unlike me. Superb gas mileage - an indicated 35.4 mpg on my mostly freeway driving in regulare (non-sport) mode. Also a bargain, if you don't add "extras," and take into account the fine stock sound system and detailed on-board computer.
Great car
Purchased my first mini as a used car with 68000 miles. I now have 152000 miles on it. No major problems just regular maintenance. This car runs like new, even my mechanic is surprised at well well it runs. Best car I've ever owned.
Not Reliable
We loved our Mini--until about 15,000 miles, when it began to run a little rough. By 18,000 miles, the check engine light came on. We took it to the local Mini dealer for service. Turns out there were multiple error messages, due to excessive carbon build-up in the engine. The problem was caused by the direct injection system. They cleaned the engine by removing the intake manifold and blowing out the engine with crushed walnut shells. Also, the timing belt tensioner was loose and leaking oil. They tightened it and replaced the gasket. The service writer stated that the repairs would have cost over $600 if the car was not on warranty.
Do not enter the land where dragons dwell
This is my second mini, daughters actually, I am merely the mechanic and bottomless wallet. The 2005 supercharged was better than the 2010 turbo but they are both maintenance nightmares. The 2010 is the worst. Every month there is another check engine light. These cars, if you buy into the cult of mini that has the money to love every design flaw and gleefully pay for them have known things that always go wrong the thermostat housing, $500, new turbocharger, $1600, they flood and won't start after sitting for a week, $280. Run flat tires $210 each and now there is an airbag error light and the air conditioning quit. I have spent thousands on this pile of junk and now at 75k miles the engine is getting rough with misfires. This is the carbon build up due to direct port fuel injection. This car is an over engineered unreliable nightmare. BMW doesn't give a crap that they pump out junk in a cuddly cutesy package. They want your money. At the dealer $21 for a spark plug . Can't buy a PCV valve, it's built into the valve cover $140. I can go on for days. STAY AWAY SRAY AWAY STAY AWAY. The mini is garbage!
BUYER BEWARE
I purchased the Mini Cooper S used and it had 32000 kilometers on it. Initially all was well, great mileage, fun to drive, moves well but then stuff went from bad to worse. The check engine light came on. I took a day off work, traveled 150 klms and took it to a Mini dealer. They did their exploratory diagnosis and informed me that it needed spark plugs- even though the manual says plugs are good for 100,000. After $580.00 the plugs were changed and the light stayed off for 50 klms. Must need injectors was the next diagnosis for $1200.00. the light stayed off for 1 week even though the mini ran like crap in that week. Traded the mini off at a dealer as I could not sell privately. They say the engine gets a carbon build up which I could maybe understand if I was only running it back and forth to the mailbox but, I was driving it 50k on highways 2 times a day and only using premium fuel. Very disappointed. I also own a BMW and This is supposed made by them...must be at their training school side. Not the quality at all.
